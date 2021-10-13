Connect with us

'WAR ON CHRISTMAS'

‘You Guys Are Trying to Cancel Democracy’: Jim Jordan Mocked for Claiming Dems Are Going to Cancel Christmas

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is dredging up Republicans’ annual false claims of a “war on Christmas” by Democrats. The Ohio GOP Congressman was quickly mocked for his efforts – including by some reminding him of his alleged role in enabling a sexual predator while he served as an assistant coach for Ohio State’s wrestling team. Others suggested the January 6 Committee may be investigating him, and some pointed to his poor legislative record.

“Democrats ‘canceled’ Columbus Day,” Jordan tweeted Wednesday. “How long until they do the same for Christmas?”

For nearly three decades there has a growing movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which this year was a federal holiday thanks to President Joe Biden. The movement is in response to the violent atrocities Columbus committed against native peoples and the false claims that he “discovered America” and proved the earth is not flat.

