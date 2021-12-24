TSA Agent Saves Choking Baby at Newark on Christmas Eve

It was a Christmas Eve miracle at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when officer Cecilia Morales jumped over a conveyer belt to save a choking baby boy, CNN reported Friday night.

The Rookie Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer performed the infant Heimlich Maneuver and saved the child’s life after she shouted instructions across the room to no avail. Morales was an EMT for 10 years prior to her current post.

“She [the mother] was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome,” Morales said. “I jumped over the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby. I performed the infant Heimlich maneuver on him.”

Morales, a Newark resident who joined TSA in late October, previously performed the Heimlich on adults and children as an EMT, but this was the first time she had performed the life-saving technique on an infant.

“Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Officer Morales’ quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”

“I saw the video afterward,” Morales shared. “It was the first time I’ve ever seen myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over.”

