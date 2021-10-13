'WAR ON CHRISTMAS'
‘You Guys Are Trying to Cancel Democracy’: Jim Jordan Mocked for Claiming Dems Are Going to Cancel Christmas
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is dredging up Republicans’ annual false claims of a “war on Christmas” by Democrats. The Ohio GOP Congressman was quickly mocked for his efforts – including by some reminding him of his alleged role in enabling a sexual predator while he served as an assistant coach for Ohio State’s wrestling team. Others suggested the January 6 Committee may be investigating him, and some pointed to his poor legislative record.
“Democrats ‘canceled’ Columbus Day,” Jordan tweeted Wednesday. “How long until they do the same for Christmas?”
For nearly three decades there has a growing movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which this year was a federal holiday thanks to President Joe Biden. The movement is in response to the violent atrocities Columbus committed against native peoples and the false claims that he “discovered America” and proved the earth is not flat.
The push-back was immediate:
Republicans cancel life because you side with #COVID19
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 13, 2021
first, we need Ohio to cancel your membership in the House, Gym.
— DanTheProgressive (@progressive_dan) October 13, 2021
LOL
It’s the annual GOP “War on Christmas” routine.
That somehow NEVER has happened.
— Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 13, 2021
Jesus Christ are we starting this already https://t.co/hfiUTFKUif
— Drivenprogressive (@drivenprogres) October 13, 2021
They did not cancel Columbus Day, you can still celebrate it. What is stopping you? Do you think Thanksgiving is next?
— [REDACTED] (@ranbeyondcancer) October 13, 2021
Tick tock. https://t.co/YZiBMPQIPG
— Brian Brian (@bellboy905) October 13, 2021
No one is canceling Christmas. Get over yourself.
— Jewish Space Laser (@TapiocaPearl13) October 13, 2021
Folks I want you to look back through Jim Jordan’s Twitter feed. Look back as far as 12 months. Can you find one tweet where he’s talking about legislation and policy that he is sponsoring or cosponsoring to solve issues voters face? Let me answer that for you not one.
— Edward Soto (@scopesotoscope) October 13, 2021
The war on Christmas starts earlier and earlier each year lol.
— Karri L. Moser (@KarriMoWrites) October 13, 2021
🤼♂️🚿🤼♂️🚿🤼♂️🚿🤼♂️🚿🤼♂️🚿
— Benjamin Titus (@Benny_Switch) October 13, 2021
No one is going to cancel Christmas Gym, however we’ll be cancelling you very soon. Fasten your seatbelt, it’s about to get bumpy.
— Seth 🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SethMcFarland87) October 13, 2021
Distract all you can…your phone records are going public.
— Quonset Kid (@57PoloVillage) October 13, 2021
You are an idiot.
But it’s okay you guys are trying to cancel democracy? https://t.co/lUThK0UFTZ
— FormerGOPVoter🌊 (@VoterGop) October 13, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'MASSIVE ASSAULT ON OUR ENTIRE ELECTION APPARATUS'2 days ago
Authoritarianism Expert: Trump’s ‘Slow-Moving Coup’ Is Well Under Way — but Here’s How We Can Stop It
- News2 days ago
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
- HOMOPHOBIA2 days ago
‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Trump Is Doing ‘Exactly What Hitler Did’ by Turning Ashli Babbitt Into a ‘Martyr for the Cause’ Journalist Warns
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Trump Sends Personal Video Birthday Message to Family of Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt and Demands ‘Justice’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend Lt. Governor Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Filth’
- News2 days ago
George Conway Slams ‘Bald-Faced, Disgraceful Lie’ From ‘Eastman Memo’ Author’s Think Tank Employer
- WAR ON WOMEN23 hours ago
Abbott Caught on Camera Saying ‘Maybe’ He Would Outlaw Birth Control After Bragging ‘We’ve Outlawed Abortion in Texas’