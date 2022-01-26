RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Influential Far Right Conservatives Ballistic Over Breyer Retirement: ‘They Must Be Stopped’
As soon as the news broke that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the current session, right-wing activists began declaring that Breyer had been “bullied” into stepping down and therefore Republicans must do everything they can to block whomever President Joe Biden nominates to fill that seat.
Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch both asserted that Breyer had been forced out of his seat on the court.
The Left bullied Justice Breyer into retirement and now it will demand a justice who rubber stamps its liberal political agenda. And that’s what the Democrats will give them, because they’re beholden to the dark money supporters who helped elect them.
The Left forced Breyer off the Supreme Court and you can be sure they will require Biden to pick an extremist. (Remember, their core goal is to pack the Supreme Court.) Will Republicans play along? pic.twitter.com/b8s2t2kW8Q
Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America declared that Biden must use the vacancy to unify the nation by appointing to the court a “constitutionalist” (which is conservative code for “right-wing ideologue”).
Justice Bryer’s retirement is not unexpected. This presents @joebiden a great opportunity to be a unifying force for the nation by appointing a Constitutionalist to SCOTUS. @CWforA will be watching. https://t.co/Waw8gcmkb4 @CWforA @YWforA
Proclaiming that the Senate is the “our last line of defense against radical leftist SCOTUS justices,” Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel used the opportunity to promote his own campaign.
The US Senate is our last line of defense against radical leftist SCOTUS justices.
This isn’t the time to send a squishy establishment RINO to Washington to sit back and sing kumbaya with Democrats and allow Joe Biden to appoint another justice like Kagan or Sotomayor.
Rep. Lauren Boebert proclaimed that Biden should take a hint from Breyer and “follow him out the door.”
Stephen Breyer is not the retirement we’ve been waiting for.
Biden should follow him out the door.
Right-wing activist Brigitte Gabriel openly asserted that it doesn’t even matter whom Biden nominates, “they must be stopped.”
I don’t trust whoever Joe Biden nominates to replace Stephen Breyer.
They must be stopped.
Right-wing commentator Matt Walsh demanded that the position remain vacant until following the midterm elections in November, insisting that “it would be an assault on our democracy” to confirm any nominee before then.
It would be an assault on our democracy to confirm a Supreme Court pick before the midterm elections. Democrats must let the people have their say.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 26, 2022
Taking things a step further, radical Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers called on the U.S. Senate to “filibuster, stall, delay and hold Biden’s Supreme Court pick until 2024.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Florida Dems Walk Out After DeSantis’ Surgeon General Refuses to Say if Vaccines Work
Democrats on a Florida state Senate committee walked out of the confirmation hearing of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Surgeon General nominee, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a far right-wing anti-science extremist after he refused to answer if vaccines are safe and effective, and why the Dept. of Health has stopped publicly posting COVID data.
Ladapo, who has been in the position for months, has ties to an infamous conspiracy theorist doctor who talks about alien DNA, demon sperm, and pushes hydroxychloroquine as a COVID cure.
Asked if the COVID vaccines are effective, Ladapo refused to say “yes” or “no.” The Tallahassee Democrat reported Ladapo’s answers were “long-winded, indirect,” and that he “gave murky answers about his criticism of the Biden administration and his ability to work with the federal government, and whether he had a plan for ending the pandemic in Florida.”
“I would say that, that the, the question is a scientific one and it’s one that is answered with data. So, so, the, the question, the question is informed by data on specific outcomes and specific, specific therapies. So that’s a that’s the, that’s the scientific question.”
The Senator, polite but frustrated, pushed back: “Just a yes or no. Do vaccines work? In fighting against COVID-19? Yes or no?”
Related: DeSantis Vows to Fight FDA After COVID Treatment His Top Donor Invested in Is Found to Not Fight Omicron
“Senator,” replied Ladapo, an anti-vaxxer who opposes testing for the deadly coronavirus. “I just, I as a scientist, you know, I I, I am compelled to answer the scientific question, and I’d be happy to answer any specific scientific question that you have related to vaccines and COVID-19.”
