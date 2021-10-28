Connect with us

‘Your Entire Resume Skippy’: Madison Cawthorn Mocked After Asking ‘What’s the Biggest Lie a Politician’s Ever Told?’

Madison Cawthorn

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting blasted after attacking President Joe Biden.

“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” Cawthorn asked. “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.”

It did not go well for him, with many pointing to his own well-documented and debunked lies.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was among those reminding Americans that Cawthorn lied when he claimed his tragic auto accident “derailed” his naval career.

An investigation by his hometown newspaper, citing a 2017 sworn deposition reveals “Cawthorn admitted his application to the academy had already been rejected before the crash.”

But on his campaign website Cawthorn claimed, “Madison’s plans were derailed … after he nearly died in a tragic automobile accident that left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.”

Others slammed Cawthorn and some shared more of Cawthorn’s lies and allegations of sexual misconduct against him:

 

