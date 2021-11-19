VP Harris Has Become the First Female Acting President for 85 Minutes

A Chinese American teen who was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in December of last year had his hands in the air when police opened fire, new unredacted video shared by NBC News shows.

Christian Hall, 19, was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass when police arrived. When they tried to persuade him to get down, they soon realized he had a gun, which was later discovered to be a pellet gun, and they backed off.

Hall had previously been diagnosed with depression.

Video of the incident originally released by authorities show his hands in the air with the gun on one hand. But when police opened fire, the video was blurred. New unredacted video shows that Hall had his hands in the air for 14 seconds, and kept them in the air as he was being struck with rounds from the police.

The Monroe County district attorney ruled the shooting justified and said the lives of the officers were in danger.

“I would like to see an unbiased investigation take place,” said Gareth Hall, Christian’s father. “I personally would like to see those police officers brought up on charges.”

Read the full report over at NBC News. You can watch the unredacted video below, but viewers should be warned that it’s graphic: