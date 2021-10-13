BREAKING NEWS
‘You Attempted to’ Interrupt ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’: Jan. 6 Committee Issues Scathing Subpoena to Trump Official
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a scathing subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Dept. official accused of scheming with the then-president to overturn the results of the presidential election.
“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” the subpoena reads. “As detailed in a report issued by the Senate Judiciary Committee, you proposed that the Department send a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting that they delay certification of their election results and hold a press conference announcing that the Department was investigating allegations of voter fraud.”
“The report further indicates that you engaged in unauthorized investigation of allegations of voter fraud and failed to abide by the Department’s policy on contacts with the White House.”
There’s more. Read the subpoena here:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Unique and Extraordinary Circumstances’: In Scathing Letter Biden WH Counsel Blocks Trump From Claiming Executive Privilege
It’s official: The White House counsel has just officially and formally blocked Donald Trump from being granted the ability to invoke executive privilege. Trump and his former officials will have no legal means to avoid responding to requests for depositions, testimony, or documents.
President Joe Biden “has waived executive privilege” on the initial set of documents produced at the request of the January 6 Select Committee, NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports.
The Trump legal team had “sought to block some” of the documents, but Biden White House counsel Dana Remus says a in a scathing letter to the National Archives, obtained by NBC: “These are unique and extraordinary circumstances.”
“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” Remus added, NBC News reports.
“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself,” Remus says in the letter.
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Select Committee Subpoenas Top ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Organizer – Who Says GOP Congressmen Were Involved
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released the latest round of subpoenas, including one to one of the top “Stop the Steal” rally organizers, conspiracy theory promoter Ali Alexander.
In a press release Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says that the “subpoenas seek deposition testimony from Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, and Nathan Martin, who are connected to permit applications for the rally, and request the production of records from those individuals and from Stop the Steal, LLC, an organization affiliated with the event.”
Alexander “reportedly spoke at a rally on January 5, 2021,” according to the subpoena, “and led the crowd in a chant of ‘victory or death.'”
In a report just days after the January 6 insurrection, The Intercept reported that Alexander had accused House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona of helping to plan the January 6 event. That video, hosted by Intercept reporter Ryan Grim, says that, according to Alexander, U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) “were also involved.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Pro-Trump Far Right NYPD Union Chief Agrees to Resign After FBI Raid of Office and Home
Ed Mullins, the extremist and highly-controversial head of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, has resigned after the FBI executed a search warrant raid on the SBA offices and on Mullins’ home Tuesday morning.
Mullins’ “has agreed to tender his resignation,” the SBA board said in a statement Tuesday night.
“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined,” the statement reads. “However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”
ED MULLINS HAS RESIGNED 🔔🔔🔔 pic.twitter.com/Wd8LR0rGei
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 6, 2021
The NY Daily News, reporting Mullins’ resignation called him “a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio. A member of the NYPD since January 1982, Mullins took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”
Many have pointed to a QAnon mug that appeared behind Mullins in television interviews he gave.
In January Gothamist reported that “in 2019, Mullins sent an email to NYPD sergeants that included a racist video referring to Black people as “monsters” and public housing as a ‘war zone.'”
A sampling of Mullins’ outrageous and profane tweets that appear on the official Twitter account of the SBA:
Truth is this bitch has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor. https://t.co/lFGQJnBJoQ
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 14, 2020
The way to thank NYPD cops? DON’T SCREW THEM OVER POLITICs & stand with them when times are tough. Support them when your own career may be on the line because they sacrifice their own lives everyday, they are GOOD people. Tweeting makes you feel good but we all see you as FAKE. https://t.co/o3J6rZRBHS
— SBA (@SBANYPD) December 24, 2018
Now @ Penn Station a man is on the steps as hundreds of people pass smoking marijuana. With over 20 years as a cop I wondered should I arrest him, what if he’s illegal, will I get in trouble if he resist, oh Community policing? Will the NYPD back me? NOT! So I justed walked away. pic.twitter.com/B9Ty0tRpMG
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 18, 2018
Get it straight WARREN WILHELM Jr, Donald Trump born NYC, rebuilt a city in the 70’s,80’s,90s that looked like the SHIT city you are now creating He live here when you were supporting Socialism & Sandinistas he was always a PATRIOT. I know I lived it @realDonaldTrump @NYCMayor
— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019
Trending
- 'MASSIVE ASSAULT ON OUR ENTIRE ELECTION APPARATUS'3 days ago
Authoritarianism Expert: Trump’s ‘Slow-Moving Coup’ Is Well Under Way — but Here’s How We Can Stop It
- HOMOPHOBIA2 days ago
‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline
- News2 days ago
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
Trump Is Doing ‘Exactly What Hitler Did’ by Turning Ashli Babbitt Into a ‘Martyr for the Cause’ Journalist Warns
- WAR ON WOMEN1 day ago
Abbott Caught on Camera Saying ‘Maybe’ He Would Outlaw Birth Control After Bragging ‘We’ve Outlawed Abortion in Texas’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend Lt. Governor Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Filth’
- News2 days ago
George Conway Slams ‘Bald-Faced, Disgraceful Lie’ From ‘Eastman Memo’ Author’s Think Tank Employer
- News2 days ago
Adam Schiff Reveals How House Republicans Let Steve Bannon Skate Free in Russia Probe