News
Pramila JayaPal Takes Call from Biden in Last Ditch Effort to Pass Infrastructure Bill
In an apparent last ditch effort to save his infrastructure bill Friday night, President Joe Biden cancelled his travel plans to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and picked up the horn to call Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and other progressives.
Jayapal, who is the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), left a CPC meeting early to take Biden’s call. The message was clear: vote to pass the president’s infrastructure bill and he would promise to work with them on a mutual path forward.
Jayapal reportedly asked for a show of hands of those who would not back the infrastructure bill; roughly 20 progressives raised their hands. Additionally, Biden separately called into a meeting of the Progressive Caucus and spoke on speakerphone to the members, according to two sources familiar with the call.
In the meantime, House leadership is pressing ahead with a plan to vote on a separate infrastructure bill and the rule governing debate for the social spending bill.
When asked if she felt confident the votes were present to pass the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi replied, “I have the speakers’ secret whip count… I do believe there are a large number of members of the progressive caucus who will vote for the bill.”
CORRUPTION
GOP Rep. Gonzales: ‘I Will Not Let’ Trump ‘Steal’ the 2024 Election
A stern warning was issued to Republicans Friday by Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH): don’t rest on your laurels – former President Donald Trump will try to steal the next election.
“January 6 was an unconstitutional attempt led by the President of the United States to overturn an American election and reinstall himself in power illegitimately,” Gonzalez said. “That’s fallen nation territory, that’s third world country territory. My family left Cuba to avoid that fate. I will not let it happen here.”
Gonzalez said he could see one of two outcomes: “He either wins legitimately, which he may do, or if he loses again, you just try to steal it.”
Gonzalez was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gonzalez and his family were the target of attacks and threats following the impeachment hearing. He has chosen to retire from Congress at the end of his term and avoid facing off with a Trump-backed primary challenger.
Gonzalez told CNN he will try to stop Trump from running the same 2020 playbook to overturn another election.
“The institutions don’t hold themselves,” Gonzalez said. “In the moments of truth, you need the right people to pass the most difficult tests. We had just enough people on January 6 pass the test. We have to make sure we have equal number of people to continue to pass the test going forward.”
“I’m afraid that the kind of political violence, the kind of abandonment of the rule of law, the kind of abandonment of the constitution that we watched, does threaten the foundations of democracy, the foundations of our system,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who was kicked out of House GOP leadership over her criticism of Trump.
“And the fact that so many in my party are willing to be silent, are complicit, are enabling it, adds very much to the peril,” added Cheney, one of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating January 6.
“I have real concerns about the future of this democracy,” said Bill Gates, a Republican supervisor in Arizona’s Maricopa County who pushed back on claims that there was fraud in the 2020 election result. “I didn’t think we had this sort of pull towards authoritarianism in our in our democracy.”
CORRUPTION
FBI Raids ‘Two Locations Associated with Project Veritas’ Under Bill Barr: Report
The Federal Bureau of Investigation this week reportedly raided two locations associated with conservative group Project Veritas as part of a probe that started under former Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr.
According to the New York Times, the searches were related to an investigation into how the personal diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, was stolen just ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
“Federal agents in New York conducted the court-ordered searches on Thursday — one in New York City and one in suburban Westchester County — at places linked to people who had worked with the group and its leader, James O’Keefe,” writes the Times. “Project Veritas did not publish Ms. Biden’s diary, but dozens of handwritten pages from it were posted on a right wing website on Oct. 24, 2020, at a time when President Donald J. Trump was seeking to undermine Mr. Biden’s credibility by portraying his son, Hunter, as engaging in corrupt business dealings.”
A member of the Biden family contacted law enforcement officials about the diary’s theft and a Department of Justice investigation into the matter began shortly afterward.
News
WATCH: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington for Funeral Service
The late Gen. Colin Powell’s casket arrived Friday at Washington National Cathedral where former presidents, dignitaries, aides, family, and friends remembered his life – and honored him in death.
The first Black U.S. Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was 84 years old when he died of complications of COVID-19 on Oct. 18. The fully vaccinated Powell was immunocompromised from multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease.
In addition to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” the procession also played ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” a favorite of the late Jamaican-born immigrant. Powell was eulogized by musical selections including a mix of religious hymns and patriotic songs.
In the front pew at the chapel were President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Sitting alongside were former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.
Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also in attendance, although noticeably absent was former President Bill Clinton who was recently hospitalized with an infection. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley was also there to show his respects to Powell, his family and his country.
Powell is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.
Watch the service unfold live below.
