COMMENTARY
‘Lying Liar Who Lies’ Joe Manchin Enrages the Left as He Goes on Fox to Kill Build Back Better With ‘Knife in the Back’
One month to the day that Democrats in the House of Representatives passed “the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday morning declared on Fox News he will now not support the Democrats’ Build Back Better bill that would have provided child care support for parents, protected the environment with climate change actions, expanded Medicare, lowered the cost of prescription drugs – like capping insulin at $35 – provided for universal pre-K, and created affordable housing, among many other programs Democrats, including President Joe Biden, ran on.
“I’ve always said this, Bret,” Manchin said less than a week before Christmas to Fox news host Bret Baier, “if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, then I can’t vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”
“This is a no,” he told Fox News viewers.
Manchin has spent months wheeling and dealing, reconstructing the Build Back Better legislation while slashing the cost – and the benefits – and even managing to get the House Progressive Caucus to agree to vote for President Biden’s infrastructure package. The two bills from the start were supposed to be linked so those who opposed one would find a way to vote for both. Manchin effectively managed to sever that deal.
Outrage on the left was swift and massive.
“BREAKING,” tweeted former NY State prosecutor Tristan Snell. “Man with Maserati and yacht against child tax credit, maternity leave, child care, and $35 insulin.”
Sawyer Hackett, the former deputy national press secretary to Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, now the co-host of Our America podcast called Manchin’s move “one of the most stunning betrayals of a sitting president by a member of his own party in history.”
“Manchin just shoved a knife in the back of a flailing Biden presidency less than a year away from the midterms.”
Democrats put Manchin in charge of negotiating infrastructure.
We cut the proposed $6T BBB bill to $3.5T (he said he’d support $4T).
We cut out taxes on rich, paid leave, tuition free college, prescription drugs.
We caved to him at every turn—and he still tanked the bill.
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 19, 2021
Voting rights expert and Mother Jones writer Ari Berman:
Joe Manchin represents .5% of US population but is killing Build Back Better supported by 70% of Americans
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 19, 2021
Hugo Lowell of The Guardian noted that “Senate Dem Joe Manchin accepted more than $1.5m from Republican and corporate interests opposed to Build Back Better as of September, Guardian US reported this month.”
Progressives were absolutely right to insist on the linkage of the infrastructure bill and BBB. They got played.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021
“It’s notable he made this announcement on Fox during a congressional recess, not at a party lunch or at a news conference on Capitol Hill,” said Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen.
“This is devastating on climate change. the US almost certainly won’t get another chance like this this decade,” wrote Vox senior reporter Rebecca Leber. “Whatever you do don’t call this the moderate approach.”
More people will die in the next 10-30 years because Manchin killed Build Back Better. The original BBB proposal had ambitious policies to end coal pollution.
This is not hyperbole.
See: https://t.co/zVvxSxjRfj pic.twitter.com/lX05TUEquA
— Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) December 19, 2021
“Don’t forget: this isn’t just about Joe Manchin,” MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tweeted. “It’s about the dark money and billionaires and coal interests behind him, which keep winning at ours and the planet’s expense. Manchin is a living breathing reminder that America is often more oligarchic than it is democratic.”
Political satirist Jeremy Newberger:
Senator Joe Manchin might as well have made his BBB beheading tape from the Mar-A-Lago omelette station.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 19, 2021
“Joe Manchin is a lying liar who lies,” wrote Jennifer Taub, law professor and author of “Big Dirty Money.”
He “just can’t” because of all the cash @Sen_JoeManchin rakes in from oil and gas donors. https://t.co/ZCQ3f2UAS3
— Josie Glausiusz ג’וסי גלאזיוס جوسي غلاوسيوز (@josiegz) December 19, 2021
Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Campaign Manager:
Joe Manchin didn’t kill the bill . . . He killed the planet. https://t.co/8wIzgw4GAG
— Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) December 19, 2021
Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman:
Joe Manchin's decision he announced on Fox News today means childhood poverty will effectively double again once the expanded child tax credit expires. https://t.co/5iOmfQLGKU
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 19, 2021
COMMENTARY
Manchin Mocked After Photo of Conservative Democrat Huddling With Republicans Spreads and Biden’s BBB Agenda Stalls
The White House has acknowledged President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better bill will be pushed into next year as talks with Senator Joe Manchin and his fellow Democrats have “soured.” But the West Virginia conservative Democratic lawmaker was quickly mocked after a reporter tweeted a screenshot of Manchin on the Senate floor huddling not with Democrats but with Republicans.
Manchin on floor, chatting w the republicans. pic.twitter.com/6Rzun2c85o
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 15, 2021
Among the most dire and immediate consequences of Senator Manchin’s refusal to negotiate and support Democratic principles?
“Millions of US families could be pushed back into poverty without [the] child tax credit extension,” reads a headline Wednesday afternoon from The Independent. “Critical lifeline is set to expire after slashing poverty and food insecurity for millions of families with children.”
