COMMENTARY
Gorsuch Cites Anti-Gay Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling in Dissent Over Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption Request
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday afternoon rejected a request for a religious exemption for health care workers refusing to comply with New York State’s vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied the request, but three conservative jurists, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, would have granted it.
The latter, Justice Gorsuch, cited an extremely narrow ruling in the Supreme Court case of an anti-gay Colorado baker, the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, in his dissent. The baker “won” his case because the court ruled local officials had displayed animus against the baker’s religion. Justice Gorsuch appeared to suggest New York’s requirement for all health care workers to be vaccinated was equally problematic.
“The legal challenge was filed by a group of 20 doctors and nurses who argued that the state’s vaccine mandate violates the First Amendment to the Constitution because it fails to include a religious exemption,” CNBC reports.
In what some may seem as a dangerous opinion and foreshadowing of similar ones to come, Justice Gorsuch says that those requesting the emergency exemption will suffer “irreparable injury” over their refusal to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that to date has killed more than 800,000 people in the U.S. He made no mention of irreparable injury to the health care workers, to their families, co-workers, friends, or of course their patients should they contract and/or transmit the virus.
Justice Gorsuch writes: “no one seriously disputes that, absent relief, the applicants will suffer an irreparable injury. Not only does New York threaten to have them fired and strip them of unemployment benefits. This Court has held that ‘[t]he loss of First Amendment freedoms, for even minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury.'”
Here’s where Gorsuch appears to be paving the road for more faith-based decisions:
“The Free Exercise Clause protects not only the right to hold unpopular religious beliefs inwardly and secretly. It protects the right to live out those beliefs publicly in ‘the performance of (or abstention from) physical acts,'” he writes, citing case law.
“Under this Court’s precedents, laws targeting acts for disfavor only when they are religious in nature or because of their religious character are ‘doubtless . . . unconstitutional.'”
“As a result, where ‘official expressions of hostility to religion’ accompany laws or policies burdening free exercise, we have simply ‘set aside’ such policies without further inquiry. Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Comm’n, 584 U. S. ___, ___ (2018) (slip op., at 18).”
“But even where such overt animus is lacking, laws that impose burdens on religious exercises must still be both neutral toward religion and generally applicable or survive strict scrutiny. … To meet its burden under strict scrutiny, the government must demonstrate that its law is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest. Applying these principles to this case, New York’s mandate falters at each step.”
Gorsuch is stating that protecting the population from a quickly mutating and highly deadly virus in a two-year long pandemic is not “a compelling state interest.”
Harvard Law assistant professor Ben Eidelson weighs in on Gorsuch’s tactics:
Gorsuch’s invocation of a “slight suspicion” standard here is one of the most brazen abuses of quotation marks in a SCt opinion that I can remember. Here’s a side-by-side (note “set aside” came on next pg in Masterpiece, after reviewing evidence & finding actual “hostility”) pic.twitter.com/napZXxiOoX
— Ben Eidelson (@beidelson) December 13, 2021
He Led Chant of ‘Victory or Death’ but His 1/6 Committee Opening Statement Says He Had Nothing to Do With ‘Violence or Lawbreaking’
Analysis
The former president’s chief of staff Mark Meadows may have reneged on his promise to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, but Ali Alexander, the leader of the so-called Stop the Steal movement, has followed through, spending eight hours in a closed-door hearing Thursday. In a draft of his opening statement, which was leaked to the New York Times, he denied having anything to “do with any violence or lawbreaking that happened on January 6”—a statement that flies in the face of his own comments and declarations ahead of the insurrection calling for rebellion, including leading chants of “Victory or death!” at a rally on the eve of the violence.
The findings of the closed-door hearing have not been made public, but based on his planned opening and public statements, it appears the far-right organizer is attempting to simply deny wrongdoing and pass the buck. Alexander claims he did not foment violence and that on the day of the rally, he attempted to deescalate the violence with calls of “peace,” while other organizers were nowhere to be found. Such claims ask the House select committee to suspend reality and ignore Alexander’s real-time approval of Trump loyalists descending on and breaching the Capitol as well as the role of violent rhetoric that was a staple of his Stop the Steal rallies.