So she tried again.
“Scientifically, does the, do the vaccines work against preventing COVID-19? Yes or no?”
“So, yes or no questions are not that easy to find in science,” Ladapo obfuscated. “So, I will I understand I think I have better clarity about your your question at this point. So what I would say is that the most commonly used vaccines in the United States, which would be the the Pfizer product and the product that was was developed by Moderna have been shown to have relatively high effectiveness for the prevention of hospitalization.”
At his confirmation hearing today, Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo is asked a simple question: Are the covid vaccines safe and effective? He refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/8MSmzPui3q
Later, he was asked why the state has stopped publicly releasing COVID data. He again obfuscated.
At his confirmation hearing today, Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo is asked why FL has stopped reporting covid data on his watch to the Dept. Of Heath dashboard. His answer is the same as all his others: obfuscation. He even implied, falsely, there isn’t enough “data” to publicly report.
At his confirmation hearing today, Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo is asked why FL has stopped reporting covid data on his watch to the Dept. Of Heath dashboard. His answer is the same as all his others: obfuscation. pic.twitter.com/6YUGMuXBDT
Frustrated, Senate Democrats announced they were walking out.
“We don’t feel that we’re getting any answers.”
After being unable to get any straight answers from Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee, FL Senate Democrats walk out of the hearing. pic.twitter.com/HguEDBaSZC
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Alex Jones Reveals He Spoke to Jan. 6 Committee – Calls Questions ‘Reasonable’ but Pleaded the Fifth 100 Times
Conspiracy theorist and former major Trump MAGA activist Alex Jones was subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee last year and revealed on his streaming radio show Monday night he testified earlier that day.
The far right-wing extremist who hosts white nationalists and white supremacists called the Committee’s questions “overall pretty reasonable,” Politico reports. He also “said the Jan. 6 committee seemed to have a lot of detailed information about him — that they displayed images of text messages he had with Wren and Cindy Chafian, who organized a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted, “They had LOTS of his texts, Jones said.”
He also told listeners he had pleaded the Fifth over 100 times.
Others who have pleaded the Fifth to the January 6 Committee include Roger Stone, former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, and the Federalist Society’s and National Organization For Marriage’s John Eastman, who penned the coup memos.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Georgia Republicans Push Bill Banning All Government Mandates of ‘Any Vaccination’ Including in Public Schools
Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would end any requirements for any vaccinations by any state or local government agency or office in the Peach State, including vaccines for children entering public school.
The bill also bans any government agency from requiring private companies or entities from requiring any proof of any vaccination.
The bill, SB 345, was filed on January 14 with five original co-sponsors. It now has 17, including state Senator Jeff Mullis, whose campaign website prominently features photos of him with former Vice President Mike Pence, and former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.
“No agency shall require proof of any vaccination of any person as a condition of providing any service or access to any facility, issuing any license, permit, or other type of authorization, or performing any duty of such agency,” the bill’s text reads in part.
Georgia State Law law professor Anthony Michael Kreis posted Georgia’s school vaccine requirements, suggesting those would be optional were the bill to become law.
Legislation has been introduced in the Georgia Senate with to ban any public entity from requiring *any* vaccination as a precondition for services or facility access, wiping out the preexisting standards. #gapol https://t.co/uKg5Y85T71 pic.twitter.com/TsyljBC10x
The CDC recommends a list of about 17 different vaccines children should have before entering school. The list includes inoculations against diseases, often deadly, including Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria, tetanus, & acellular pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Pneumococcal conjugate, Inactivated poliovirus, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), Varicella, Hepatitis A, Tetanus, diphtheria, & acellular pertussis, Human papillomavirus, Meningococcal, Meningococcal B, and Pneumococcal polysaccharide.
