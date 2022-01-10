‘I Drink My Own Urine!’: Anti-Vaxxer Declares God Has Made Pee a COVID Cure

An anti-vaxx extremist touring the country on a mission to arrest Democratic governors is now declaring that God has turned human urine into a cure for COVID-19. Urine is not a cure for the deadly coronavirus.

“I drink my own urine!” the so-called “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key declared in a video posted to a social media platform heavily used by the far right, The Daily Beast reports.

“The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key says in the video.

“When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt,” Key added. “Now drink urine!”

He also falsely called the COVID-19 vaccine “the worst bioweapon I have ever seen.”

The coronavirus vaccines are not bioweapons.

Key was recently released from jail after being arrested for criminal trespassing. The Daily Beast has also reported he was traveling the country with a flamethrower.