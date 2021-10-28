'STOLEN VALOR STOOGE'
‘Your Entire Resume Skippy’: Madison Cawthorn Mocked After Asking ‘What’s the Biggest Lie a Politician’s Ever Told?’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting blasted after attacking President Joe Biden.
“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” Cawthorn asked. “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.”
It did not go well for him, with many pointing to his own well-documented and debunked lies.
Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was among those reminding Americans that Cawthorn lied when he claimed his tragic auto accident “derailed” his naval career.
Lying about getting into the Naval Academy. Next. https://t.co/UJjEDJIED1
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2021
An investigation by his hometown newspaper, citing a 2017 sworn deposition reveals “Cawthorn admitted his application to the academy had already been rejected before the crash.”
But on his campaign website Cawthorn claimed, “Madison’s plans were derailed … after he nearly died in a tragic automobile accident that left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.”
Others slammed Cawthorn and some shared more of Cawthorn’s lies and allegations of sexual misconduct against him:
1.Accident derailed plans to go to the US Naval Academy.
He was rejected b4 the accident.
2.Accepted to Princeton & Harvard online.
Admitted it wasn’t true.
3.Friend abandoned him after accident & was declared dead.
Friend pulled him from wreckage & was declared incapacitated.
— Gretchen Marie 🌊🌊 (@gmcqueeny) October 28, 2021
Please tell me that the Naval Academy Honor Roll ManBoy whose entire LinkedIn profile is made up didn’t just post this tweet. https://t.co/5rL7YqbMsb
— PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) October 28, 2021
Actually, I think lying about training for the Paralympics might edge the Naval Academy lie.
— Michael Yanochko (@MilkBone124) October 28, 2021
When you lied about being accepted to the naval academy. When you lied about the car wreck you were in. When you went to a Christian college for 1 semester and 150 women signed a petition against you for harassment. https://t.co/LCjIc1m3eU
— murray elizabeth (@marieelizabeff) October 28, 2021
This stolen valor stooge lied about getting into the Naval Academy yet he’s still dumb enough to ask this question. What a disgrace he is to everyone who served. https://t.co/I5Z7555wTS
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) October 28, 2021
Remember when you said you were accepted into the Naval Academy and then said your friend left you to die in a car accident? Oh, and then said the numerous women who accused you of sexual misconduct were wrong… how about all that?
— Dan Conway (@Dan_in_CLT) October 28, 2021
“I was training for the Paralympics”
“I was accepted to the Naval Academy”
“I wasn’t a sexual abuser in college”
The list is endless, Maddie Boy.
— DW King (@Kingwoman) October 28, 2021
"I am a business owner"
"I got into the Naval Academy"
Pretty much your entire resume, Skippy.
— 🇺🇸 General Zod 🇺🇸 (@GeneralZod1978) October 28, 2021
One of the biggest lies I’ve heard was you lying about getting accepted to the Naval Academy. As a veteran myself, that’s a real crappy thing to do.
— Katie Porters Whiteboard (@Amy0227) October 28, 2021
