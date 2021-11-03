News
‘Reported a Lie’: Far Right Media Outlets OAN and Newsmax Sued for Defamation Over ‘Disinformation Campaign’
Far right media outlets One America News (OANN) and Newsmax are being sued by voting technology giant Smartmatic for defamation.
“OANN had every opportunity to do the right thing after the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. It could have reported the truth. Instead, OANN chose to do the wrong thing every time. It reported a lie,” Smartmatic’s 197-page lawsuit against Herring Networks, OANN’s parent company, said in its lawsuit, Law & Crime reports.
“Newsmax has long wanted to ascend the viewership ladder. It has now shown that it will cross legal and ethical lines to climb the ladder and push off the one at the top,” Smartmatic said in a separate lawsuit filed against Newsmax.
CNN adds that Smartmatic is also “suing Fox News, some of its hosts and pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation.”
“Despite claims to provide viewers with honest, unbiased reporting, [OANN and Newsmax] victimized Smartmatic by spreading false information about the company following last year’s election, all in their efforts to increase viewership and revenue,” Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly, said in a statement, according to CNN.
Smartmatic claims that Newsmax “published dozens of reports indicating that Smartmatic participated in a criminal conspiracy to rig and steal the 2020 U.S. election and that its technology and software were used to switch votes from former President Trump to now President Biden.”
In its lawsuit against OANN Smartmatic mentions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell 84 times, and includes images from his “documentaries” (above).
“OANN was aware, or should have been aware, that Mr. Lindell is an unreliable source for information, particularly on the topic of election integrity, an area in which he has no experience,” the lawsuit charges. “When Mr. Lindell appeared on OANN broadcasts and when OANN broadcasted Mr. Lindell’s self-produced ‘documentaries,’ OANN knew that it did not have any evidence to support his claims about Smartmatic. Nonetheless, OANN did not tell its audience about Mr. Lindell’s lack of experience in election integrity or Mr. Lindell’s credibility and bias problems.”
Voting technology company Dominion is also suing the two cable channels.
Monday, as Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld notes, Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson was slammed on social media for falsely spreading vaccine disinformation. She appears in Smartmatic’s lawsuit against Newsmax 16 times, he says:
The same Newsmax staffer makes an appearance in Smartmatic’s new lawsuit against the company. https://t.co/tVeYFtG3V2 https://t.co/fSHHsamHq9 pic.twitter.com/NgQaQgjRaF
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 3, 2021
Revealed: Fox’s Judge Jeanine Orchestrated Payments for ‘Command Centers’ That Could Blow Up Trump’s Defense
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro orchestrated campaign payments for ‘command centers’ at DC hotels that could blow up Donald Trump’s executive privilege claims.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and the city’s former police chief Bernie Kerik had been paying for hotel rooms and travel related to their efforts to overturn Trump’s election loss, but the pair grew concerned by early December as the bills piled up, reported the Washington Post.
“How do I know I’m gonna get my money back?” Kerik thought at the time, as he recently told the newspaper.
Kerik knew that Giuliani hadn’t been reimbursed for his expenses or paid for his services, but their friend Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host beloved by the twice-impeached one-term president, called Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and asked her to help them out.
McDaniel spoke to Kerik by phone but refused to give him money, and instead recommended that he ask the Trump campaign to reimburse his expenses, according to the former police chief and a GOP official.
The campaign cut its first check to Kerik in mid-December with Trump’s approval, according to a former senior campaign official, and eventually paid more than $225,000 for hotel rooms and suites at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., that served as a “command center” for efforts to overturn the election results ahead of the Jan. 6 election.
Those payments, according to legal experts, could undermine Trump’s claims of executive privilege over documents and testimony related to the U.S. Capitol riots sought by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.
“[This] further undermines a wildly broad assertion of executive privilege,” said Richard Ben-Veniste, a former Watergate prosecutor. “Executive privilege is typically limited to the protection of communications involving a president’s official duties — not to those relating to personal or political campaign matters.”
Former Justice Department official John Yoo, who advised former vice president Mike Pence’s staff that there was no legal basis to deny the certification of Joe Biden’s election win, agreed that the payments could upend Trump’s defense.
