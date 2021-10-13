News
US Marshals May Be Called to Round Up Former Trump Aides Who Disobey Jan. 6 Subpoenas: House Investigator
A member of the U.S. House select committee explained how Donald Trump’s allies might be rounded up and arrested if they continued to defy congressional subpoenas in the Jan. 6 investigation.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she called for fines or jail time for former Trump advisers who flout orders for their testimony and documents related to the insurrection, and she revealed what questions the committee had for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others served with the subpoenas.
“I want to know how much planning was involved, who was involved in the planning, who funded it, how they — what their intent was when they came into that day, and then what they knew as that day unfolded and the safety and security of people like the vice president and members of Congress were at risk, [and] what they did, either to respond or not respond on that occasion,” Murphy said.
If those individuals don’t show up for their scheduled testimony, Murphy said they could be taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.
“We have engaged with a wide variety of law enforcement offices, including the U.S. Marshals, in order to issue the subpoenas,” Murphy said. “We will use everything, as you said, with all due respect, we will use all of the agencies and all of the tools at our disposal to issue the subpoenas and enforce them.”
News
Adam Schiff Reveals How House Republicans Let Steve Bannon Skate Free in Russia Probe
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed how the White House and House Republicans helped Steve Bannon evade accountability in the Russia probe.
The former White House chief strategist and chief executive of Donald Trump’s first campaign was called in 2018 by the House Intelligence Committee to testify about Russian election interference, but Schiff told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Bannon was allowed to sidestep their questions.
“Steve Bannon was called in as a witness during the Russia investigation, he came in first not under subpoena and then he was subpoenaed, this was during the Russia investigation led by the Republicans,” Schiff said. “When he came in under subpoena, he brought 25 questions written out for him by the White House by people who were the subject of the investigation, and he said these are the only questions I am going to answer and I’ve already answered them and the answer is no, and the Republicans were more than content with that. But things are not the same for Steve Bannon.”
“The Republicans would not press these subpoenas and the witnesses knew they had attorney general in Bill Barr who would never hold them in contempt, would never prosecute them for violating the law because, after all, Bill Barr had been held in contempt,” Schiff added. “Now we have a Justice Department that is independent, Merrick Garland believes in the rule of law, that no one is above the law. If witnesses do not show up, we will hold them in contempt, we will vote them in contempt in the House, and we’ll refer them for prosecution. That will be a sign that our democracy is recovering that the Justice Department is upholding a principle that no one is above the law.”
News
George Conway Slams ‘Bald-Faced, Disgraceful Lie’ From ‘Eastman Memo’ Author’s Think Tank Employer
Legal expert George Conway is blasting the Claremont Institute for defending John Eastman (photo, with Giuliani on Jan. 6), the man who wrote the now-infamous “Eastman Memo” which many see as instructions to then-Vice President Mike Pence on how to overturn the 2020 presidential election on January 6.
“Claremont’s statement that Eastman did not seek to have Vice President Pence unilaterally determine the validity of electoral votes and overturn the election is a bald-faced, disgraceful lie,” says Conway, who successfully argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court and won a unanimous decision, and had been under consideration to be Donald Trump’s solicitor general or an assistant attorney general.
Conway was referring to a statement from the Claremont Institute, the pro-Trump conservative think tank where Eastman is employed as a senior fellow. Claremont has embraced right wing extremists, granting fellowships to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and Mark Levin, Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, CRT conspiracist Christopher Rufo, and even Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.
The Washington Post Monday accused Claremont of trying to “whitewash” Eastman’s “road map for overturning Trump’s loss.”
Eastman, who happens to be the chairman of the nearly-defunct anti-LGBTQ group National Organization For Marriage (NOM) and supported Uganda’s efforts to jail LGBTQ people for life, was forced to “retire” as a law professor after blowback from speaking at Trump’s pre-insurrection rally, ginning up the troops, and falsely claiming Trump had won the election.
In its statement defending Eastman today, Claremont decried “a recent combined disinformation, de-platforming, and ostracism campaign,” also known as holding Eastman accountable by using his own words.
Here’s Conway’s tweet:
Claremont’s statement that Eastman did not seek to have Vice President Pence unilaterally determine the validity of electoral votes and overturn the election is a bald-faced, disgraceful lie. Here’s Eastman’s memo:https://t.co/dNYi2dyHLb https://t.co/yzE1myzAm7 pic.twitter.com/ZrsB4kAlj0
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 11, 2021
News
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a rare television appearance Monday morning, telling co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” that America is “still in…a full constitutional crisis,” and “a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president,” thanks to Donald Trump.
Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the election via the Electoral College vote in 2016 has often been praised for being “right” about all the warnings she made about the Republican who sat in the White House for four years.
“You know, I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still in it,” warned Clinton, who also served as a very powerful U.S. Senator and is a former First Lady.
“That gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this because I think we’re in a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so,” she said, referring to Trump.
“And you have leaders of the Republican Party who have willingly gone along as though they’re members of a cult, not a political party but a cult, and they’re continuing attacks on the election, their refusal refusal to say, ‘You know what, we’ve counted these votes. It’s over. We’re gonna move on,’ has sown so much doubt and then you combine it with the disinformation network known as Facebook, and you’ve got a volatile mix. So yeah, we are still in the midst of a concerted well funded effort to undermine American Democracy.”
Watch:
.@HillaryClinton to @TheView: “We’re at a very dangerous, continuing high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, [former Pres. Trump] is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so.” pic.twitter.com/8pERcKCG7H
— The View (@TheView) October 11, 2021
