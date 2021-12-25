Trump Having ‘Meltdown’ Over Direction of Capitol Riot Committee: Journalist

Appearing on MSNBC on Christmas Day, Guardian journalist Hugo Lowell explained that the tension is thick at Mar-a-Lago as former president Donald Trump is starting to realize he has been backed into a corner by revelations coming out of the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection.

Speaking with host Lindsey Reiser, the political analyst stated that his sources claim Trump is having a “meltdown” and is furious with former aides who have been providing the bipartisan committee with information about White House doings related to the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot.

“You have some new reporting about what’s unfolding in Trumpworld as this investigation ramps up,” host Reiser prompted. “You write the former president appears deeply unnerved. You wrote, quote: ‘Donald Trump is increasingly agitated by the House select committee investigating the capitol attack according to sources familiar with the matter and appears anxious he might be implicated in the sprawling inquiry into the insurrection even as he protests his innocence. What more do you know about what’s going through his head right now?”

“So the portrait that emerges talking to current and former aides to Donald Trump is that he feels backed into a corner,” Lowell began. “He’s furious with Mark Meadows, his former White House chief of staff for cooperating with the committee and turning over documents that were pretty damning and pretty incriminating. He was especially upset when the committee started reading out these text messages that Meadows received and sent to lawmakers and received from Fox News hosts about the Capitol attack and he exclaimed at the TV and swore at the coverage.”

“You know, this is one of the things that upsets him most: negative coverage,” he continued. “He’s also upset with aides for invoking Fifth Amendment protections before they go before the committee because he thinks it makes them look weak, and he’s worried this could all bounce back at him and make it look as though he is involved in a crime. He’s really furious and having a bit of a meltdown at the direction of the investigation.”

Watch below: