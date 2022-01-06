COMMENTARY
‘Hideous Coward’: Critics Blast ‘Disgusting Fraud’ Lindsey Graham for Accusing Biden of Politicizing the Insurrection
After President Joe Biden delivered what some are calling his best speech ever, commemorating the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol – an insurrection and attempted coup – Senator Lindsey Graham served up a horrific attack on the American President, and is being highly criticized for it.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Sen. Graham tweeted. “I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?”
Tom Nichols, a U.S. Naval War College professor and expert with a lengthy résumé on Russia, national security, and nuclear weapons, slammed the Republican from South Carolina as a “hideous coward.”
Amy Siskind, whose work documenting the fascism of the Trump presidency gained national attention, likewise labeled Graham as an “unpatriotic coward.”
“Trying to prevent the certification of the election was done by ONE side and it wasn’t the left,” The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast replied to Graham. “Also Watching Republicans turn against democracy instead of disavowing trumpism is pretty depressing.”
Political commentator Keith Olbermann minced no words: “So your party’s attempt to overthrow democracy was a non-partisan event? Once you were a Senator, grudgingly respected by your opponents. Now you are a Trump Whore. Flee the country.”
Slate’s Will Saletan:
It’s tragic that the Afghan government collapsed and that we had to abandon so many Afghans, after Biden withdrew in compliance with the deal Trump signed.
It’s even more dismaying that an American senator cares more about Afghanistan than about an attack on the United States.
— Will Saletan (@saletan) January 6, 2022
“Yes, the Taliban loves broadcasting speeches by American presidents, that’s a terrific point,” wrote historian Kevin Kruse, mocking Graham, who’s supposedly an expert on foreign affairs.
Some other responses:
So you are outraged over politicization and then go and do the same thing all in one tweet. Disgusting fraud.
— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) January 6, 2022
I’m pretty sure Jan. 6th was politicized the moment your political base attempted to siege the Capitol with an intent to kill the Vice President.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) January 6, 2022
“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is a count me out. Enough is enough.” Lindsey Graham Speech January 6, 2021
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 6, 2022
COMMENTARY
Garland Speech Satisfies Some, Disappoints Others Who Say It Focused on Violence and Not Those Behind the Insurrection
Attorney General Merrick Garland finally delivered a speech on the January 6 insurrection, 364 days after the attack on American democracy. Some experts appeared to be satisfied, but many more casual observers and critics continue to be frustrated at his focus on prioritizing investigating and indicting those who perpetrated violence that day while continuing to, apparently, ignore those responsible for inciting the insurrection and creating and disseminating “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
One popular social media commentator seemed to sum up the feelings of many watching and responding via social media, calling Garland’s remarks “a July 2021 speech not a ‘One Year After a Coup Attempt’ speech.”
Merrick Garland is delivering the speech he should have given six months ago.
This is a July 2021 speech not a “One Year After a Coup Attempt” speech.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 5, 2022
“The Justice Dept. remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or otherwise criminally responsible,” Garland said in his speech (full video via C-SPAN), addressing DOJ employees. “There are questions about how long the investigation will take, and about what exactly we are doing. Our answer is — whatever it takes for justice to be done.”
But critics point out that Garland’s speech was largely focused on “statistics,” including how many arrests have been made. None of those arrests include Trump administration officials, or those who were behind the attack on American democracy.
“So, one thing you should notice about Garland’s framing of Jan 6 is that he *starts* at storming of the Capitol, *not* at the rally before,” wrote The Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal, as Garland was speaking. “This goes to his general way of framing this as individual bad actors instead of a wider criminal conspiracy.”
MSNBC legal analyst and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance responded to Mystal, saying: “This is a fair criticism. One of the things I’m looking for in this speech is whether he will suggest that Jan 6 was the culmination of an effort to overturn the election, or whether he views the events that took place at the Capitol in a vacuum.”
Vance appeared less concerned, adding:
Garland: “We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”
He says this with emphasis. It’s a commitment. He says he’ll take as long as it takes to do it right. “We will & we must speak through our work.”
This is prosecutor speak for, game on.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 5, 2022
Well-known, retired FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi, now an NBC News National Security Contributor appeared more hopeful:
AG references “Watergate”. “Same norms for the powerful or the powerless”. DOJ will pursue those “whether present that day or not”. Get it? Merrick Garland pledges pursuit of Jan 6 suspects at ‘any level’ https://t.co/5zn3m5Lnyp
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) January 5, 2022
And the highly-respected President and Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF), Sherrilyn Ifill, also seemed satisfied:
Critical points I heard frm the Garland speech:
1) DOJ is prosecuting the full web of participants involved in Jan 6 & following all leads.
2)No one is off the table for prosecution if they were involved.
3) elaborate prosecutions of this sort take time & begin at the bottom /
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 5, 2022
So was Daniel Goldman, the former Lead Counsel of the House Impeachment Inquiry,a nd a former Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY:
Strong, emphatic, and determined speech by Garland. The key quote is when he referred to perpetrators who may not have been at the Capitol on Jan 6. But open question remains whether investig has or will extend to efforts to overturn the election, separate from Jan 6 culpability.
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) January 5, 2022
The Guardian’s congressional reporter Hugo Lowell observes Garland “effectively left open the possibility of a criminal investigation into the Trump WH over the Capitol attack, vowing to hold accountable the perpetrators — at any level — of the Jan. 6 insurrection.”
COMMENTARY
‘Civil War Is Already Here’: Journalist Says the Right ‘Has a Plan’ for ‘Violence and Solidarity With Treasonous Far-Right’
A journalist and the author of the book The Next Civil War has published a terrifying but credible overview of the status of American democracy today, just two days before the anniversary of Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.
