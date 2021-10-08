BREAKING NEWS
‘Unique and Extraordinary Circumstances’: In Scathing Letter Biden WH Counsel Blocks Trump From Claiming Executive Privilege
It’s official: The White House counsel has just officially and formally blocked Donald Trump from being granted the ability to invoke executive privilege. Trump and his former officials will have no legal means to avoid responding to requests for depositions, testimony, or documents.
President Joe Biden “has waived executive privilege” on the initial set of documents produced at the request of the January 6 Select Committee, NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports.
The Trump legal team had “sought to block some” of the documents, but Biden White House counsel Dana Remus says a in a scathing letter to the National Archives, obtained by NBC: “These are unique and extraordinary circumstances.”
“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” Remus added, NBC News reports.
“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself,” Remus says in the letter.
Jan. 6 Select Committee Subpoenas Top ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Organizer – Who Says GOP Congressmen Were Involved
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released the latest round of subpoenas, including one to one of the top “Stop the Steal” rally organizers, conspiracy theory promoter Ali Alexander.
In a press release Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says that the “subpoenas seek deposition testimony from Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, and Nathan Martin, who are connected to permit applications for the rally, and request the production of records from those individuals and from Stop the Steal, LLC, an organization affiliated with the event.”
Alexander “reportedly spoke at a rally on January 5, 2021,” according to the subpoena, “and led the crowd in a chant of ‘victory or death.'”
In a report just days after the January 6 insurrection, The Intercept reported that Alexander had accused House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona of helping to plan the January 6 event. That video, hosted by Intercept reporter Ryan Grim, says that, according to Alexander, U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) “were also involved.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Pro-Trump Far Right NYPD Union Chief Agrees to Resign After FBI Raid of Office and Home
Ed Mullins, the extremist and highly-controversial head of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, has resigned after the FBI executed a search warrant raid on the SBA offices and on Mullins’ home Tuesday morning.
Mullins’ “has agreed to tender his resignation,” the SBA board said in a statement Tuesday night.
“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined,” the statement reads. “However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”
ED MULLINS HAS RESIGNED 🔔🔔🔔 pic.twitter.com/Wd8LR0rGei
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 6, 2021
The NY Daily News, reporting Mullins’ resignation called him “a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio. A member of the NYPD since January 1982, Mullins took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”
Many have pointed to a QAnon mug that appeared behind Mullins in television interviews he gave.
In January Gothamist reported that “in 2019, Mullins sent an email to NYPD sergeants that included a racist video referring to Black people as “monsters” and public housing as a ‘war zone.'”
A sampling of Mullins’ outrageous and profane tweets that appear on the official Twitter account of the SBA:
Truth is this bitch has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor. https://t.co/lFGQJnBJoQ
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 14, 2020
The way to thank NYPD cops? DON’T SCREW THEM OVER POLITICs & stand with them when times are tough. Support them when your own career may be on the line because they sacrifice their own lives everyday, they are GOOD people. Tweeting makes you feel good but we all see you as FAKE. https://t.co/o3J6rZRBHS
— SBA (@SBANYPD) December 24, 2018
Now @ Penn Station a man is on the steps as hundreds of people pass smoking marijuana. With over 20 years as a cop I wondered should I arrest him, what if he’s illegal, will I get in trouble if he resist, oh Community policing? Will the NYPD back me? NOT! So I justed walked away. pic.twitter.com/B9Ty0tRpMG
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 18, 2018
Get it straight WARREN WILHELM Jr, Donald Trump born NYC, rebuilt a city in the 70’s,80’s,90s that looked like the SHIT city you are now creating He live here when you were supporting Socialism & Sandinistas he was always a PATRIOT. I know I lived it @realDonaldTrump @NYCMayor
— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019
FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning raided the offices of the right wing, controversial, pro-Trump NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association. FBI agents may have also raided the home of the group’s leader, Ed Mullins, according to multiple reports.
“The union is headed by Mullins, a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio,” The New York Daily News reports, confirming the raid with the FBI. “Mullins, a member of the NYPD since January 1982, took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”
It is not known why the FBI conducted the raid but last week Gothamist reported on “a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia.”
The union’s Twitter account under Mullins has been serving up extremist and offensive rhetoric for years. A small sampling:
Truth is this bitch has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor. https://t.co/lFGQJnBJoQ
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 14, 2020
The way to thank NYPD cops? DON’T SCREW THEM OVER POLITICs & stand with them when times are tough. Support them when your own career may be on the line because they sacrifice their own lives everyday, they are GOOD people. Tweeting makes you feel good but we all see you as FAKE. https://t.co/o3J6rZRBHS
— SBA (@SBANYPD) December 24, 2018
Now @ Penn Station a man is on the steps as hundreds of people pass smoking marijuana. With over 20 years as a cop I wondered should I arrest him, what if he’s illegal, will I get in trouble if he resist, oh Community policing? Will the NYPD back me? NOT! So I justed walked away. pic.twitter.com/B9Ty0tRpMG
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 18, 2018
Get it straight WARREN WILHELM Jr, