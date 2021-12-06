BREAKING NEWS
‘Surgically Excised Minority Communities’: DOJ Announces It’s Suing Texas Over Gerrymandered Redistricting Maps
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hasa just announced the Dept. of Justice is suing the State of Texas for violating the Voting Rights Act.
AG Garland in a news briefing says Black and Latino voters were gerrymandered out of representation despite their increased numbers in the state.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces DOJ is suing Texas for redistricting plans discriminating against “Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color or membership in a language minority group.” pic.twitter.com/pD299xCgRf
— The Recount (@therecount) December 6, 2021
Politico’s Ally Mutnick sums up:
The suit alleges GOP mapmakers:
>> eliminated a Latino opportunity district in the redraw of #TX23 (Tony Gonzales’ West Texas seat)
>> did not draw a new Latino opportunity seat in Houston’s Harris County
>> “surgically excised minority communities” from DFW Metroplex area https://t.co/gUzLw2NVny
— Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) December 6, 2021
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta accused Texas of redrawing “with discriminatory intent.”
She told reporters the DOJ lawsuit “alleges that the redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice in violation of the Voting Rights Act. Our complaint also alleges that several of those districts were drawn with discriminatory intent. Texas’s 2021 redistricting plans were enacted through a rushed process with minimal opportunity for public comment without any expert testimony, and with an overall disregard for the massive minority population growth in Texas over the last decade.”
“Texas’s population grew by 4 million people from 2010 to 2020. And 95% of that growth came from minority populations. Despite the significant increase in the number and proportion of eligible Latino and Black voters in Texas, the newly enacted redistricting plans will not allow minority voters an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice. Instead, our investigation determined that Texas says redistricting plans will dilute the increased minority voting strength.”
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta on DOJ lawsuit against Texas over voting rights violations:
“The attorney general has made clear that the Justice Department will not stand idly by in the face of unlawful attempts to restrict access to the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/59i7WGr9Jz
— The Recount (@therecount) December 6, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Admits to Obstruction of Justice in Fox News Interview
Former President Donald Trump bragged that he effectively obstructed justice during a Fox News interview.
Amid demands for Attorney General Merrick Garland to impanel a grand jury, Trump told Fox News that he simply had to fire former FBI Director James Comey. Otherwise, he could have been held accountable for his relationship with Russia during the 2016 election.
“Don’t forget, I fired Comey,” Trump bragged. “Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me right now about a beautiful book about four years in the White House, and we’ll see about the future. If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the president of the United States… I don’t think could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him.”
The report published by former special counsel Robert Mueller said that they didn’t even look at whether Trump broke the law during the 2016 election because he followed the Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that the president couldn’t be indicted while in office. What Mueller did say was that he uncovered at least 10 examples of obstruction of justice from Trump attempting to stop his investigation.
In the video below, Trump admits that firing Comey was one of those examples:
Trump: If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the President of the United States… I don’t think could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him pic.twitter.com/AHxYyPBZA6
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
On the Lam?: FBI Now Searching for Parents of Michigan Accused High School Shooter – Sheriff Says They’re ‘Missing’
James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused high school mass shooter Ethan Crumbley, appear to be “missing,” according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
Sheriff Bouchard says his office is now searching for the Crumbleys, but they cannot be found and are not returning calls from their attorney.
MSNBC reports the FBI and U.S. Marshals are currently searching for them.
The Crumbleys will face four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter. Their son, Ethan, is facing murder and terrorism charges, in addition to other charges.
Prosecutor Karen McDonald Friday afternoon detailed the alarming note and drawings that led to school administrators summoning the Crumbleys to the school. Among the words on the note, “the thoughts won’t stop help me,” “blood everywhere,” and “The world is dead.”
Watch:
“So the Crumbleys are missing now?”
“Correct” pic.twitter.com/fbFTocjReM
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 3, 2021
EARLIER:
‘Blood Everywhere’ and ‘The World Is Dead’: Prosecutor Details Accused School Mass Shooter’s Alarming Note
Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Texts, Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Parents of Michigan High School Accused Shooter
Michigan School Shooting Suspect’s Mom Thanked Trump for Right to Bear Arms in Vulgar 2016 Open Letter
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Stacey Abrams Announces She’s Running for Governor of Georgia
Stacey Abrams has just announced she is running for governor of Georgia. Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives for more than six years ran for governor in 2018, losing by a slim margin to then Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in a race many saw as tainted by his voter suppression actions.
Abrams went on to become a highly-effective voting rights advocate and activist, and many credit her with helping elect Joe Biden president by helping him win the state by registering an estimated 800,000 more voters.
Watch:
I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol
Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021
