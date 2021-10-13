‘You Guys Are Trying to Cancel Democracy’: Jim Jordan Mocked for Claiming Dems Are Going to Cancel Christmas

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is dredging up Republicans’ annual false claims of a “war on Christmas” by Democrats. The Ohio GOP Congressman was quickly mocked for his efforts – including by some reminding him of his alleged role in enabling a sexual predator while he served as an assistant coach for Ohio State’s wrestling team. Others suggested the January 6 Committee may be investigating him, and some pointed to his poor legislative record.

“Democrats ‘canceled’ Columbus Day,” Jordan tweeted Wednesday. “How long until they do the same for Christmas?”

For nearly three decades there has a growing movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which this year was a federal holiday thanks to President Joe Biden. The movement is in response to the violent atrocities Columbus committed against native peoples and the false claims that he “discovered America” and proved the earth is not flat.

The push-back was immediate:

Republicans cancel life because you side with #COVID19 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 13, 2021

first, we need Ohio to cancel your membership in the House, Gym. — DanTheProgressive (@progressive_dan) October 13, 2021

LOL It’s the annual GOP “War on Christmas” routine. That somehow NEVER has happened. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 13, 2021

Jesus Christ are we starting this already https://t.co/hfiUTFKUif — Drivenprogressive (@drivenprogres) October 13, 2021

They did not cancel Columbus Day, you can still celebrate it. What is stopping you? Do you think Thanksgiving is next? — [REDACTED] (@ranbeyondcancer) October 13, 2021

No one is canceling Christmas. Get over yourself. — Jewish Space Laser (@TapiocaPearl13) October 13, 2021

Folks I want you to look back through Jim Jordan’s Twitter feed. Look back as far as 12 months. Can you find one tweet where he’s talking about legislation and policy that he is sponsoring or cosponsoring to solve issues voters face? Let me answer that for you not one. — Edward Soto (@scopesotoscope) October 13, 2021

The war on Christmas starts earlier and earlier each year lol. — Karri L. Moser (@KarriMoWrites) October 13, 2021

🤼‍♂️🚿🤼‍♂️🚿🤼‍♂️🚿🤼‍♂️🚿🤼‍♂️🚿 — Benjamin Titus (@Benny_Switch) October 13, 2021

No one is going to cancel Christmas Gym, however we’ll be cancelling you very soon. Fasten your seatbelt, it’s about to get bumpy. — Seth 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SethMcFarland87) October 13, 2021

Distract all you can…your phone records are going public. — Quonset Kid (@57PoloVillage) October 13, 2021

You are an idiot. But it’s okay you guys are trying to cancel democracy? https://t.co/lUThK0UFTZ — FormerGOPVoter🌊 (@VoterGop) October 13, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license