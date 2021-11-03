Biden Slams Doocy for ‘Garbage’ Reporting

Back from his five-day overseas trip President Joe Biden wasted no time in urging Americans to get children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The President held a news briefing to announce children as young as five can now be vaccinated, and he answered reporters’ questions focused on his Build Back Better agenda and the Democrats’ losses the day before.

But Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy had a different mission.

As Biden called on the combative reporter, he sarcastically mused, “This ought to be good.”

“Mr. President, as you were leaving for your overseas trip, there were reports that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border, up to $450,000 each, possibly even a million dollars per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?” Doocy asked.

Biden did not miss a beat.

“If you guys keep sending that garbage out? Yeah. But it’s not true.”

Doocy further discredited his case.

“So this is a garbage report?” he asked.

“Yeah,” President Biden replied. “That’s not going to happen.”

Watch: