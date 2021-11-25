MALARKEY
Lara Trump Smacked Down for Claiming Turkey Prices Are a Democratic Plot to Destroy Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of the former president, claimed on Fox News’s “Hannity” that rising turkey prices are a deliberate plot by Democrats to destroy Thanksgiving and — possibly — the American family itself.
“Ultimately, the left want to ‘divide Americans’ and ‘don’t want us to have any common ground,’ Trump said, claiming some areas ‘did away with Halloween’ this year because they wanted to be ‘inclusive’ of those who don’t celebrate,” reported Forbes business reporter Robert Hart.
But, noted Hart, Trump’s claims are completely baseless.
“In fact, the price of turkeys jumped 24% over the last year, according to the annual American Farm Bureau Federation survey, though this can largely be attributed to high inflation, labor shortages and supply chain breakdowns, not a heinous plot from the left,” wrote Hart. In fact, he noted, “Despite reports of soaring turkey prices, NielsenIQ reports that the average price per pound paid in the past month is down 18% compared to last year. This is largely due to consumers taking advantage of discounts, according to Nielsen, which sources price data directly from the majority of retailers in the U.S.”
The U.S. economy has been growing at a massive pace, with massive new consumer spending and the lowest unemployment claims since 1969. The flip side of this is that inflation is also at its highest level in three decades, which experts say is largely attributable to worldwide supply chain problems and an overall shift in consumption from services to durable goods.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Trump Issues Stunningly False Statement Criticizing Biden for ‘Attack’ on US Oil Reserves
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Pastor Tells Congregation ‘The Best Person to Rape Is Your Wife’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Cover-Up Artist’ Jim Jordan Blasted After Revealing He Had COVID and Didn’t Inform the Public
- News3 days ago
Roger Stone Looks Like He’s ‘At the Red-Hot Center’ of Planning Capitol Demonstrations: CNN Legal Analyst
- News2 days ago
‘What Liars!’: Morning Joe Busts GOP Apologists After Jan 6 Rioter Admits He Brought a Gun to Kill Nancy Pelosi
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
School Board Members Blast Parents for Applauding ‘Racist’ Trump Supporter Saying Kids Should ‘Grow a Pair’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Prager Cries Unvaccinated Are ‘Most Hated Group Since Slavery’ After Claiming Gay Men Weren’t Treated Like ‘Pariahs’
- News1 day ago
Expert Warns: ‘It’s Going to Be Very Hard to Unravel’ Militant Groups’ Links to Trump