On social media Manchin was pilloried.
“A lot of smiles all around, as he tells Joe Biden that he wants to take money away from families with children, around Christmastime,” said one Twitter user.
“Manchin is chummy with Republicans as they march towards authoritarianism . . .,” tweeted one social media user. “History will judge him harshly . . .”
“Getting his marching orders,” said another.”
“Holding the line. Like he was paid to do,” tweeted another user.
Manchin is reportedly worth $5 million, owns a $250,000 boat, and in addition to his government salary has income from his family’s coal business. Manchin “received about half a million dollars in 2020 in returns from his investments in the business,” MSNBC reports.
The mockery did not stop there.
“He’s among his peers, joking and laughing about their ability to obstruct Biden’s agenda.”
“Congratulating him on tanking the signature piece of legislation that WE VOTED FOR??”
“HE’S LAUGHING AT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE…
IT’S ALL ABOUT ME AND MY OIL FRIENDS”
“If your country’s future hangs on a coal spokesman from West Virginia doing the right thing, your country is f*cked.”
COMMENTARY
Gorsuch Cites Anti-Gay Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling in Dissent Over Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption Request
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday afternoon rejected a request for a religious exemption for health care workers refusing to comply with New York State’s vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied the request, but three conservative jurists, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, would have granted it.
The latter, Justice Gorsuch, cited an extremely narrow ruling in the Supreme Court case of an anti-gay Colorado baker, the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, in his dissent. The baker “won” his case because the court ruled local officials had displayed animus against the baker’s religion. Justice Gorsuch appeared to suggest New York’s requirement for all health care workers to be vaccinated was equally problematic.
“The legal challenge was filed by a group of 20 doctors and nurses who argued that the state’s vaccine mandate violates the First Amendment to the Constitution because it fails to include a religious exemption,” CNBC reports.
In what some may seem as a dangerous opinion and foreshadowing of similar ones to come, Justice Gorsuch says that those requesting the emergency exemption will suffer “irreparable injury” over their refusal to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that to date has killed more than 800,000 people in the U.S. He made no mention of irreparable injury to the health care workers, to their families, co-workers, friends, or of course their patients should they contract and/or transmit the virus.
Justice Gorsuch writes: “no one seriously disputes that, absent relief, the applicants will suffer an irreparable injury. Not only does New York threaten to have them fired and strip them of unemployment benefits. This Court has held that ‘[t]he loss of First Amendment freedoms, for even minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury.'”
Here’s where Gorsuch appears to be paving the road for more faith-based decisions:
“The Free Exercise Clause protects not only the right to hold unpopular religious beliefs inwardly and secretly. It protects the right to live out those beliefs publicly in ‘the performance of (or abstention from) physical acts,'” he writes, citing case law.
“Under this Court’s precedents, laws targeting acts for disfavor only when they are religious in nature or because of their religious character are ‘doubtless . . . unconstitutional.'”
“As a result, where ‘official expressions of hostility to religion’ accompany laws or policies burdening free exercise, we have simply ‘set aside’ such policies without further inquiry. Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Comm’n, 584 U. S. ___, ___ (2018) (slip op., at 18).”
“But even where such overt animus is lacking, laws that impose burdens on religious exercises must still be both neutral toward religion and generally applicable or survive strict scrutiny. … To meet its burden under strict scrutiny, the government must demonstrate that its law is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest. Applying these principles to this case, New York’s mandate falters at each step.”
Gorsuch is stating that protecting the population from a quickly mutating and highly deadly virus in a two-year long pandemic is not “a compelling state interest.”
Harvard Law assistant professor Ben Eidelson weighs in on Gorsuch’s tactics:
Gorsuch’s invocation of a “slight suspicion” standard here is one of the most brazen abuses of quotation marks in a SCt opinion that I can remember. Here’s a side-by-side (note “set aside” came on next pg in Masterpiece, after reviewing evidence & finding actual “hostility”) pic.twitter.com/napZXxiOoX
— Ben Eidelson (@beidelson) December 13, 2021
COMMENTARY
He Led Chant of ‘Victory or Death’ but His 1/6 Committee Opening Statement Says He Had Nothing to Do With ‘Violence or Lawbreaking’
Analysis
The former president’s chief of staff Mark Meadows may have reneged on his promise to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, but Ali Alexander, the leader of the so-called Stop the Steal movement, has followed through, spending eight hours in a closed-door hearing Thursday. In a draft of his opening statement, which was leaked to the New York Times, he denied having anything to “do with any violence or lawbreaking that happened on January 6”—a statement that flies in the face of his own comments and declarations ahead of the insurrection calling for rebellion, including leading chants of “Victory or death!” at a rally on the eve of the violence.
The findings of the closed-door hearing have not been made public, but based on his planned opening and public statements, it appears the far-right organizer is attempting to simply deny wrongdoing and pass the buck. Alexander claims he did not foment violence and that on the day of the rally, he attempted to deescalate the violence with calls of “peace,” while other organizers were nowhere to be found. Such claims ask the House select committee to suspend reality and ignore Alexander’s real-time approval of Trump loyalists descending on and breaching the Capitol as well as the role of violent rhetoric that was a staple of his Stop the Steal rallies.
