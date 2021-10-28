‘Your Entire Resume Skippy’: Madison Cawthorn Mocked After Asking ‘What’s the Biggest Lie a Politician’s Ever Told?’

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting blasted after attacking President Joe Biden.

“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” Cawthorn asked. “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.”

It did not go well for him, with many pointing to his own well-documented and debunked lies.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was among those reminding Americans that Cawthorn lied when he claimed his tragic auto accident “derailed” his naval career.

Lying about getting into the Naval Academy. Next. https://t.co/UJjEDJIED1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2021

An investigation by his hometown newspaper, citing a 2017 sworn deposition reveals “Cawthorn admitted his application to the academy had already been rejected before the crash.”

But on his campaign website Cawthorn claimed, “Madison’s plans were derailed … after he nearly died in a tragic automobile accident that left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.”

Others slammed Cawthorn and some shared more of Cawthorn’s lies and allegations of sexual misconduct against him:

1.Accident derailed plans to go to the US Naval Academy.

He was rejected b4 the accident.

2.Accepted to Princeton & Harvard online.

Admitted it wasn’t true.

3.Friend abandoned him after accident & was declared dead.

Friend pulled him from wreckage & was declared incapacitated. — Gretchen Marie 🌊🌊 (@gmcqueeny) October 28, 2021

Please tell me that the Naval Academy Honor Roll ManBoy whose entire LinkedIn profile is made up didn’t just post this tweet. https://t.co/5rL7YqbMsb — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) October 28, 2021

Actually, I think lying about training for the Paralympics might edge the Naval Academy lie. — Michael Yanochko (@MilkBone124) October 28, 2021

When you lied about being accepted to the naval academy. When you lied about the car wreck you were in. When you went to a Christian college for 1 semester and 150 women signed a petition against you for harassment. https://t.co/LCjIc1m3eU — murray elizabeth (@marieelizabeff) October 28, 2021

This stolen valor stooge lied about getting into the Naval Academy yet he’s still dumb enough to ask this question. What a disgrace he is to everyone who served. https://t.co/I5Z7555wTS — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) October 28, 2021

Remember when you said you were accepted into the Naval Academy and then said your friend left you to die in a car accident? Oh, and then said the numerous women who accused you of sexual misconduct were wrong… how about all that? — Dan Conway (@Dan_in_CLT) October 28, 2021

“I was training for the Paralympics”

“I was accepted to the Naval Academy”

“I wasn’t a sexual abuser in college” The list is endless, Maddie Boy. — DW King (@Kingwoman) October 28, 2021

"I am a business owner"

"I got into the Naval Academy"

Pretty much your entire resume, Skippy. — 🇺🇸 General Zod 🇺🇸 (@GeneralZod1978) October 28, 2021