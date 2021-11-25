Lara Trump Smacked Down for Claiming Turkey Prices Are a Democratic Plot to Destroy Thanksgiving

On Wednesday, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of the former president, claimed on Fox News’s “Hannity” that rising turkey prices are a deliberate plot by Democrats to destroy Thanksgiving and — possibly — the American family itself.

“Ultimately, the left want to ‘divide Americans’ and ‘don’t want us to have any common ground,’ Trump said, claiming some areas ‘did away with Halloween’ this year because they wanted to be ‘inclusive’ of those who don’t celebrate,” reported Forbes business reporter Robert Hart.

But, noted Hart, Trump’s claims are completely baseless.

“In fact, the price of turkeys jumped 24% over the last year, according to the annual American Farm Bureau Federation survey, though this can largely be attributed to high inflation, labor shortages and supply chain breakdowns, not a heinous plot from the left,” wrote Hart. In fact, he noted, “Despite reports of soaring turkey prices, NielsenIQ reports that the average price per pound paid in the past month is down 18% compared to last year. This is largely due to consumers taking advantage of discounts, according to Nielsen, which sources price data directly from the majority of retailers in the U.S.”

The U.S. economy has been growing at a massive pace, with massive new consumer spending and the lowest unemployment claims since 1969. The flip side of this is that inflation is also at its highest level in three decades, which experts say is largely attributable to worldwide supply chain problems and an overall shift in consumption from services to durable goods.