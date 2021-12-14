RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Sentenced: QAnon Extremist Who Was Turned in to FBI by His Mother After Threatening to Put a Bullet in Pelosi’s Head
A Georgia QAnon extremist who was turned into to FBI by his mother after bragging he was going to put “a bullet” in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “noggin on Live TV” has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.
53-year old Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. pled guilty to one felony on Tuesday, but WUSA 9 reports the charging documents and from “his own admission of guilt, the Georgia man drove to D.C. on January 6 with a vehicle full of weapons and ammunition intending to join former President Donald Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally — but arrived too late to participate.”
Contrary to conservatives” claims the Trump supporters who were in D.C, on January 6 as “patriots” to protect democracy, in one text message exchange, “when a family member told him Trump wanted him to go home, Meredith responded, ‘Bull****. He wants heads and I’m going to deliver.'”
“In other messages sent the following day – while Pelosi and [DC Mayor] Bowser were making public remarks about the riot – Meredith texted, ‘I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG c***.’ Meredith then sent a similar text about Pelosi, saying he was, ‘Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C****’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.'”
Meredith had with him more than 2500 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested after his mother called the FBI.
His attorney and Meredith himself said argued the threats were just “hyperbole,” but “U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson wasn’t convinced, however – in part due to the fact that it was Meredith’s own family who turned him in to the FBI. Speaking later in the hearing, Meredith’s mother said they did so believing they were ‘saving his life.'”
Meredith described himself as a “protector” and “defender of people.”
“I was out of control that day,” Meredith told the judge. “I apologize to Speaker Pelosi if she heard about it. If I scared her. I apologize to my family. I apologize to my sons. I’m a good man and I’m very embarrassed about this whole situation. It’s not who I am.”
Watch USA 9’s report:
‘Five-Alarm Fire’: Trump Supporters Eye Key Elections Post That Could Allow Him to Steal 2024 Race
Trump supporters are across the country are running for — and in some cases winning — key elections oversight posts, from local judge to secretary of state, in what one Democrat called “the most important issue of our time.”
The New York Times pointed in a report Saturday to the case of Stephen Lindemuth, who attended former president Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 before announcing his candidacy for judge of elections, which administers polling, in Mount Joy Township, Pennsylvania.
“Mr. Lindemuth’s victory in November in this conservative rural community is a milestone of sorts in American politics: the arrival of the first class of political activists who, galvanized by Donald J. Trump’s false claim of a stolen election in 2020, have begun seeking offices supervising the election systems that they believe robbed Mr. Trump of a second term,” the NYT reports. “This belief has informed a wave of mobilization at both grass-roots and elite levels in the party with an eye to future elections. In races for state and county-level offices with direct oversight of elections, Republican candidates coming out of the Stop the Steal movement are running competitive campaigns, in which they enjoy a first-mover advantage in electoral contests that few partisans from either party thought much about before last November.”
Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan who may face a Trump-backed GOP challenger in 20222, told the newspaper: “This is a five-alarm fire. If people in general, leaders and citizens, aren’t taking this as the most important issue of our time and acting accordingly, then we may not be able to ensure democracy prevails again in ’24.”
The Times reports that efforts by Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election “have evolved rapidly into an effort that looks forward, not backward: recruiting like-minded candidates for public offices large and small, and proposing and, in some cases, passing laws intended to give partisan actors more direct control over election systems.”
And Democrats don’t appear to be taking the issue seriously enough. “Where Mr. Trump’s partisans see the issue of election system control as a matter of life and death, polling suggests Democratic voters broadly do not,” the newspaper reports.
“I am frustrated that at this point, after everything we endured last year and after we all witnessed what happened on Jan. 6, there isn’t more of a sense of urgency,” Benson said. “We all have to band together and say, ‘Never again’ — as opposed to saying, ‘Well, maybe it will happen again, and maybe we’ll be ready.’”
‘These Colors Do Not Run’: At Re-Lighting Fox News Compares Setting Its Christmas Tree on Fire to Attack on Pearl Harbor
Forty one hours after a 49-year old homeless man allegedly set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire, employees of the conservative cable channel celebrated the resurrection of its plastic holiday icon with a midtown Manhattan relighting ceremony, complete with members of the New York City Police and Fire Depts. in full dress gear, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and “Judge” Jeanine, among others.
But it was Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff who compared the attack on the tree to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why are you here?’ I’m here because these colors don’t run,” DeGraff declared, pointing to the new tree.
“80 years ago this week they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place call Pearl Harbor,” he continued. “We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now, because we’ve come this far, by faith. In our tradition we say, ‘This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine.’ The red, the white, and the blue of America, we’re going to let it shine.”
On December 7, 1941, the the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service waged an attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in what was the Territory of Hawaii. 2335 U.S. troops were killed, another 1143 wounded. There were also 68 civilian casualties and 35 wounded.
On December 8, 2021, one plastic Christmas tree in New York City was set on fire in what police say was an act that had no political motivation.
Related: Meghan McCain Melts Down Over Fox News Christmas Tree Fire – Gets Scorched on Social Media
Watch:
At the lighting of the new Christmas tree, Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff declares: “I’m here because these colors do not run. 80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now!” pic.twitter.com/J9Sp94Unto
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 9, 2021
Matt Gaetz, Under DOJ Investigation, Goes After FBI: ‘Their Sphincters Will Tighten’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, under investigation by the Dept. of Justice for the better part of a year for possibly having sex with an underaged teen and for child sex trafficking, went after the DOJ and FBI on Thursday.
In a heated on-air conversation with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon – himself under DOJ investigation for criminal contempt of congress – the pair appeared to threaten democracy.
“People didn’t like that Donald Trump raised his voice but sometimes you’ve got to raise your voice to raise a ruckus and to raise an army of patriots who love this country and will fight for her,” Gaetz told Bannon on the former Trump advisor’s program. “We’re going to operationalize the performance to go right after the people who are imposing the vaccine mandates, who are enriching themselves and who are selling out the country.”
“Understand, this is a theory of governing,” Bannon declared, calling this attack on democracy, “fresh” and “new. ”
“This is Trumpism in power,” Bannon blustered. “That’s when we went to the 4000 shock troops we have to have that’s going to man the government. Get them ready now. Right? We’re going to hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before.”
Gaetz charged forward, saying, “we’re going to go after this administrative state and we’re going to start at the Department of Justice and the FBI. That’s the job I want. You know, send me over to the Judiciary Committee and their sphincters will tighten because they have been doing a lot of corrupt things over there.”
“The FBI and the Dept. of Justice have become the enforcement wing of the Democrat Party,” Gaetz claimed.
Watch:
Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon are talking about their Nazi takeover right out in the open on Traitor TV pic.twitter.com/es0u0DCgEt
— Tony Michaels ? (@thetonymichaels) December 9, 2021
