Sentenced: QAnon Extremist Who Was Turned in to FBI by His Mother After Threatening to Put a Bullet in Pelosi’s Head

A Georgia QAnon extremist who was turned into to FBI by his mother after bragging he was going to put “a bullet” in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “noggin on Live TV” has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.

53-year old Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. pled guilty to one felony on Tuesday, but WUSA 9 reports the charging documents and from “his own admission of guilt, the Georgia man drove to D.C. on January 6 with a vehicle full of weapons and ammunition intending to join former President Donald Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally — but arrived too late to participate.”

Contrary to conservatives” claims the Trump supporters who were in D.C, on January 6 as “patriots” to protect democracy, in one text message exchange, “when a family member told him Trump wanted him to go home, Meredith responded, ‘Bull****. He wants heads and I’m going to deliver.'”

“In other messages sent the following day – while Pelosi and [DC Mayor] Bowser were making public remarks about the riot – Meredith texted, ‘I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG c***.’ Meredith then sent a similar text about Pelosi, saying he was, ‘Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C****’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.'”

Meredith had with him more than 2500 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested after his mother called the FBI.

His attorney and Meredith himself said argued the threats were just “hyperbole,” but “U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson wasn’t convinced, however – in part due to the fact that it was Meredith’s own family who turned him in to the FBI. Speaking later in the hearing, Meredith’s mother said they did so believing they were ‘saving his life.'”

Meredith described himself as a “protector” and “defender of people.”

“I was out of control that day,” Meredith told the judge. “I apologize to Speaker Pelosi if she heard about it. If I scared her. I apologize to my family. I apologize to my sons. I’m a good man and I’m very embarrassed about this whole situation. It’s not who I am.”

Watch USA 9’s report: