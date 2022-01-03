‘I’ve Just Been Living My Life’: Fox News Host Suggests Omicron as Way to ‘Get Ourselves Out of This Pandemic’

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy is promoting false or misleading COVID-19 claims, suggesting the Omicron variant is an opportunity for more Americans to obtain “natural immunity” as a means to end the coronavirus pandemic. Medical experts warn against any attempt to contract the coronavirus.

“Omicron, yes is very transmissible, but it is also not very deadly,” Campos-Duffy told “Fox & Friends” viewers Monday morning. “It’s it’s it’s actually I think a really hopeful sign that we could use it to get towards natural immunity and get ourselves out of this pandemic altogether.”

“Natural immunity” is a term being used to describe those who have contracted COVID-19. But the CDC warns against promoting contracting coronavirus instead of getting vaccinated because “experts don’t know for sure how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity.”

That’s not what Campos-Duffy, who is not a medical expert, told Fox News viewers. Instead, she bragged about having already had COVID-19, claiming, “I have natural immunity so I don’t walk around worried about about any of this.”

“I’ve just been living my life, I have not let this get me down. In the summertime I go to, to the to the North Woods of Wisconsin to my lake house where we’re just free and and we don’t care.”

As America enters the third year of the pandemic there are many people who have contracted COVID-19 more than once – especially the unvaccinated.

Watch: