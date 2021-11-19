News
VP Harris Has Become the First Female Acting President for 85 Minutes
History was made Friday when President Joe Biden temporarily transferred presidential power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy for 85 minutes, according to a White House statement made by Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Harris is the nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. On Friday, even if just temporarily, she also became the nation’s first acting female president.
.@POTUS spoke with @VP and @WHCOS at approximately 11:35am this morning. @POTUS was in good spirits and at that time resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical.
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse Found ‘Not Guilty’ on All Charges
After four days of deliberation, a verdict of “not guilty” has been reached in the murder trial involving 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. The verdict covered all five felony charges against Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse had been facing life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him over the fatal shootings of two men and serious injuries to a third in Kenosha, Wisc. in Aug. 2020.
During the two-week hearing, Rittenhouse claimed he shot the men in self-defense.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he testified.
CNN reported: “Prosecutors called up to 22 witnesses over the course of six days as they sought to show that Rittenhouse provoked Joseph Rosenbaum by pointing the rifle at him. The prosecution portrayed the three other people who confronted the teen as ‘heroes’ trying to stop what they believed to be an active shooting.”
Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Spending Bill Passes House
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act – the $1.9 trillion spending bill – was just passed by the House and now makes its way to the Senate for the ultimate test: party unity.
“The House has taken an important step to advance Build Back Better to cut middle-class taxes; invest in child care; universal pre-K; affordable housing; lower Rx costs; fight climate change; create jobs; more,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted after the House passage.
Schumer added, “We will act as quickly as possible to get this bill to [Biden’s] desk” and that they would take it up “as soon as the necessary technical and procedural work with the Senate Parliamentarian has been completed.”
See the reactions below.
The House has taken an important step to advance Build Back Better to cut middle-class taxes; invest in child care, universal pre-K, affordable housing; lower Rx costs; fight climate change; create jobs; more.
We will act as quickly as possible to get this bill to @POTUS’s desk.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2021
Join House Democratic Leaders and me live at the U.S. Capitol for a press conference celebrating House passage of the historic #BuildBackBetter Act. https://t.co/l28CabqZvO
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 19, 2021
Republicans: for potholes. Democrats: For The People.
More than 200 Republican House Members voted against millions of jobs & infrastructure projects coming to their communities. Was your Representative one of them? pic.twitter.com/4dgNYRj6t4
— House DPCC (@HouseDPCC) November 18, 2021
The GOP is so desperate to hurt the economy that they voted against millions of good-paying jobs & the biggest infrastructure investment in generations.
But that hasn’t stopped them from lying to their constituents & trying to claim credit for the benefits Democrats delivered. pic.twitter.com/NEwN6ujWa7
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 18, 2021
Nancy Pelosi is not interested in talking about Kevin McCarthy's floor speech pic.twitter.com/rKmhiG6twy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2021
CRIME
New Video Shows Teen Shot and Killed by Police Had His Hands Up
A Chinese American teen who was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in December of last year had his hands in the air when police opened fire, new unredacted video shared by NBC News shows.
Christian Hall, 19, was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass when police arrived. When they tried to persuade him to get down, they soon realized he had a gun, which was later discovered to be a pellet gun, and they backed off.
Hall had previously been diagnosed with depression.
Video of the incident originally released by authorities show his hands in the air with the gun on one hand. But when police opened fire, the video was blurred. New unredacted video shows that Hall had his hands in the air for 14 seconds, and kept them in the air as he was being struck with rounds from the police.
The Monroe County district attorney ruled the shooting justified and said the lives of the officers were in danger.
“I would like to see an unbiased investigation take place,” said Gareth Hall, Christian’s father. “I personally would like to see those police officers brought up on charges.”
Read the full report over at NBC News. You can watch the unredacted video below, but viewers should be warned that it’s graphic:
Pennsylvania State Police shoot and kill a suicidal teenager w/ realistic pellet gun, while his hands are above his head from PublicFreakout