Even Alexander’s prayers for “peace” on Jan. 6 suggested that violence is what the government brought upon itself for not declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election. He may have not explicitly told rallygoers to violently attack the Capitol and members of Congress, but his violent rhetoric, leading role in perpetuating the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump, and verbal attacks on officials in charge of U.S. elections smack of stochastic terrorism.
Alexander emerged from the hearing Thursday evening, telling reporters that the meeting was “adversarial” and that he was “truthful.” (The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo reported that Alexander was also served with a civil lawsuit related to Jan. 6 as he left the building.)
“Yesterday was one of the toughest days of MY LIFE,” Alexander wrote on Telegram Friday morning. “8 hours of accusations, lies, and conspiracy theories digging into my First Amendment rights.”
Alexander posted a video to Telegram of an interview he conducted before he went in, claiming he would “cooperate” where he could and lashing out against his critics.
“There’s this left-wing Blue Anon conspiracy theory that me and members of Congress worked to jeopardize the safety of their colleagues. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Alexander declared. “This evidence actually exonerates those members, this evidence exonerates me, and this evidence is actually going to exonerate President Donald J. Trump.”
Alexander had previously said that he “schemed” with Republican Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks “to put maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting” to certify the election on Jan. 6.
The draft of his opening statement echoes his denial of wrongdoing and suggests he has been made into a “bogeyman” and treated differently because he is a Black and Arab man.
“I had nothing to do with any violence or lawbreaking that happened on January 6,” Alexander said. “I had nothing to do with the planning. I had nothing to do with the preparation. And I had nothing to do with the execution.”
As Right Wing Watch alerted the New York Times, Alexander spent weeks in the lead up to the Capitol insurrection calling for “rebellion,” starting chants of “victory or death,” and using rhetoric of the American Revolution and spiritual warfare to call for action should Congress certify the election of President Joe Biden.
“Victory or death!” Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander tells Trump rally the day before the Capitol insurrection that “1776 is always an option” and “our government should be afraid.” pic.twitter.com/X8hsuxTPhh
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 18, 2021
On the day of the insurrection, Alexander took to Twitter early in the morning to declare it the “First official day of the rebellion.” Leaving the Stop the Steal rally at the Ellipse after Trump’s speech, where he was a VIP guest, Alexander followed far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones through the Capitol grounds and up the Capitol steps. At that point—around 2 p.m.—the Capitol had alreadybeen breached.
“Democrats and Media ended the Republic and the people responded. Welcome to ‘duhhh’,” hetweeted an hour later.
Alexander emerged on a terrace overlooking the Capitol to record a video, posted on the Stop the Steal Twitter account by his associate Michael Coudrey at 4:26 p.m.—well after the violence had begun. “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this,” he said as Trump loyalists continued to descend on the Capitol behind him. He added later in the video, “This is completely peaceful, looks like, so far. And there are a couple of agitators that I obviously don’t endorse.”
This is Ali Alexander, leader of the so-called Stop the Steal campaign, saying: “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.” pic.twitter.com/0mP0xThAYP
— Kristen Doerer (@k2doe) January 6, 2021
In the prepared draft of his opening statement, Alexander also threw under the bus three other organizers of the Stop the Steal event that preceded the insurrection: Amy Kremer and Kyle Kremer, the mother-daughter duo of Women for America First, and Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign adviser whom the White House assigned to take charge of the rally planning.
“While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found, including Amy Kremer, Kylie Kremer, and Katrina Pierson,” Alexander’s draft statement reads. “Press reports suggest they may have had their feet up drinking donor funded champagne in a War Room in the Willard.”
