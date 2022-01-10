Connect with us

URINE TROUBLE

‘I Drink My Own Urine!’: Anti-Vaxxer Declares God Has Made Pee a COVID Cure

Published

on

An anti-vaxx extremist touring the country on a mission to arrest Democratic governors is now declaring that God has turned human urine into a cure for COVID-19. Urine is not a cure for the deadly coronavirus.

“I drink my own urine!” the so-called “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key declared in a video posted to a social media platform heavily used by the far right, The Daily Beast reports.

“The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key says in the video.

“When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt,” Key added. “Now drink urine!”

He also falsely called the COVID-19 vaccine “the worst bioweapon I have ever seen.”

The coronavirus vaccines are not bioweapons.

Key was recently released from jail after being arrested for criminal trespassing. The Daily Beast has also reported he was traveling the country with a flamethrower.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.