RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Claims ‘There Was No Planning’ and ‘All the People’ at the Insurrection ‘Were Unarmed’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is falsely telling the more than 400,000 people following her verified Facebook campaign account that “all the people” at the January 6 insurrection “were unarmed.”
That’s provably false.
USA Today has a regularly updated trove that currently contains 675 of the more than 700 people who have been arrested and/or charged for their actions during the insurrection.
The database shows dozens were charged with possession or use of a dangerous weapon.
“At least 85 people are charged with carrying or using a weapon during the Capitol riots,” Buzzfeed News reported last month, citing its analysis of court records, detailing them as: “Guns, knives, bats, chemicals, stolen police gear, flagpoles, a ‘Trump 2020’ sign, pieces of metal and wood, crutches, a skateboard, stun devices, a crow bar, and a firecracker.”
“The US attorney’s office in Washington has said that approximately 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6, and the majority of defendants charged with weapon-related offenses are also accused of using those objects to attack police. Some are charged with using weapons to break windows, and others are charged simply with having weapons at the Capitol, a crime in itself.”
Back in October Scott MacFarlane, one of the top reporters covering the insurrection noted “at least 65 of the Jan 6 defendants have been charged with ‘entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.'”
As of tonight, at least 65 of the Jan 6 defendants have been charged with “entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon”
A counterpunch to those who argued this didn’t appear like “an armed insurrection” pic.twitter.com/pI0jzagF6X
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 8, 2021
Also in October a conservative reporter and columnist at The Washington Examiner, Byron York, reported he had “counted 82 defendants” who have been charged with at least one of four main weapons charges.
And Mother Jones in September reported on its own investigation “drawing on public video footage, congressional testimony, and documents from more than a dozen federal criminal cases [that] reveals that various Trump supporters descended on DC that day armed for battle with guns and other potentially lethal weapons.”
“At least three people arrested in connection with the insurrection are facing charges for carrying firearms on Capitol grounds. At least eight others carried knives or tasers at the Capitol, including two defendants who allegedly committed assaults with tasers, according to FBI and court documents. Multiple others arrested downtown and in the vicinity of the Capitol had rifles, pistols, explosive materials, and large supplies of ammunition. And communications among numerous January 6 suspects detailed in court documents indicate that many of their fellow insurrectionists were armed with guns.”
The October Buzzfeed article says “no one is charged so far with having a gun inside the building,” but all the above reports make clear there were many guns and other weapons, dangerous weapons, brought to the Capitol and used in the attack.
Greene, however, wants her supporters to believe yet another Big Lie.
“One of the biggest holes in the lie about J6 being a planned insurrection is that all the people there were unarmed,” she writes. “Anyone with half a brain knows that gun owners only leave their firearms at home when they don’t feel the need to carry a gun or are obeying the law.”
“There was no planning and we ALL denounced the riot,” she added.
Here’s Greene’s false claim in full:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Court Can ‘Infer’ Fox News ‘Intended to Avoid the Truth’: Judge Allows $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit to Move Forward
Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News can move forward, a Delaware state judge ruled Thursday.
Law & Crime reports Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis wrote, “For purposes of the Motion, the Court must view all well-pled facts alleged in the Complaint as true and in a light most favorable to Dominion,” but added clearly, “If the plaintiff offers ‘some direct evidence’ that the statement ‘was probably false,’ the Court can infer that the defendant ‘inten[ded] to avoid the truth.’”
The far right wing cable network is being sued for giving “fictions a prominence they otherwise would never have achieved,” Dominion said in its lawsuit back in March, turning “a small flame…into a forest fire.”
“With Fox’s global platform,” Dominion’s 138-page lawsuit contents, “an audience of hundreds of millions, and the inevitable and extensive republication and dissemination of the falsehoods through social media, these lies deeply damaged Dominion’s once-thriving business.”
In a statement Fox News called the lawsuit an “all-out assault on the First Amendment.”
RELATED –
‘Sue Them Out of Business’: Internet Cheers Dominion for $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘Super Evil’ Fox News
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Legal Terrorism’: GOP AG Blasted for Threatening to Sue if Schools Take Any Steps to Prevent COVID Spread
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening legal action over implementation of any COVID mitigation actions, including masks, social distancing, and directing those with or who have been exposed to the deadly virus to quarantine.
Schmitt, a 46-year old Republican who is also running for the U.S. Senate, “isn’t just threatening health officials, but bullying schools with terrifying social-media scare tactics,” The Daily Beast reports. He is also “launching another campaign asking parents across the state to snitch on schools that still had mask mandates or other COVID-19 protocols.”
The Kansas City Star reports Schmitt “embarked on a sweeping public pressure campaign against health and education leaders that some officials liken to a form of legal terrorism.”
He “sent threatening letters last week to health departments and school districts statewide demanding they drop their COVID-19 mitigation orders,” forcing one local school principal to ask, “So do I go ahead and allow the one kiddo that is quarantined to return to school?”
The response from the county health administrator, citing a ruling by county judge Daniel Green is that “they’re allowed to be in school.”
Schmitt isn’t even trying to hide the use of his current office for his political aspirations, tweeting this on Monday:
The last variant is communism.
— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 14, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jim Jordan Confirms He Is Among the GOP Lawmakers Who Sent One of the Damning Mark Meadows Texts
Several Republican lawmakers sent text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows ahead of the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol in which they advocated having Vice President Mike Pence throw out certified electoral college votes.
Although the House Select Committee investigating the riots has not made the names of the lawmakers public, Politico has confirmed that one person who sent such a text was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
Jordan’s office admitted that he was the one who sent a text that pushed for Pence to toss out votes from key states, although they say that he didn’t write the argument himself but rather forwarded it from a third party.
READ MORE: Trump-loving sheriff files criminal complaint against woman for mean tweets about anti-maskers
The text message reads as follows:
“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’ wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’ The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ‘That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916).”
According to Politico, the analysis was originally written by former Pentagon Inspector General Joseph Schmitz.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Where Was Ivanka? Calls Grow for Trump Daughter’s Texts After Lindsey Graham Reveals Jan. 6 Contacts
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-Vaxx Anti-Mask Mayor Shut Down Fluoride in Local Water Supply
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Democratic Congressman Delivers 5 Word Response to Russian Lawmaker Calling Him a ‘Bastard’ Who Should Be Kidnapped
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Legal Terrorism’: GOP AG Blasted for Threatening to Sue if Schools Take Any Steps to Prevent COVID Spread
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Manchin Mocked After Photo of Conservative Democrat Huddling With Republicans Spreads and Biden’s BBB Agenda Stalls
- News2 days ago
Duggar Family Dumpster Fire: Political Upset, Accusations of Child Endangerment, ‘Manipulation and Deceit’
- News2 days ago
‘Won’t Be Any Surprises’: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Thompson Teases Out Which Lawmakers Sent Texts to Meadows
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Jim Jordan Confirms He Is Among the GOP Lawmakers Who Sent One of the Damning Mark Meadows Texts