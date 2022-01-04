COMMENTARY
‘Civil War Is Already Here’: Journalist Says the Right ‘Has a Plan’ for ‘Violence and Solidarity With Treasonous Far-Right’
A journalist and the author of the book The Next Civil War has published a terrifying but credible overview of the status of American democracy today, just two days before the anniversary of Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.
“The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions,” writes Stephen Marche at The Guardian in “The next US civil war is already here – we just refuse to see it.”
“January 6 wasn’t a wake-up call; it was a rallying cry,” Marche says. “Most of the American right have abandoned faith in government as such. Their politics is, increasingly, the politics of the gun. The American left is slower on the uptake, but they are starting to figure out that the system which they give the name of democracy is less deserving of the name every year.”
He says Americans should not place false hopes in law enforcement officials, including police, saving us.
“Hard right organization[s] have now infiltrated so many police forces – the connections number in the hundreds – that they have become unreliable allies in the struggle against domestic terrorism.”
Marche writes that “white supremacists in the United States are not a marginal force; they are inside its institutions,” as he quotes a former undercover FBI agent who used to work on domestic terrorism cases:
“The 2015 FBI counter-terrorism guide instructs FBI agents, on white supremacist cases, to not put them on the terrorist watch list as agents normally would do,” he says. “Because the police could then look at the watchlist and determine that they are their friends.”
And he blasts the left which he says “has divided into warring factions completely incapable of confronting the seriousness of the moment.”
The left “must abandon any imagined fantasies about the sanctity of governmental institutions that long ago gave up any claim to legitimacy. Stack the supreme court, end the filibuster, make Washington DC a state, and let the dogs howl, and now, before it is too late. The moment the right takes control of institutions, they will use them to overthrow democracy in its most basic forms; they are already rushing to dissolve whatever norms stand in the way of their full empowerment.”
Read the entire piece here.
COMMENTARY
‘Lying Liar Who Lies’ Joe Manchin Enrages the Left as He Goes on Fox to Kill Build Back Better With ‘Knife in the Back’
One month to the day that Democrats in the House of Representatives passed “the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday morning declared on Fox News he will now not support the Democrats’ Build Back Better bill that would have provided child care support for parents, protected the environment with climate change actions, expanded Medicare, lowered the cost of prescription drugs – like capping insulin at $35 – provided for universal pre-K, and created affordable housing, among many other programs Democrats, including President Joe Biden, ran on.
“I’ve always said this, Bret,” Manchin said less than a week before Christmas to Fox news host Bret Baier, “if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, then I can’t vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”
“This is a no,” he told Fox News viewers.
Manchin has spent months wheeling and dealing, reconstructing the Build Back Better legislation while slashing the cost – and the benefits – and even managing to get the House Progressive Caucus to agree to vote for President Biden’s infrastructure package. The two bills from the start were supposed to be linked so those who opposed one would find a way to vote for both. Manchin effectively managed to sever that deal.
Outrage on the left was swift and massive.
“BREAKING,” tweeted former NY State prosecutor Tristan Snell. “Man with Maserati and yacht against child tax credit, maternity leave, child care, and $35 insulin.”
Sawyer Hackett, the former deputy national press secretary to Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, now the co-host of Our America podcast called Manchin’s move “one of the most stunning betrayals of a sitting president by a member of his own party in history.”
“Manchin just shoved a knife in the back of a flailing Biden presidency less than a year away from the midterms.”
Democrats put Manchin in charge of negotiating infrastructure.
We cut the proposed $6T BBB bill to $3.5T (he said he’d support $4T).
We cut out taxes on rich, paid leave, tuition free college, prescription drugs.
We caved to him at every turn—and he still tanked the bill.
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 19, 2021
Voting rights expert and Mother Jones writer Ari Berman:
Joe Manchin represents .5% of US population but is killing Build Back Better supported by 70% of Americans
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 19, 2021
Hugo Lowell of The Guardian noted that “Senate Dem Joe Manchin accepted more than $1.5m from Republican and corporate interests opposed to Build Back Better as of September, Guardian US reported this month.”
Progressives were absolutely right to insist on the linkage of the infrastructure bill and BBB. They got played.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021
“It’s notable he made this announcement on Fox during a congressional recess, not at a party lunch or at a news conference on Capitol Hill,” said Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen.
“This is devastating on climate change. the US almost certainly won’t get another chance like this this decade,” wrote Vox senior reporter Rebecca Leber. “Whatever you do don’t call this the moderate approach.”
More people will die in the next 10-30 years because Manchin killed Build Back Better. The original BBB proposal had ambitious policies to end coal pollution.
This is not hyperbole.
See: https://t.co/zVvxSxjRfj pic.twitter.com/lX05TUEquA
— Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) December 19, 2021
“Don’t forget: this isn’t just about Joe Manchin,” MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tweeted. “It’s about the dark money and billionaires and coal interests behind him, which keep winning at ours and the planet’s expense. Manchin is a living breathing reminder that America is often more oligarchic than it is democratic.”
Political satirist Jeremy Newberger:
Senator Joe Manchin might as well have made his BBB beheading tape from the Mar-A-Lago omelette station.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 19, 2021
“Joe Manchin is a lying liar who lies,” wrote Jennifer Taub, law professor and author of “Big Dirty Money.”