“The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions,” writes Stephen Marche at The Guardian in “The next US civil war is already here – we just refuse to see it.”
“January 6 wasn’t a wake-up call; it was a rallying cry,” Marche says. “Most of the American right have abandoned faith in government as such. Their politics is, increasingly, the politics of the gun. The American left is slower on the uptake, but they are starting to figure out that the system which they give the name of democracy is less deserving of the name every year.”
He says Americans should not place false hopes in law enforcement officials, including police, saving us.
“Hard right organization[s] have now infiltrated so many police forces – the connections number in the hundreds – that they have become unreliable allies in the struggle against domestic terrorism.”
Marche writes that “white supremacists in the United States are not a marginal force; they are inside its institutions,” as he quotes a former undercover FBI agent who used to work on domestic terrorism cases:
“The 2015 FBI counter-terrorism guide instructs FBI agents, on white supremacist cases, to not put them on the terrorist watch list as agents normally would do,” he says. “Because the police could then look at the watchlist and determine that they are their friends.”
And he blasts the left which he says “has divided into warring factions completely incapable of confronting the seriousness of the moment.”
The left “must abandon any imagined fantasies about the sanctity of governmental institutions that long ago gave up any claim to legitimacy. Stack the supreme court, end the filibuster, make Washington DC a state, and let the dogs howl, and now, before it is too late. The moment the right takes control of institutions, they will use them to overthrow democracy in its most basic forms; they are already rushing to dissolve whatever norms stand in the way of their full empowerment.”
Read the entire piece here.
COMMENTARY
‘Lying Liar Who Lies’ Joe Manchin Enrages the Left as He Goes on Fox to Kill Build Back Better With ‘Knife in the Back’
One month to the day that Democrats in the House of Representatives passed “the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday morning declared on Fox News he will now not support the Democrats’ Build Back Better bill that would have provided child care support for parents, protected the environment with climate change actions, expanded Medicare, lowered the cost of prescription drugs – like capping insulin at $35 – provided for universal pre-K, and created affordable housing, among many other programs Democrats, including President Joe Biden, ran on.
“I’ve always said this, Bret,” Manchin said less than a week before Christmas to Fox news host Bret Baier, “if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, then I can’t vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”
“This is a no,” he told Fox News viewers.
Manchin has spent months wheeling and dealing, reconstructing the Build Back Better legislation while slashing the cost – and the benefits – and even managing to get the House Progressive Caucus to agree to vote for President Biden’s infrastructure package. The two bills from the start were supposed to be linked so those who opposed one would find a way to vote for both. Manchin effectively managed to sever that deal.
Outrage on the left was swift and massive.
“BREAKING,” tweeted former NY State prosecutor Tristan Snell. “Man with Maserati and yacht against child tax credit, maternity leave, child care, and $35 insulin.”
Sawyer Hackett, the former deputy national press secretary to Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, now the co-host of Our America podcast called Manchin’s move “one of the most stunning betrayals of a sitting president by a member of his own party in history.”
“Manchin just shoved a knife in the back of a flailing Biden presidency less than a year away from the midterms.”
Democrats put Manchin in charge of negotiating infrastructure.
We cut the proposed $6T BBB bill to $3.5T (he said he’d support $4T).
We cut out taxes on rich, paid leave, tuition free college, prescription drugs.
We caved to him at every turn—and he still tanked the bill.
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 19, 2021
Voting rights expert and Mother Jones writer Ari Berman:
Joe Manchin represents .5% of US population but is killing Build Back Better supported by 70% of Americans
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 19, 2021
Hugo Lowell of The Guardian noted that “Senate Dem Joe Manchin accepted more than $1.5m from Republican and corporate interests opposed to Build Back Better as of September, Guardian US reported this month.”
Progressives were absolutely right to insist on the linkage of the infrastructure bill and BBB. They got played.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021
“It’s notable he made this announcement on Fox during a congressional recess, not at a party lunch or at a news conference on Capitol Hill,” said Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen.
“This is devastating on climate change. the US almost certainly won’t get another chance like this this decade,” wrote Vox senior reporter Rebecca Leber. “Whatever you do don’t call this the moderate approach.”
More people will die in the next 10-30 years because Manchin killed Build Back Better. The original BBB proposal had ambitious policies to end coal pollution.
This is not hyperbole.
See: https://t.co/zVvxSxjRfj pic.twitter.com/lX05TUEquA
— Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) December 19, 2021
“Don’t forget: this isn’t just about Joe Manchin,” MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tweeted. “It’s about the dark money and billionaires and coal interests behind him, which keep winning at ours and the planet’s expense. Manchin is a living breathing reminder that America is often more oligarchic than it is democratic.”
Political satirist Jeremy Newberger:
Senator Joe Manchin might as well have made his BBB beheading tape from the Mar-A-Lago omelette station.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 19, 2021
“Joe Manchin is a lying liar who lies,” wrote Jennifer Taub, law professor and author of “Big Dirty Money.”
He “just can’t” because of all the cash @Sen_JoeManchin rakes in from oil and gas donors. https://t.co/ZCQ3f2UAS3
— Josie Glausiusz ?’??? ??????? ???? ???????? (@josiegz) December 19, 2021
Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Campaign Manager:
Joe Manchin didn’t kill the bill . . . He killed the planet. https://t.co/8wIzgw4GAG
— Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) December 19, 2021
Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman:
Joe Manchin's decision he announced on Fox News today means childhood poverty will effectively double again once the expanded child tax credit expires. https://t.co/5iOmfQLGKU
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 19, 2021
