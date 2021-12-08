‘No Conceivable Basis’: Legal Experts Bury Mark Meadows for ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Pelosi and 1/6 Committee

Legal experts have read Mark Meadows‘ just-filed lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and they are not impressed.

Meadows was served a lawful subpoena ordering him to appear for a deposition on Wednesday and to hand over an unknown number of documents. While he first announced he would comply, and did send the Committee some documents, he later flip-flopped and refused.

Late Wednesday afternoon he filed a civil rights lawsuit, but it’s not looking good for the former Trump White House chief of staff.

“Meadows has no conceivable basis for this frivolous suit,” writes Laurence Tribe, the well-known former Harvard Law law professor, now a Professor Emeritus at Harvard University. “Its obvious motive is to try getting Trump back on his good side after outraging the former President with his tell-all book.”

Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case for the New York State Attorney General, says what meadows is doing is “lose-lose.”

Mark Meadows cooperated with the January 6 committee, provided materials, then changed his mind and refused to come in for depositions. So he gave the receipts — and then skips his date to testify, so he’ll get indicted for contempt. That’s the definition of lose-lose. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 8, 2021

Norm Eisen, an attorney, a former U.S. diplomat, and the co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment, calls Meadows’ lawsuit a “rehash” that courts have already rejected. Worse than Snell’s “lose-lose” comment, Eisen calls Meadows’ case a “loser.”

BREAKING: Meadows complaint is out. A rehash of executive privilege & lack of legislative purpose claims that the courts have already rejected & will again here. The only wrinkle is the challenge to getting phone records but the legal basis to get em is well-established. A loser. pic.twitter.com/WjU6gUCHE5 — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 8, 2021

National security attorney Bradley Moss has a bit of a different take, saying the case is “not meritless,” but says he will lose anyway.

Meadows’ lawsuit is not meritless. In fact, it’s what I expected Bannon, Clark, Eastman and Meadows to do. This is the proper means to challenge a subpoena. Only Meadows has, so far. It will fail in the end on ExecPriv. The SCA claims *should* fail but are worthy of scrutiny. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 8, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license