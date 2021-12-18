News
Trump Visits Dallas Megachurch Sunday for Christmas Service Where ‘Few Worshipers Will Be Wearing Masks’: Report
Donald Trump, the one-term former President who has been teasing a third run in 2024 will visit a massive Dallas, Texas megachurch Sunday for a Christmas worship service as the nation sees the omicron coronavirus variant exploding across the country. Experts believe the omicron variant of the deadly virus that has killed well over 800,000 Americans to date will become the dominant variant in a matter of weeks.
“Omicron may multiply 70 times faster than delta,” USA Today reports. A massive study in the UK shows contrary to earlier reports, there “was no evidence of omicron cases being less severe than delta,” Bloomberg News reports.
When Trump enters First Baptist Dallas church on Sunday, he’ll be facing thousands of people. Masks are “encouraged” but not required. A massive crowd will be present for hours before Trump shows.
“The auditorium where Trump will attend the 11 a.m. Sunday service holds 3,000,” The Dallas Morning News reports. “Seats are first come first served, with security lines opening two hours earlier.”
“A full choir of 250 to 300 singers, plus orchestra, will present Christmas music,” and there’s another room where another 1600 can watch via livestreaming, “plus assorted overflow space.”
“In all, about 6,000 people will be on campus with Trump, according to senior pastor Robert Jeffress.
Few worshipers will be wearing masks. The church encourages face coverings for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 but “the vast majority of our people have been vaccinated,” Jeffress said, and of course, “We don’t have deacons wrestling people if they don’t have masks on.”
The church has a lengthy statement promoting “the safety of every person on campus.” The word “mask” does not appear, nor is there any mention of coronavirus protocols.
Photo: Trump with Jeffress and the First Baptist Choir & Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, 2020
News
‘That’s the Ballgame’: Journalist Reports ‘Court Says Fox Knew Exactly What It Was Doing When It Defamed Dominion’
The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News is moving forward and the conservative cable giant may be in big trouble.
“The court says Fox knew exactly what it was doing when it defamed Dominion,” Bloomberg News columnist Tim O’Brien says, pointing to the outlet’s article.
“The court is describing clear evidence of malice. And that’s the ballgame in lawsuits like this.”
“The suit in Delaware also names current and former Fox personalities Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs.”
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) December 17, 2021
Bloomberg News reports “Fox News probably had enough information after the 2020 presidential election to know a conspiracy theory claiming Dominion Voting Systems Inc. rigged the contest was false, a judge said in denying the network’s request to dismiss a defamation lawsuit.”
The article goes on to note that Delaware state court Judge Eric M. Davis wrote: “Fox possessed countervailing evidence of election fraud from the Department of Justice, election experts, and Dominion at the time it had been making its statements.”
“The fact that, despite this evidence, Fox continued to publish its allegations against Dominion, suggests Fox knew the allegations were probably false.”
It gets worse for Fox News.
The judge rejected the cable network’s “contention that statements” by its hosts “were opinion,” Deadline adds.
“He wrote that it was ‘reasonably conceivable that Fox and its personnel broadcasted mixed opinions that were based on either false or incomplete facts unknown to the reasonable viewer. Many of Fox’s reporters made broad election fraud statements that did not disclose their sources clearly, or clearly connect their statements to the election fraud litigations. Although Fox classifies its reporters’ remarks as commentary’ that used ‘loose and hyperbolic rhetoric’ for entertainment value, even loose and hyperbolic language can be actionable if it rests on false statements of fact undisclosed to viewers.'”
Image by ajay_suresh via Flickr and a CC license
News
Manhattan DA Subpoenaed a Forbes Editor – He Testified About Trump’s ‘Decades-Long Fixation’ With Reports on His Net Worth
An editor at Forbes reports Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance subpoenaed him “to appear before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump.”
Randall Lane Friday morning reveals he “was asked to testify about the 2015 cover story I wrote chronicling his decades-long fixation with our net worth estimate.”
In his article Lane focuses on fighting the subpoena over obvious First Amendment concerns but says after months of objections, “the judge overseeing this grand jury process ordered us to testify, but limited the scope to simply confirm the accuracy of what was in the cover story and the article about the apartment.”
Lane says he revealed nothing new, nothing that had not been previously published.
But the questions themselves reveal where the Manhattan District Attorney is going with his investigation.
Lane writes he told the grand jury, “of the 1,600 or so people who have been on The Forbes 400 since 1982, none of them, as we report in the article, have been more fixated on their net worth than Donald Trump.”
“Trump told me,” he also reveals he said, “that ‘I look better if I’m worth $10 billion than if I’m worth $4 billion,’ as reported in the article.’ More specifically, that Trump told me that a higher net worth number ‘was good for financing.'”
That right there echoes what former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Congress, that Trump – according to Cohen – inflates the value of his assets when seeking financing and deflates them for tax purposes.
News
Kanye West May Have Broken Law Hiding Links to Republicans During Presidential Bid: Report
Musician Kanye West’s 2020 presidential bid appears to have taken efforts designed to conceal the support his campaign was receiving from the Republican establishment.
“New documents show Kanye West’s doomed White House campaign—styled as an ‘independent’ third-party effort—appears to have disguised potentially millions of dollars in services it received from a secretive network of Republican Party operatives, including advisers to the GOP elite and a managing partner at one of the top conservative political firms in the country,” The Daily Beast reportedFriday.
West launched his campaign with a disastrous kickoff in July 2020.
“Potentially even more alarming? The Kanye 2020 campaign committee did not even report paying some of these advisers, and used an odd abbreviation for another—moves which campaign finance experts say appear designed to mask the association between known GOP operatives and the campaign, and could constitute a violation of federal laws,” The Beast reported. “At the heart of Kanye’s political operation was Holtzman Vogel, one of the most powerful and well-connected law firms serving major Republican political and nonprofit organizations today. And weaved throughout his campaign, whether the multi-platinum rapper realized it or not, were Republican operatives who may have been less interested in seeing a President West than in re-electing President Donald Trump.”
RELATED: ‘You are a loose end’: Kanye West’s publicist reportedly pressured GA poll worker to admit to voter fraud
The news on West’s campaign finances comes one week after it was reported a publicist representing him traveled to Georgia to pressure an elections official to confess to fake allegations of voter fraud.
The vice president of Common Cause, Paul S. Ryan, said West’s campaign finance filings are a major scandal.
“The importance of disclosure in this matter can’t be overstated,” Ryan said. “It’s no secret that Kanye West’s candidacy would have a spoiler effect, siphoning votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Voters had a right to know that a high-powered Republican lawyer was providing legal services to Kanye—and federal law requires disclosure of such legal work.”
Read the full report.
Image: Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama/Twitter