“If he acts as a president, he gets these things we talk about — executive privilege and immunity,” Yoo said. “But if he’s acting as a candidate, he’s deprived of all of those protections.”
Log Cabin Republicans Endorse Candidate Who Likened an LGBTQ-Inclusive Curriculum to Teaching ‘Sodomy’
On Monday, less than 24 hours before Election Day the Log Cabin Republicans announced their endorsement for governor of New Jersey, affixing their seal of approval onto Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who has likened an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum to teaching “sodomy.”
“If #NewJersey is truly to be LGBT-friendly, we need a governor who respects freedom and opportunity and allows us to live our lives without government getting in the way. That is only attainable with @Jack4NJ at the helm,” the Log Cabin Republicans of New Jersey said about Ciattarelli, not in an official announcement but in a tweet.
The national Log Cabin Republicans retweeted the announcement.
Ciattarelli, a state assemblyman from 2011 to 2018, opposed same-sex marriage when it was before the legislature.
In late June Ciattarelli promised supporters that when he’s governor “sodomy” will no longer be taught to 6th graders and promised that “sexual orientation” will no longer be taught to kindergarteners, which they aren’t.
“I feel lucky [our kids] are in their 20s and I don’t have to be dealing with what you’re dealing with right now,” Ciattarelli said. “You won’t have to deal with it when I’m governor, but we’re not teaching gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergarteners. We’re not teaching sodomy in sixth grade. And we’re going to roll back the LGBTQ curriculum. It goes too far.”
In July Garden State Equality called Ciattarelli’s comments “offensive, uninformed,” and “out-of-touch with New Jersey family values—love, acceptance, and compassion.”
“He voted against marriage equality not once, but twice,” they added. “Now, he is trotting out that same hateful, divisive talk that might have helped get him elected decades ago, but his angry, hurtful words are antiquated and should stay in the dustbin of history.”
The head of the activism arm of Focus on the Family, an anti-LGBTQ religious right group, has praised Ciattarelli for being “clear in his objection to the social and sexual indoctrination happening in New Jersey public schools.”
Kellyanne Conway in the Middle of Bitter Feud Between Trump and Nebraska’s GOP Governor
Kellyanne Conway finds herself in the middle of a simmering feud between Donald Trump and Nebraska’s Republican governor.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose family plays a major role in GOP fundraising, asked the former president earlier this year not to endorse his political adversary Charles Herbster in the primary race to succeed him, but Trump jumped into the race last week by endorsing his longtime ally after months of tension, reported Politico.
“While I agree with President Trump on many things,” Ricketts said hours after the announcement, “I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor.”
Herbster, a cattle-breeding executive who was at both Trump’s 2015 campaign launch and the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, earned the family’s antipathy during the 2014 gubernatorial race, when he backed a Ricketts opponent who called Ricketts a hypocrite for co-owning the “gay-friendly” Chicago Cubs, in an apparent reference to the governor’s sister Laura, who is a lesbian.
The livestock magnate then bankrolled a state legislative candidate who unsuccessfully challenged an officeholder Ricketts had appointed, but the governor nursed a grudge that boiled over in late June when he ran into Kellyanne Conway at a Republican National Committee event in June and she told him she was working on Herbster’s campaign.
Conway later told others that she was surprised by Ricketts’ aggressive tone and vitriol toward Herbster, although she was slightly more diplomatic in a statement to Politico.
“What I thought was a polite acknowledgement quickly devolved into what I realize was not a philosophical or political difference with Gov. Ricketts toward Charles Herbster, but rather a personal one,” Conway told the website.
“While I won’t disclose details of a private conversation,” she added, “I was shocked because I have long respected the Ricketts family and helped broker the peace between Joe Ricketts, Todd Ricketts, and Donald Trump in the fall of 2016, inviting them to the private residence in Trump Tower.”
A Ricketts spokesperson insisted the governor had “no personal issue at all” with Herbster, but added that his comments to Conway were “an honest and pointed conversation did outline multiple reasons why he believes Herbster is ill-suited to be governor of Nebraska.”
Herbster met with Ricketts at the governor’s mansion on July 2, but their conversation lasted just six minutes, and he went with Conway to Mar-A-Lago last month for a meeting that lasted several hours and sealed the deal on Trump’s endorsement.
