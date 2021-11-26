CORRUPTION
Wallace Skewers Christie for Trying to ‘Save’ the GOP and Favoring Fox News
MSNBC news host Nicolle Wallace skewered former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie while he was promoting his book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”
“Is bias more dangerous to the country than conspiracy theorists?” Wallace asked.
“No, but that’s the third section of the book where I talk about the movement forward. In the second portion of the book, we talk about the conspiracy theories and the truth-denying that went on with things like Qanon, Pizzagate, the election situation, John Birch Society… that’s what I talk about. There’s two sections of the book and I’m sure you’re conflating them,” Christie answered.
“I’m not conflating them,” Wallace said. “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”
During the interview, Wallace also asked Christie if he thought former President Donald J. Trump gave him COVID-19. He denied naming Trump specifically in the contraction, but ultimately said he didn’t know who gave it to him.
See below for how Twitter has responded to the interview, which originally aired Tuesday night, and also to the news of Christie’s potential run for president in 2024.
Wallace: The book is about conspiracy and lies and you really don’t take on Fox News, why not? Have you seen The Tucker Carlson show?
Christie: No I don’t watch it
Wallace: Are you aware of what he does?
Christie: Not really pic.twitter.com/HmQ8174cpe
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2021
When Nicolle Wallace interviewed Chris Christie, CC claimed he wasn´t that familiar w/Tucker Carlson, yet he refers to Carlson as Tucker.#MSNBC #ChrisChristie
— Gayle Alstrom (@GayleAlstrom) November 26, 2021
#NicoleWallace is a real one! She castrated Christie on live TV…a small job for sure, but still… pic.twitter.com/oT5kwdrg9C
— Redeemablesole (@covamy6) November 18, 2021
#ChrisChristie is #Trump
No difference from policies to pants size. pic.twitter.com/kz2xEwaLVL
— Terrence Curran (@tcurranmd) November 25, 2021
#ChrisChristie Is Actually Thinking Of Running For President … The Man Who Closed Off A Jersey Beach To The Public Then Has His Family Enjoy The Beach All To Themselves@ChrisChristie @GovChristie pic.twitter.com/9AfQvcjNjG
— ☰Kermit In Progress☰ (@Kermit_Progress) November 26, 2021
Dear Media,
We don't want to hear from #ChrisChristie. Please stop.
Thanks!
Everyone Everywhere pic.twitter.com/bpvd4IhBx3
— Seriously Real (@RealRealSerious) November 21, 2021
#ChrisChristie is the King Of Fake. If you're under 40 do your homework before you buy his BS. #RealTime
— ☾♄☈♗ⓢ ♗ (@_Lyrics_4) November 20, 2021
😳#ChrisChristie wants to be president. @DanaBashCNN is on a roll. By 2024 even the boardwalk wont support @GovChristie pic.twitter.com/4fSzr32oMK
— Bernie Connor (@BernieConnor9) November 21, 2021
What a coincidence! Aaron Rodgers caught COVID and has COVID toe. Chris Christie caught COVID and has CAMEL toe! #covidtoe #AaronRodgers #ChrisChristie #COVID19 #Covid_19 https://t.co/yvJJm8L21R pic.twitter.com/vY4qnIuVmz
— Brutal Publicist (@BrutalPublicist) November 24, 2021
Pitching his "book:" #chrischristie https://t.co/L0EIe3C5Y6 pic.twitter.com/361F5VvHq0
— ben knight (@benknight8) November 18, 2021
#ChrisChristie in the modern day John McCain.
An absolute #RINO https://t.co/MA4Uxt3xBd
— BertRite (@BertRite) November 23, 2021
One thing Bill goin do is call shit out to your face 😂 #RealTimeWithBillMaher #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/qsAyMep0O9
— Marx Okereke (@marxokereke) November 20, 2021