Infighting between the two camps had already begun months before. When Alexander relaunched the Stop the Steal campaign in early November as Biden’s victory was becoming more apparent, he had called on the Kremers (who started a popular Stop the Steal Facebook page) to join him. Soon after, the mother-daughter duo began a bus tour with the Stop the Steal branding, which angered Alexander. The two camps publicly sparred on Twitter ahead of two competing December events. The Kremers made it known that they found Alexander to be incendiary, and ProPublica reported that with Pierson’s help, they kept him and the radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from taking the stage at the Jan. 6 Ellipse rally. Alexander blamed the Women for America First leadership for taking instructions out of the program “ to provide clarity on exactly where to go following the Ellipse event,” which he said would have prevented the chaos that followed.
In his statement on Telegram Friday morning, Alexander suggested that he would not turn on anyone else, offering his support to those who are refusing to cooperate with the House select committee.
“Many others are using their constitutional rights to stop the Democrat Select Committee from violating those rights. I support those people using their right to not testify too,” Alexander said. “I chose to testify after the advice of counsel and with the thought: I fear nothing but God. I told the truth.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Watch: Fox News Host Delivers 7 Minute Lie-Filled Rant Calling Democrats a ‘Cult in a Never-Ending Fight With Reality’
Fox News is auditioning hosts for its 7 PM “Fox News Primetime” show and on Thursday night longtime Fox contributor Tammy Bruce went full-force far right extremist to get the job.
Bruce is no stranger to controversy. In the mid-1990’s she exited as president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) after being accused of “racially insensitive comments.” Later, during the first months of the Obama presidency she remarked, “We’ve got trash in the White House.”
But on Thursday night for seven minutes and 13 seconds Bruce was on fire, berating the left and Democrats – blaming them for just about everything by using everything that’s wrong with the right. It was an example of epic projection.
According to Bruce, the left “is a cult in a never ending fight with reality, hell bent on making the world bend to their lies, all while trying to silence and destroy anything and anyone who dares to question the orthodoxy.”
Sound familiar? Like the right wing of America, who refuse to accept the reality of the coronavirus pandemic, the fact that vaccines, masks, and social distancing work? Refuse to accept that climate change is real and massive voter fraud is not?
Bruce actually uses the word “cult” eleven times in seven minutes.
“I know you’ve heard that the cancer of woke-ism is the left new religion, but it’s actually not. It’s their cultic foundation, a set of rules and instructions met to manipulate and control,” she claimed, never offering up any actual concrete evidence. “Now keep in mind a cult has some basic tenets and behaviors we see not just with the so called progressives, but now being applied by the Biden administration itself, among other aspects, including groupthink as its foundational requirement, questions are not encouraged, and even punished followers are to worship a group leader.”
Here’s a question: Does the left worship President Joe Biden? Hillary Clinton? No.
Does the right worship Donald Trump? What do you think?
Radical Christian Groups fighting for Trump. Trump/Jesus
WTF is wrong with these people! pic.twitter.com/Dj5rS8LKqc
— UnitedWeStand (@UnitedW22607736) December 10, 2021
Ya’ll thought Trump was Jesus’s “Second Coming”… pic.twitter.com/XvQ8aYyQ0F
— Jack (@JackWhoElse) December 4, 2021
“The cult follows and controls all aspects of members lives, fear and paranoia are instilled to keep followers close and trusting only a fellow members,” Bruce continues. “Outsiders, those who escaped, and opponents are smeared and cast as evil and dangerous and members are monitored constantly to ensure conformity and allegiance to the cultic system. Sound familiar? Yeah.”
Yes indeed.
We need no more recent example than the Fox News Christmas tree, which a 49-year old homeless man set on fire just past midnight on Wednesday. Fox News spent two days declaring it was an attack on America and an attack on Christianity – both of which are false. Police even said it was not a political act. But Fox News got so ramped up they literally compared the attack on their tree to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Or what about on COVID?” Bruce asks, somehow pretending it’s not a deadly airborne disease that’s killed 800,000 Americans, “Where double-masked big city liberals meander aimlessly around Manhattan using facial coverings as some sort of partisan signaling exercise, despite being double-vaccinated, many with their boosters, while being socially distanced? That’s not science. That’s insanity. It’s also a way to condition people into having every aspect of their daily lives controlled by a faceless bureaucratic cult. And what about young children still being forced to suffer under masked learning, despite no science to back it up?”
That’s just plain coronavirus disinformation unworthy of any “news” organization. Maybe Bruce should chat with her co-workers over at The Wall Street Journal, who published a report detailing two studines showing students and staff in schools need to be masked. Or the CDC.
After her lie-filled rant Fox News immortalized her fallacious attack by posting the text of part of her speech online, as if it were a valid news story.
It’s not.
See for yourself:
‘Terrifying’: Right Wingers Furious Over Study Showing 7 in 10 Young Dems Would Never Date a Trump Voter
Axios has published a report that is making some Republicans furious.
“Young Dems more likely to despise the other party,” the headline reads. It doesn’t get much better for those on the right.
The study of 850 college students finds 71% of Democrats would not go on a date with someone who voted for Donald Trump. Just 31% of Republicans surveyed said they would not go on a date with a Biden voter.
It also found four out of 10 Democrats would not shop at or support a business of Trump voters. Just seven percent of Republicans felt the same way about Biden voters.
Three in 10 Biden voters would not work for someone who voted for Trump. Just seven percent of Trump voters felt that way about a Biden-voting boss.
Some of those on the right are bristling at the results of the poll, with one pointing to the line that talks about dating as “terrifying.”
When asked if they would be friends with someone who voted for the opposing presidential candidate, more than one in three Democrats/Biden voters (37%) said no. Just 5% of Trump voters said they could not be friends with a Biden voter.
“Democrats argue that modern GOP positions, spearheaded by former President Trump — are far outside of the mainstream and polite conversation,” Axios explains.
But for those on the left it goes even deeper.
“Some have expressed unyielding positions on matters of identity — including abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration — where they argue human rights, and not just policy differences, are at stake.”
Some conservatives reacted angrily, and others used it as a tool to bash Democrats. None appeared interested in examining the actions of the right that led to the poll results, such as working to weaponize religion, and attacking abortion, same-sex marriage, voting rights, the Affordable Care Act, mask and vaccine mandates and social distancing, Black Lives Matter and the equality of people of color, the integrity of America’s electoral systems, and Democrats themselves.
Attorney and former Trump DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur commented on the poll by saying it “doesn’t bode well.”
Andrew Follett, a senior research analyst at the right wing Club for Growth called the lines on dating “terrifying.”
This is probably the most terrifying bit..
Right up there with the friends thing. pic.twitter.com/t1thnqP0AG
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 8, 2021
(The Club for Growth, backed in large part by right wing anti-LGBTQ billionaire Dick Uihlein, spent $20 million “supporting 42 rightwing lawmakers who voted to invalidate” President Joe Biden’s victory, according to The Guardian.)
Former Bush 43 White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who regularly uses Twitter as a platform to attack those on the left and liberal policies, noted that when he worked on Capitol Hill he “never cared” what party his friends belonged to.
One of the best things about working on Capitol Hill was going out after work with friends – and I never cared what party they belonged to. It’s terrible that those days seem over.
Young Democrats more likely to despise the other party – Axios https://t.co/bRSJbUGud8
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 8, 2021
Countless others chastised those on the left, claiming as one former Maine state senator wrote, “The party of ‘tolerance?'”
Radio host Ross Kaminsky, a former board member of the climate change denying organization Heartland Institute (which for years worked to defend Big Tobacco), offered this take on the study:
Hey, remember which side of the political aisle spends all their time talking about tolerance and diversity? https://t.co/DKgkPd0TXy
— Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) December 8, 2021
