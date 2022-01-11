ROAD BLOCK
Bait and Switch: Manchin Teases Out ‘Rule Changes’ to Make Senate ‘Work Better’ After Biden’s Big Speech
President Joe Biden delivered one of the most powerful and authentic speeches of his nascent presidency on Tuesday in Georgia, urging passage of critical voting rights legislation including a carve of the filibuster to allow a simple majority vote on the two bills.
In response, just hours later Senator Joe Manchin – likely one of just two in the President’s own party preventing Democrats from having a majority on eliminating the 60-vote super-majority threshold needed for passage of voting rights legislation – pulled something of a “bait and switch” in a Senate hallway interview.
Asked about gutting the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation the West Virginia Senator and millionaire coal magnate at first appeared supportive.
“The filibuster is what we have our rules,” Manchin told intrepid CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.
“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better,” he continued, but then added, “but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better.”
And in case anyone had any hope his “rule changes” allusion might lead to temporarily pausing the 60-vote filibuster, the West Virginia Democrat added that, in his view, “the filibuster is what makes the Senate hopefully work.”
“We need some good rule changes and we can do that together” with Republicans, he continued. He added that it would take two-thirds of the Senate to enact rules changes, a threshold rarely met on today’s near-civil war Capitol Hill.
And then, to ensure he was not misunderstood, Manchin, in direct confrontation with President Biden, added falsely: “Getting rid of the filibuster does not make the Senate work better.”
Watch:
MANCHIN to @MacFarlaneNews
“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better.” pic.twitter.com/s4y1HtS6WH
— Alan He (@alanhe) January 11, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Jan. 6 Committee Turns Up Forged Documents Declaring Trump the Election Winner in Pivotal States: Report
- 'ENGAGED IN INSURRECTION OR REBELLION'1 day ago
Cawthorn Violated Constitution’s Ban on Insurrection – Ineligible to Run for Re-Election Voters’ Challenge Charges
- URINE TROUBLE1 day ago
‘I Drink My Own Urine!’: Anti-Vaxxer Declares God Has Made Pee a COVID Cure
- LOL2 days ago
Ron Johnson Tells Fox News Why He Lied About Term Limits to Run Again: ‘I’m Just One of Those Truth-Tellers’
- DEPLOYING 'METAPHORS OF DEATH'1 day ago
Fox News Promotes Provocateur Who Called for ‘Kill Shot’ Against Dr. Anthony Fauci
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
AOC Announces Positive Coronavirus Test and Symptoms After Traveling to Florida
- PREVENTING DEATH1 day ago
Psaki Forced to Tell Doocy Difference Between Getting COVID and Getting Hospitalized on His First Day Back From COVID
- 'YOU'RE GOING TO PRISON'1 day ago
‘Dirty Traitor’ Jim Jordan Mocked for Refusing to Comply With Jan. 6 Committee – After Declaring ‘Nothing to Hide’