He “just can’t” because of all the cash @Sen_JoeManchin rakes in from oil and gas donors. https://t.co/ZCQ3f2UAS3
— Josie Glausiusz ?’??? ??????? ???? ???????? (@josiegz) December 19, 2021
Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Campaign Manager:
Joe Manchin didn’t kill the bill . . . He killed the planet. https://t.co/8wIzgw4GAG
— Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) December 19, 2021
Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman:
Joe Manchin's decision he announced on Fox News today means childhood poverty will effectively double again once the expanded child tax credit expires. https://t.co/5iOmfQLGKU
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 19, 2021
COMMENTARY
Manchin Mocked After Photo of Conservative Democrat Huddling With Republicans Spreads and Biden’s BBB Agenda Stalls
The White House has acknowledged President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better bill will be pushed into next year as talks with Senator Joe Manchin and his fellow Democrats have “soured.” But the West Virginia conservative Democratic lawmaker was quickly mocked after a reporter tweeted a screenshot of Manchin on the Senate floor huddling not with Democrats but with Republicans.
Manchin on floor, chatting w the republicans. pic.twitter.com/6Rzun2c85o
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 15, 2021
Among the most dire and immediate consequences of Senator Manchin’s refusal to negotiate and support Democratic principles?
“Millions of US families could be pushed back into poverty without [the] child tax credit extension,” reads a headline Wednesday afternoon from The Independent. “Critical lifeline is set to expire after slashing poverty and food insecurity for millions of families with children.”
On social media Manchin was pilloried.
“A lot of smiles all around, as he tells Joe Biden that he wants to take money away from families with children, around Christmastime,” said one Twitter user.
“Manchin is chummy with Republicans as they march towards authoritarianism . . .,” tweeted one social media user. “History will judge him harshly . . .”
“Getting his marching orders,” said another.”
“Holding the line. Like he was paid to do,” tweeted another user.
Manchin is reportedly worth $5 million, owns a $250,000 boat, and in addition to his government salary has income from his family’s coal business. Manchin “received about half a million dollars in 2020 in returns from his investments in the business,” MSNBC reports.
The mockery did not stop there.
“He’s among his peers, joking and laughing about their ability to obstruct Biden’s agenda.”
“Congratulating him on tanking the signature piece of legislation that WE VOTED FOR??”
“HE’S LAUGHING AT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE…
IT’S ALL ABOUT ME AND MY OIL FRIENDS”
“If your country’s future hangs on a coal spokesman from West Virginia doing the right thing, your country is f*cked.”
COMMENTARY
Gorsuch Cites Anti-Gay Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling in Dissent Over Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption Request
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday afternoon rejected a request for a religious exemption for health care workers refusing to comply with New York State’s vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied the request, but three conservative jurists, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, would have granted it.
The latter, Justice Gorsuch, cited an extremely narrow ruling in the Supreme Court case of an anti-gay Colorado baker, the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, in his dissent. The baker “won” his case because the court ruled local officials had displayed animus against the baker’s religion. Justice Gorsuch appeared to suggest New York’s requirement for all health care workers to be vaccinated was equally problematic.
“The legal challenge was filed by a group of 20 doctors and nurses who argued that the state’s vaccine mandate violates the First Amendment to the Constitution because it fails to include a religious exemption,” CNBC reports.
In what some may seem as a dangerous opinion and foreshadowing of similar ones to come, Justice Gorsuch says that those requesting the emergency exemption will suffer “irreparable injury” over their refusal to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that to date has killed more than 800,000 people in the U.S. He made no mention of irreparable injury to the health care workers, to their families, co-workers, friends, or of course their patients should they contract and/or transmit the virus.
Justice Gorsuch writes: “no one seriously disputes that, absent relief, the applicants will suffer an irreparable injury. Not only does New York threaten to have them fired and strip them of unemployment benefits. This Court has held that ‘[t]he loss of First Amendment freedoms, for even minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury.'”
Here’s where Gorsuch appears to be paving the road for more faith-based decisions:
“The Free Exercise Clause protects not only the right to hold unpopular religious beliefs inwardly and secretly. It protects the right to live out those beliefs publicly in ‘the performance of (or abstention from) physical acts,'” he writes, citing case law.
“Under this Court’s precedents, laws targeting acts for disfavor only when they are religious in nature or because of their religious character are ‘doubtless . . . unconstitutional.'”
“As a result, where ‘official expressions of hostility to religion’ accompany laws or policies burdening free exercise, we have simply ‘set aside’ such policies without further inquiry. Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Comm’n, 584 U. S. ___, ___ (2018) (slip op., at 18).”
“But even where such overt animus is lacking, laws that impose burdens on religious exercises must still be both neutral toward religion and generally applicable or survive strict scrutiny. … To meet its burden under strict scrutiny, the government must demonstrate that its law is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest. Applying these principles to this case, New York’s mandate falters at each step.”
Gorsuch is stating that protecting the population from a quickly mutating and highly deadly virus in a two-year long pandemic is not “a compelling state interest.”
Harvard Law assistant professor Ben Eidelson weighs in on Gorsuch’s tactics:
Gorsuch’s invocation of a “slight suspicion” standard here is one of the most brazen abuses of quotation marks in a SCt opinion that I can remember. Here’s a side-by-side (note “set aside” came on next pg in Masterpiece, after reviewing evidence & finding actual “hostility”) pic.twitter.com/napZXxiOoX
— Ben Eidelson (@beidelson) December 13, 2021
