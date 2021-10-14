RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Well Informed Scholar’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked After Calling for Parents to Pull Kids Out of Public Schools
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is calling for parents to “start pulling their children out of public schools.” The North Carolina far right Republican who has aligned himself with pro-QAnon and “Sedition Caucus” lawmakers did not specify why, but he himself was homeschooled. Cawthorn nearly flunked out of his first semester of college, exiting the school with a “D” average.
His remarks may be an attempt to tap into the manufactured anger conservatives are expressing– anger ginned up by false reports from right wing media about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo which actually calls for “discussions” with state, local, and Tribal leaders on how to respond to the massive spike in threats, racist threats, and death threats against school board officials and educators.
He posted this disinformation tweet several days ago:
Parents who protest CRT and COVID restrictions in school board meetings are NOT domestic terrorists, they’re patriots.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 9, 2021
Cawthorn, who serves on the House Committee on Education and Labor, has been accused in writing of “sexually predatory behavior” by a group of ten of his college classmates. That letter was ultimately signed by 150 students or former students.
Many are expressing anger and mocking the GOP lawmaker:
Found the original draft @RepCawthorn sent to @LukeTBall pic.twitter.com/CG4bDZDiGK
— Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) October 14, 2021
I know I’ve already said this many times, but they are finally saying it outside their online chat groups. It was never really about CRT or masks. It was always about wanting to make sure kids get home schooled with a good, christian, patriotic education. Just like Madison. pic.twitter.com/UvmN6u4tmg
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2021
Aaaand the agenda is laid bare. The end goal is for government to fund private religious schools.
— Valley Kid (@valley_kid1) October 14, 2021
How will that work for two full time working parents? Or single parents? Sounds like you have no clue how most American families live.
— Lass (@Lass30382516) October 14, 2021
Their plan all along.
The start was for-profit charter schools.
— Just Me 🙂 (@HiDadMissYou) October 14, 2021
That’s what they want.
— Max (@PlayDontObserve) October 14, 2021
I’m actually a parent with a child in the public schools. She’s doing fine, thank you.
— Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) October 14, 2021
Yes, because you are obviously a well informed scholar of educational systems and theories
— Rebecca (@RebeccaNotMsLay) October 14, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
House Jan. 6 Committee Will ‘Immediately’ Move to Seek Criminal Charges Against Steve Bannon if He Is a No-Show Today
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is expected to “immediately” seek criminal contempt charges against political strategist and white nationalist Steve Bannon if he ignores a lawful congressional subpoena ordering him to appear and testify today.
Calling it “Bannon’s game of chicken,” CNN reports the former Trump campaign CEO and former Trump White House senior counselor is facing “his last chance to reverse course and comply with the panel’s subpoena before lawmakers likely move to seek criminal charges.”
Bannon’s attorney says his client “is not required to respond at this time” to the subpoena, claiming Donald Trump has the right to invoke executive privilege, but legal experts overwhelmingly agree that’s false.
“If Bannon is a no-show,” CNN adds, “the committee is expected to immediately begin seeking a referral for criminal contempt after the subpoena deadline passes — essentially making an example of Bannon’s noncompliance as the House seeks more witnesses, sources familiar with the planning told CNN.”
Acknowledging that it “could take some time” for the House to send the criminal contempt referral to DOJ, CNN reports “the committee could take initial steps within hours of the panel’s stated deadline — which is Thursday.”
Jan. 6 Select Committee Subpoenas Top ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Organizer – Who Says GOP Congressmen Were Involved
‘You Attempted to’ Interrupt ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’: Jan. 6 Committee Issues Scathing Subpoena to Trump Official
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Transgender People and Drag Queens Are ‘Pure Lunacy’ and Want to Molest Kids
North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remains defiant amid the controversy that erupted when Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
It turns out that bigoted rant was just one of many made by the highest-ranking Republican elected official in North Carolina.
As we noted in our initial post about Robinson, he has been a regular participant in “pastor gatherings” organized by the American Renewal Project, an organization run by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane. As Lane recently explained, “the aim and purpose” of such gatherings is “to recruit pastors and spiritual leaders to run for local office—city council, school board, county commissioner, parks and recreation, etc.—in 2022, 2024, 2026 and thereafter, in an attempt to neutralize and overcome the assault by cultural Marxism.”
In July, Robinson spoke at a Renewal event held at Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he once again ranted against the push for transgender rights, suggesting that those who support such efforts and things like Drag Queen Story Hours do so because they desire to molest children.
“You’re a man who thinks you’re a woman or you’re a woman that thinks you’re a man, you can go have surgery, do whatever you want to do. It’s your business,” Robinson said. “But here’s what you’re not going to do: You’re not going to force it on my children. You’re not going to teach it in our classrooms. And I’m sorry, but you can’t be on the women’s team if you’re a man.”
“You know, there’s freedom, and there’s liberty, and then there’s pure lunacy,” he continued. “And lunacy is turning on the Olympics and seeing a man lifting weights against a woman. Lunacy is turning on the television and seeing a story in the local news about a man wearing a rainbow dress with horns in his head, his faced all painted up, dressed like a woman, sitting and reading to children.”
“We had them kind of folks back in the day,” Robinson added. “Back when I was a kid, my momma used to tell me about them. She’d say, ‘When y’all go down to the playground, if y’all see anybody hanging around in a raincoat and you don’t see no pants hanging under his raincoat, y’all get y’all stuff and come on home because that’s what we call a pervert.’”
“There is somebody somewhere right now on the internet grooming somebody’s child to put their hands on them,” Robinson warned. “You ain’t got no reason to be teaching these children those kinds of concepts unless you got—like the old folks used to say—some ideas about putting your hands on them.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Perverted Agendas’: NC Lt. Gov. Says School Boards Are Shoving ‘Homosexuality Garbage’ Down Kids’ Throats
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, currently under fire for calling LGBTQ people “filth,” made similar remarks about LGBTQ people just days ago.
Robinson’s “filth” remarks included inherent defiance when he added, “yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”
Those remarks were made in June during a speech he gave at a church and were surfaced last week by Right Wing Watch.
But on October 1, at a celebration for the far right wing North Carolina Values Coalition, Robinson also made offensive and vile remarks about LGBTQ people.
The Lt. Governor, a far right conspiracy theorist, told the crowd school boards are “pushing these perverted agendas, to try to teach our children that they’re really not boys or girls, or they’re shoving this homosexuality garbage down their throats,” as the Fayetteville Observer reported.
Robinson also lied about critical race theory and made anti-vaxx comments during his remarks.
Watch (segment begins at the 1:10:02 mark, or watch on YouTube):
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Proclaims America Is ‘A Christian Nation,’ Says School Shootings Will Stop When Kids Learn About Jesus
