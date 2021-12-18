Trump Visits Dallas Megachurch Sunday for Christmas Service Where ‘Few Worshipers Will Be Wearing Masks’: Report

Donald Trump, the one-term former President who has been teasing a third run in 2024 will visit a massive Dallas, Texas megachurch Sunday for a Christmas worship service as the nation sees the omicron coronavirus variant exploding across the country. Experts believe the omicron variant of the deadly virus that has killed well over 800,000 Americans to date will become the dominant variant in a matter of weeks.

“Omicron may multiply 70 times faster than delta,” USA Today reports. A massive study in the UK shows contrary to earlier reports, there “was no evidence of omicron cases being less severe than delta,” Bloomberg News reports.

When Trump enters First Baptist Dallas church on Sunday, he’ll be facing thousands of people. Masks are “encouraged” but not required. A massive crowd will be present for hours before Trump shows.

“The auditorium where Trump will attend the 11 a.m. Sunday service holds 3,000,” The Dallas Morning News reports. “Seats are first come first served, with security lines opening two hours earlier.”

“A full choir of 250 to 300 singers, plus orchestra, will present Christmas music,” and there’s another room where another 1600 can watch via livestreaming, “plus assorted overflow space.”

“In all, about 6,000 people will be on campus with Trump, according to senior pastor Robert Jeffress.

Few worshipers will be wearing masks. The church encourages face coverings for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 but “the vast majority of our people have been vaccinated,” Jeffress said, and of course, “We don’t have deacons wrestling people if they don’t have masks on.”

The church has a lengthy statement promoting “the safety of every person on campus.” The word “mask” does not appear, nor is there any mention of coronavirus protocols.

Photo: Trump with Jeffress and the First Baptist Choir & Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, 2020