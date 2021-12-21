News
Days-Long Coverage Planned to Commemorate Capitol Riots on First Anniversary
ABC News announced Tuesday special coverage of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol documenting that consequential day in history and providing an in-depth look at the aftermath. Attack on the Capitol – One Year Later will air across ABC News, beginning Sunday, Jan. 2, and continuing with daylong coverage on Thursday, Jan. 6.
World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage and has already conducted the first sit-down interview with three of the officers who testified during the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 attack – Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, and Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges. It was their first time sitting down together for an interview since their testimony on Capitol Hill and will air on World News Tonight with David Muir on Jan. 5, and Nightline.
This Week with George Stephanopoulos will air an interview with Jan. 6 committee ranking member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Jan. 6 and its aftermath, and chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, who reconnects with a participant she met during the Capitol riots and examines the rise of military extremism since Jan. 6. The program will also unveil new findings from a new ABC News/Ipsos poll on where we are as a country following the attack.
ABC News’ Jan. 6 anniversary coverage will also include reports and interviews from chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, correspondent Stephanie Ramos and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer.
The documentary Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion will provide a look at the days, events and conversations leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, from the eyes of anti-government groups, with interviews from Ammon Bundy, a former Oath Keeper, extremism experts and several ABC News correspondents who were at the Capitol that day. The ABC News Investigative Unit-produced documentary will begin streaming Wednesday, Jan. 5, on Hulu, and on Jan. 6 on ABC News Live.
ABC News Announces Special Coverage of the One-Year Anniversary of the Attack on the Capitol
‘Attack on the Capitol – One Year Later’ Programming Will Air Across ABC News Beginning Sunday, Jan. 2https://t.co/yLmJNF9MWL pic.twitter.com/osqcPzeHlM
— ABC News PR (@ABCNewsPR) December 21, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Thousands of LGBTQ+ Israelis Received Text Messages to ‘Repent’ or Face ‘Death’
The Jerusalem Post has reported that thousands of LGBTQ+ Israelis received text messages saying they “deserve severe punishment, death and deportation” and calling on them to “repent.” The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel confirmed the news Monday.
“You are LGBT and an apostate. You deserve severe punishment, death and deportation from Israel,” the message read. “Come to Yeshiva Ohr Elhanan in order to repent. We would be glad if you undergo conversion to faith.”
According to The Jerusalem Post, “The message included a phone number and a Telegram account to contact and stated that it was sent by Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Hadash, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Ohr Elhanan. The rabbi has denied that he has any connection to the message, saying he has never talked about the issue and the issue is not addressed in his yeshiva.”
The Agudah and the Havruta organization for LGBTQ+ religious Jewish men invited Hadash to a dialogue with the LGBTQ+ religious Jewish community. They also called in a letter for Hadash to publish a public condemnation of the messages sent in his name and to “prevent the further great desecration of God that has already been done.”
The director-general of the Israel Internet Association, Yoram Hacohen, called for police to investigate whether the person who sent the text used data from the Black Shadow attack, adding that “Since these are text messages, it is possible to find out their source and take criminal action against the perpetrators…These are, on the face of it, elements who have grossly violated the Privacy Protection Law – I call on Israel Police to act immediately to locate the perpetrators. They have the tools to do that.”
This latest incident comes just days after a seminar hosted by the 105 hotline for the protection of children online concerning harm against LGBTQ+ youth online.
News
FDA Approves First-Ever Injectable to Prevent HIV
The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug Monday that will allow patients to ditch the daily pill and receive treatment every two months. The drug, named Apretude, is being considered the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV.
“Today’s approval adds an important tool in the effort to end the HIV epidemic by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill,” Dr. Debra Birnkrant, the director of antivirals division at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “This injection, given every two months, will be critical to addressing the HIV epidemic in the U.S., including helping high-risk individuals and certain groups where adherence to daily medication has been a major challenge or not a realistic option.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), notable gains have been made in increasing PrEP use for HIV prevention in the U.S. and preliminary data show that in 2020, about 25 percent of the 1.2 million people for whom PrEP is recommended were prescribed it, compared to only about 3 percent in 2015. However, there remains significant room for improvement.
PrEP requires high levels of adherence to be effective and certain high-risk individuals and groups, such as young men who have sex with men, are less likely to adhere to daily medication. Other interpersonal factors, such as substance use disorders, depression, poverty and efforts to conceal medication also can impact adherence. It is hoped that the availability of a long-acting injectable PrEP option will increase PrEP uptake and adherence in these groups.
The FDA tested the safety and efficacy of Apretude to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV were evaluated in two randomized, double-blind trials that compared Apretude to Truvada, a once daily oral medication for HIV PrEP. Trial 1 included HIV-uninfected men and transgender women who have sex with men and have high-risk behavior for HIV infection. Trial 2 included uninfected cisgender women at risk of acquiring HIV.
Participants who took Apretude started the trial with cabotegravir (oral, 30 mg tablet) and a placebo daily for up to five weeks, followed by Apretude 600mg injection at months one and two, then every two months thereafter and a daily placebo tablet.
Participants who took Truvada started the trial taking oral Truvada and placebo daily for up to five weeks, followed by oral Truvada daily and placebo intramuscular injection at months one and two and every two months thereafter.
Apretude includes a boxed warning to not use the drug unless a negative HIV test is confirmed. It must only be prescribed to individuals confirmed to be HIV-negative immediately prior to starting the drug and before each injection to reduce the risk of developing drug resistance.
Apretude has been granted a Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designation. The FDA granted the approval of Apretude to ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline.
News
Fauci Fires Back at Assassination Threat from Fox News Host
America’s top infectious disease expert on Tuesday said that Fox News should have already fired host Jesse Watters for his shocking comments.
CNN’s John Berman interviewed Dr. Tony Fauci ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on the Omicron variant.
“On the subject of divisiveness — and I’m not going to play it because, frankly, I think it’s dangerous,” Berman said. “But Jesse Watters, who is a Fox News entertainer, was giving a speech to a conservative group where he talked about you, suggesting to the crowd they ambush you with what he said was some kind of rhetorical ‘kill shot.’ That was his exact word.”
“I’m wondering, you know, how much that concerns you when you hear language like that about you and your well-being,” Berman said.
“I mean, that just is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society,” he continued. “The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask. And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot, to ambush me?”
“I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days? That’s awful that he said that,” Fauci said.
“And he’s going to go, very likely, unaccountable,” Fauci said. “That’s crazy — the guy should be fired on the spot.”
Watch:
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
Donald Trump Soon to Be Indicted for Racketeering in New York: David Cay Johnston
- News3 days ago
Trump Visits Dallas Megachurch Sunday for Christmas Service Where ‘Few Worshipers Will Be Wearing Masks’: Report
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Lying Liar Who Lies’ Joe Manchin Enrages the Left as He Goes on Fox to Kill Build Back Better With ‘Knife in the Back’
- News1 day ago
Teachers Are Going on SNAP to Afford to Live: The Profession is Dying
- News1 day ago
Caught on Tape: Police Tackle Bicyclist for Not Having Headlights
- News10 hours ago
Fauci Fires Back at Assassination Threat from Fox News Host
- News1 day ago
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker Test Positive for Covid
- News1 day ago
Trump Claims Jewish People ‘No Longer Love Israel’ in New Interview