Even Alexander’s prayers for “peace” on Jan. 6 suggested that violence is what the government brought upon itself for not declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election. He may have not explicitly told rallygoers to violently attack the Capitol and members of Congress, but his violent rhetoric, leading role in perpetuating the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump, and verbal attacks on officials in charge of U.S. elections smack of stochastic terrorism.
Alexander emerged from the hearing Thursday evening, telling reporters that the meeting was “adversarial” and that he was “truthful.” (The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo reported that Alexander was also served with a civil lawsuit related to Jan. 6 as he left the building.)
“Yesterday was one of the toughest days of MY LIFE,” Alexander wrote on Telegram Friday morning. “8 hours of accusations, lies, and conspiracy theories digging into my First Amendment rights.”
Alexander posted a video to Telegram of an interview he conducted before he went in, claiming he would “cooperate” where he could and lashing out against his critics.
“There’s this left-wing Blue Anon conspiracy theory that me and members of Congress worked to jeopardize the safety of their colleagues. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Alexander declared. “This evidence actually exonerates those members, this evidence exonerates me, and this evidence is actually going to exonerate President Donald J. Trump.”
Alexander had previously said that he “schemed” with Republican Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks “to put maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting” to certify the election on Jan. 6.
The draft of his opening statement echoes his denial of wrongdoing and suggests he has been made into a “bogeyman” and treated differently because he is a Black and Arab man.
“I had nothing to do with any violence or lawbreaking that happened on January 6,” Alexander said. “I had nothing to do with the planning. I had nothing to do with the preparation. And I had nothing to do with the execution.”
As Right Wing Watch alerted the New York Times, Alexander spent weeks in the lead up to the Capitol insurrection calling for “rebellion,” starting chants of “victory or death,” and using rhetoric of the American Revolution and spiritual warfare to call for action should Congress certify the election of President Joe Biden.
“Victory or death!” Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander tells Trump rally the day before the Capitol insurrection that “1776 is always an option” and “our government should be afraid.” pic.twitter.com/X8hsuxTPhh
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 18, 2021
On the day of the insurrection, Alexander took to Twitter early in the morning to declare it the “First official day of the rebellion.” Leaving the Stop the Steal rally at the Ellipse after Trump’s speech, where he was a VIP guest, Alexander followed far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones through the Capitol grounds and up the Capitol steps. At that point—around 2 p.m.—the Capitol had alreadybeen breached.
“Democrats and Media ended the Republic and the people responded. Welcome to ‘duhhh’,” hetweeted an hour later.
Alexander emerged on a terrace overlooking the Capitol to record a video, posted on the Stop the Steal Twitter account by his associate Michael Coudrey at 4:26 p.m.—well after the violence had begun. “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this,” he said as Trump loyalists continued to descend on the Capitol behind him. He added later in the video, “This is completely peaceful, looks like, so far. And there are a couple of agitators that I obviously don’t endorse.”
This is Ali Alexander, leader of the so-called Stop the Steal campaign, saying: “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.” pic.twitter.com/0mP0xThAYP
— Kristen Doerer (@k2doe) January 6, 2021
In the prepared draft of his opening statement, Alexander also threw under the bus three other organizers of the Stop the Steal event that preceded the insurrection: Amy Kremer and Kyle Kremer, the mother-daughter duo of Women for America First, and Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign adviser whom the White House assigned to take charge of the rally planning.
“While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found, including Amy Kremer, Kylie Kremer, and Katrina Pierson,” Alexander’s draft statement reads. “Press reports suggest they may have had their feet up drinking donor funded champagne in a War Room in the Willard.”
Infighting between the two camps had already begun months before. When Alexander relaunched the Stop the Steal campaign in early November as Biden’s victory was becoming more apparent, he had called on the Kremers (who started a popular Stop the Steal Facebook page) to join him. Soon after, the mother-daughter duo began a bus tour with the Stop the Steal branding, which angered Alexander. The two camps publicly sparred on Twitter ahead of two competing December events. The Kremers made it known that they found Alexander to be incendiary, and ProPublica reported that with Pierson’s help, they kept him and the radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from taking the stage at the Jan. 6 Ellipse rally. Alexander blamed the Women for America First leadership for taking instructions out of the program “ to provide clarity on exactly where to go following the Ellipse event,” which he said would have prevented the chaos that followed.
In his statement on Telegram Friday morning, Alexander suggested that he would not turn on anyone else, offering his support to those who are refusing to cooperate with the House select committee.
“Many others are using their constitutional rights to stop the Democrat Select Committee from violating those rights. I support those people using their right to not testify too,” Alexander said. “I chose to testify after the advice of counsel and with the thought: I fear nothing but God. I told the truth.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
