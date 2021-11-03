News
Biden Slams Doocy for ‘Garbage’ Reporting
Back from his five-day overseas trip President Joe Biden wasted no time in urging Americans to get children vaccinated against COVID-19.
The President held a news briefing to announce children as young as five can now be vaccinated, and he answered reporters’ questions focused on his Build Back Better agenda and the Democrats’ losses the day before.
But Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy had a different mission.
As Biden called on the combative reporter, he sarcastically mused, “This ought to be good.”
“Mr. President, as you were leaving for your overseas trip, there were reports that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border, up to $450,000 each, possibly even a million dollars per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?” Doocy asked.
Biden did not miss a beat.
“If you guys keep sending that garbage out? Yeah. But it’s not true.”
Doocy further discredited his case.
“So this is a garbage report?” he asked.
“Yeah,” President Biden replied. “That’s not going to happen.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Peter Doocy asks President Biden about report saying the White House is planning to pay $450k to undocumented migrant families separated at the border.
For the first time on record, Biden denies the report, calling it “garbage.” pic.twitter.com/0yOB3u49cw
— The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2021
News
Newly-Elected GOP Lt. Gov. Attacks Joy Reid for ‘Talking About Me Behind My Back’ – Which Was on National TV
Conservatives are furious with the mainstream media for not blaring from coast to coast that GOP voters in Virginia elected their first Black woman to the office of Lt. Governor. And they’re especially furious at MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who called the Republican Party “dangerous” to national security.
Virginia’s first Black woman Lt. Gov. is Winsome Sears, who served one term in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2002, and holds a Masters from Pat Robertson’s Regent University. After winning the election, Sears Tuesday night told supporters she had been a Marine and was willing “to die for this country.”
On Wednesday Sears spent the day attacking Black women, specifically The Nation’s Jemele Hill and MSNBC’s Joy Reid, both of whom reminded Americans that Youngkin ran on racism.
“It’s not the messaging, folks,” Hill stated prolifically. “This country simply loves white supremacy.”
Sears’ campaign tweeted out what some might call a threatening response.
We beg to differ. https://t.co/2MDhbQNbMH pic.twitter.com/vOU1vmD8AX
— Team Winsome Sears (@WinWithWinsome) November 3, 2021
But Sears chose to attack Joy Reid herself, not sending a message through her campaign but via Fox News.
“You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous,” Reid had said Tuesday night, as Fox News reports. “That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security, because stoking that kind of soft, white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff.”
Sears went on the attack, daring Reid to a debate.
“I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show,” Sears told Fox News. “Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that.”
“We’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will,” Sears said, despite Reid making her remarks on national television. It’s unclear if Reid even mentioned Sears Tuesday night.
VA’s new GOP Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome Sears calls out Joy Reid: “I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that.” pic.twitter.com/RyjTVvR8Sn
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2021
News
‘Reported a Lie’: Far Right Media Outlets OAN and Newsmax Sued for Defamation Over ‘Disinformation Campaign’
Far right media outlets One America News (OANN) and Newsmax are being sued by voting technology giant Smartmatic for defamation.
“OANN had every opportunity to do the right thing after the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. It could have reported the truth. Instead, OANN chose to do the wrong thing every time. It reported a lie,” Smartmatic’s 197-page lawsuit against Herring Networks, OANN’s parent company, said in its lawsuit, Law & Crime reports.
“Newsmax has long wanted to ascend the viewership ladder. It has now shown that it will cross legal and ethical lines to climb the ladder and push off the one at the top,” Smartmatic said in a separate lawsuit filed against Newsmax.
CNN adds that Smartmatic is also “suing Fox News, some of its hosts and pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation.”
“Despite claims to provide viewers with honest, unbiased reporting, [OANN and Newsmax] victimized Smartmatic by spreading false information about the company following last year’s election, all in their efforts to increase viewership and revenue,” Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly, said in a statement, according to CNN.
Smartmatic claims that Newsmax “published dozens of reports indicating that Smartmatic participated in a criminal conspiracy to rig and steal the 2020 U.S. election and that its technology and software were used to switch votes from former President Trump to now President Biden.”
In its lawsuit against OANN Smartmatic mentions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell 84 times, and includes images from his “documentaries” (above).
“OANN was aware, or should have been aware, that Mr. Lindell is an unreliable source for information, particularly on the topic of election integrity, an area in which he has no experience,” the lawsuit charges. “When Mr. Lindell appeared on OANN broadcasts and when OANN broadcasted Mr. Lindell’s self-produced ‘documentaries,’ OANN knew that it did not have any evidence to support his claims about Smartmatic. Nonetheless, OANN did not tell its audience about Mr. Lindell’s lack of experience in election integrity or Mr. Lindell’s credibility and bias problems.”
Voting technology company Dominion is also suing the two cable channels.
Monday, as Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld notes, Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson was slammed on social media for falsely spreading vaccine disinformation. She appears in Smartmatic’s lawsuit against Newsmax 16 times, he says:
The same Newsmax staffer makes an appearance in Smartmatic’s new lawsuit against the company. https://t.co/tVeYFtG3V2 https://t.co/fSHHsamHq9 pic.twitter.com/NgQaQgjRaF
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 3, 2021
News
Revealed: Fox’s Judge Jeanine Orchestrated Payments for ‘Command Centers’ That Could Blow Up Trump’s Defense
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro orchestrated campaign payments for ‘command centers’ at DC hotels that could blow up Donald Trump’s executive privilege claims.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and the city’s former police chief Bernie Kerik had been paying for hotel rooms and travel related to their efforts to overturn Trump’s election loss, but the pair grew concerned by early December as the bills piled up, reported the Washington Post.
“How do I know I’m gonna get my money back?” Kerik thought at the time, as he recently told the newspaper.
Kerik knew that Giuliani hadn’t been reimbursed for his expenses or paid for his services, but their friend Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host beloved by the twice-impeached one-term president, called Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and asked her to help them out.
McDaniel spoke to Kerik by phone but refused to give him money, and instead recommended that he ask the Trump campaign to reimburse his expenses, according to the former police chief and a GOP official.
The campaign cut its first check to Kerik in mid-December with Trump’s approval, according to a former senior campaign official, and eventually paid more than $225,000 for hotel rooms and suites at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., that served as a “command center” for efforts to overturn the election results ahead of the Jan. 6 election.
Those payments, according to legal experts, could undermine Trump’s claims of executive privilege over documents and testimony related to the U.S. Capitol riots sought by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.
“[This] further undermines a wildly broad assertion of executive privilege,” said Richard Ben-Veniste, a former Watergate prosecutor. “Executive privilege is typically limited to the protection of communications involving a president’s official duties — not to those relating to personal or political campaign matters.”
Former Justice Department official John Yoo, who advised former vice president Mike Pence’s staff that there was no legal basis to deny the certification of Joe Biden’s election win, agreed that the payments could upend Trump’s defense.
“If he acts as a president, he gets these things we talk about — executive privilege and immunity,” Yoo said. “But if he’s acting as a candidate, he’s deprived of all of those protections.”
