‘Legal Terrorism’: GOP AG Blasted for Threatening to Sue if Schools Take Any Steps to Prevent COVID Spread
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening legal action over implementation of any COVID mitigation actions, including masks, social distancing, and directing those with or who have been exposed to the deadly virus to quarantine.
Schmitt, a 46-year old Republican who is also running for the U.S. Senate, “isn’t just threatening health officials, but bullying schools with terrifying social-media scare tactics,” The Daily Beast reports. He is also “launching another campaign asking parents across the state to snitch on schools that still had mask mandates or other COVID-19 protocols.”
The Kansas City Star reports Schmitt “embarked on a sweeping public pressure campaign against health and education leaders that some officials liken to a form of legal terrorism.”
He “sent threatening letters last week to health departments and school districts statewide demanding they drop their COVID-19 mitigation orders,” forcing one local school principal to ask, “So do I go ahead and allow the one kiddo that is quarantined to return to school?”
The response from the county health administrator, citing a ruling by county judge Daniel Green is that “they’re allowed to be in school.”
Schmitt isn’t even trying to hide the use of his current office for his political aspirations, tweeting this on Monday:
The last variant is communism.
— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 14, 2021
Jim Jordan Confirms He Is Among the GOP Lawmakers Who Sent One of the Damning Mark Meadows Texts
Several Republican lawmakers sent text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows ahead of the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol in which they advocated having Vice President Mike Pence throw out certified electoral college votes.
Although the House Select Committee investigating the riots has not made the names of the lawmakers public, Politico has confirmed that one person who sent such a text was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
Jordan’s office admitted that he was the one who sent a text that pushed for Pence to toss out votes from key states, although they say that he didn’t write the argument himself but rather forwarded it from a third party.
READ MORE: Trump-loving sheriff files criminal complaint against woman for mean tweets about anti-maskers
The text message reads as follows:
“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’ wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’ The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ‘That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916).”
According to Politico, the analysis was originally written by former Pentagon Inspector General Joseph Schmitz.
Anti-Vaxx Anti-Mask Mayor Shut Down Fluoride in Local Water Supply
Anchorage, Alaska’s anti-vaxx, anti-mask Mayor Dave Bronson took it upon himself to shut down the fluoride treatment to the town’s water supply, denied reports he had done so, then ultimately admitted to it after it was turned back on. Local laws require fluoridation.
Bronson is a registered Republican although Anchorage mayoral races are nonpartisan.
“Bronson decided to stop the fluoridation while visiting the Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility Eklutna Water Treatment Plant on Oct. 1, according to the mayor’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young,” Alaska Public Media, an NPR affiliate, reports.
In a statement Young claimed the mayor turned off the fluoride treatment for five hours after workers told him it was harming them. The union that represents the workers says it has received no complaints. The fluoridation treatment was restarted after the mayor learned local ordinances require it.
“Conspiracists have been obsessed with the fluoridation of drinking water since the 1950s, falsely claiming that it’s a public-health risk or some form of population control,” The Daily Beast adds.
Bronson is an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker. He has “made opposing any meaningful health measures—including expansive testing—a key position of his administration,” The Midnight Sun reports.
“His administration drove out most if not all the public health officials who’ve handled the pandemic, replacing them with skeptics of public health measures and has refused to support any public health mandates whatsoever. Since assuming office, he’s refused to wear a mask and refused to be vaccinated despite several outbreaks within his administration. Prior to his election, Bronson testified to the assembly against expanded testing, arguing that it would lead to a rise in cases.”
“I know how to end this epidemic or this pandemic, stop testing, we won’t have any more cases,” he said [in 2020], noting that he didn’t actually advocate such a course.
Here he is before becoming mayor:
Seems relevant. “I know how to end this epidemic or this pandemic, stop testing, we won’t have anymore cases.”
David Bronson, September 29, 2020 pic.twitter.com/evVID2dMbk
— The Blue Alaskan (@thebluealaskan) October 7, 2021
In September of this year Bronson recorded a video on his response as mayor to the COVID-19 pandemic. In it he says he’s expanded testing but adds: “the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is practicing good hygiene, like washing your hands, staying home if you are sick,” and getting tested. At no time does he mention getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, or practicing social distancing – the three best methods of slowing the spread and minimizing or preventing illness, hospitalization, and death.
In another strange turn of events, “the mayor’s office acknowledged there was a discussion with Anchorage police and other officials about sending officers into a hospital after a state senator contacted the mayor.”
“Multiple sources,” The Alaska Landmine reports, “allege that Mayor Bronson’s office ordered Chief McCoy to have APD officers enter Anchorage medical facilities in order to ‘rescue’ a man sick with COVID and/or compel medical providers to treat the man with Ivermectin. Sources claim that the target of the ‘rescue’ may have been a Wasilla man named Dan O’Barr. On November 18, a person claiming to be O’Barr’s wife wrote on Facebook that O’Barr was extremely sick and in the hospital. Several prominent Alaska political figures, including Senator Mike Shower (R – Wasilla), Senator Lora Reinbold (R – Eagle River), and Must Read Alaska publisher Suzanne Downing, left reactions to the post. The Bronson Administration allegedly instructed McCoy to conduct the ‘rescue.’”
Sentenced: QAnon Extremist Who Was Turned in to FBI by His Mother After Threatening to Put a Bullet in Pelosi’s Head
A Georgia QAnon extremist who was turned into to FBI by his mother after bragging he was going to put “a bullet” in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “noggin on Live TV” has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.
53-year old Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. pled guilty to one felony on Tuesday, but WUSA 9 reports the charging documents and from “his own admission of guilt, the Georgia man drove to D.C. on January 6 with a vehicle full of weapons and ammunition intending to join former President Donald Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally — but arrived too late to participate.”
Contrary to conservatives” claims the Trump supporters who were in D.C, on January 6 as “patriots” to protect democracy, in one text message exchange, “when a family member told him Trump wanted him to go home, Meredith responded, ‘Bull****. He wants heads and I’m going to deliver.'”
“In other messages sent the following day – while Pelosi and [DC Mayor] Bowser were making public remarks about the riot – Meredith texted, ‘I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG c***.’ Meredith then sent a similar text about Pelosi, saying he was, ‘Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C****’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.'”
Meredith had with him more than 2500 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested after his mother called the FBI.
His attorney and Meredith himself said argued the threats were just “hyperbole,” but “U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson wasn’t convinced, however – in part due to the fact that it was Meredith’s own family who turned him in to the FBI. Speaking later in the hearing, Meredith’s mother said they did so believing they were ‘saving his life.'”
Meredith described himself as a “protector” and “defender of people.”
“I was out of control that day,” Meredith told the judge. “I apologize to Speaker Pelosi if she heard about it. If I scared her. I apologize to my family. I apologize to my sons. I’m a good man and I’m very embarrassed about this whole situation. It’s not who I am.”
Watch USA 9’s report:
