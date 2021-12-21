Days-Long Coverage Planned to Commemorate Capitol Riots on First Anniversary

ABC News announced Tuesday special coverage of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol documenting that consequential day in history and providing an in-depth look at the aftermath. Attack on the Capitol – One Year Later will air across ABC News, beginning Sunday, Jan. 2, and continuing with daylong coverage on Thursday, Jan. 6.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage and has already conducted the first sit-down interview with three of the officers who testified during the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 attack – Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, and Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges. It was their first time sitting down together for an interview since their testimony on Capitol Hill and will air on World News Tonight with David Muir on Jan. 5, and Nightline.

This Week with George Stephanopoulos will air an interview with Jan. 6 committee ranking member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Jan. 6 and its aftermath, and chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, who reconnects with a participant she met during the Capitol riots and examines the rise of military extremism since Jan. 6. The program will also unveil new findings from a new ABC News/Ipsos poll on where we are as a country following the attack.

ABC News’ Jan. 6 anniversary coverage will also include reports and interviews from chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, correspondent Stephanie Ramos and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer.

The documentary Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion will provide a look at the days, events and conversations leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, from the eyes of anti-government groups, with interviews from Ammon Bundy, a former Oath Keeper, extremism experts and several ABC News correspondents who were at the Capitol that day. The ABC News Investigative Unit-produced documentary will begin streaming Wednesday, Jan. 5, on Hulu, and on Jan. 6 on ABC News Live.