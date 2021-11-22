'VISIBLE DETERIORATION'
Democracy Watchdog Warns of ‘Serious Problems” With ‘Fundamentals of Democracy’ in US – and Points to Trump
A report from an international democracy watchdog is warning of “serious problems with the fundamentals of democracy” in the United States of America, which it says began in 2019 and reached a “historic turning point” when Donald Trump, as president, questioned the results of the 2020 election.
The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) says for the first time it is now classifying the United States as a “backsliding democracy,” according to Agence France-Presse.
“The visible deterioration of democracy in the United States, as seen in the increasing tendency to contest credible election results, the efforts to suppress participation (in elections), and the runaway polarisation … is one of the most concerning developments,” says International IDEA secretary general Kevin Casas-Zamora.
He adds that what’s happening in the U.S. by far-right actors is having effects across the globe.
“The violent contestation of the 2020 election without any evidence of fraud has been replicated, in different ways, in places as diverse as Myanmar, Peru and Israel.”
One of the report’s co-authors says that while the United States is still “a high-performing democracy, and even improved its performance in indicators of impartial administration (corruption and predictable enforcement) in 2020,” the “declines in civil liberties and checks on government indicate that there are serious problems with the fundamentals of democracy.”
The report points to a “decline in the quality of freedom of association and assembly during the summer of protests in 2020,” in response to police killings of unarmed Black men, and specifically George Floyd. The Trump administration worked tirelessly to tamp down the protests while using them for political gain, even as far right agitators posing as BLM activists caused destruction of property and violence.
Overall, the group reports, the “world is becoming more authoritarian as non-democratic regimes become even more brazen in their repression and many democratic governments suffer from backsliding by adopting their tactics of restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law, exacerbated by what threatens to become a ‘new normal’ of Covid-19 restrictions. For the fifth consecutive year, the number of countries moving in an authoritarian direction exceeds the number of countries moving in a democratic direction. In fact, the number moving in the direction of authoritarianism is three times the number moving towards democracy.”
The full report can be read here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Legal Jeopardy Is Far From Over for Kyle Rittenhouse – Here’s Why
- News3 days ago
VP Harris Has Become the First Female Acting President for 85 Minutes
- News3 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse Found ‘Not Guilty’ on All Charges
- News1 day ago
Chris Christie Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Kyle Rittenhouse Got Off: ‘Let Him Go to Living His Life’
- News3 hours ago
Leaked Text Messages Outline Women for America First Was Coordinating With Trump’s White House for Jan 6: Report
- 'INSURRECTION AGITPROP'1 hour ago
Tucker Carlson’s ‘Nakedly Fascist Propaganda’ Leads to Resignations, Internal Outrage, Public Fury – and a Silent Murdoch