Connect with us

STALL TACTICS

‘No Conceivable Basis’: Legal Experts Bury Mark Meadows for ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Pelosi and 1/6 Committee

Published

on

Legal experts have read Mark Meadows‘ just-filed lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and they are not impressed.

Meadows was served a lawful subpoena ordering him to appear for a deposition on Wednesday and to hand over an unknown number of documents. While he first announced he would comply, and did send the Committee some documents, he later flip-flopped and refused.

Late Wednesday afternoon he filed a civil rights lawsuit, but it’s not looking good for the former Trump White House chief of staff.

“Meadows has no conceivable basis for this frivolous suit,” writes Laurence Tribe, the well-known former Harvard Law law professor, now a Professor Emeritus at Harvard University. “Its obvious motive is to try getting Trump back on his good side after outraging the former President with his tell-all book.”

Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case for the New York State Attorney General, says what meadows is doing is “lose-lose.”

Norm Eisen, an attorney, a former U.S. diplomat, and the co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment, calls Meadows’ lawsuit a “rehash” that courts have already rejected. Worse than Snell’s “lose-lose” comment, Eisen calls Meadows’ case a “loser.”

National security attorney Bradley Moss has a bit of a different take, saying the case is “not meritless,” but says he will lose anyway.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.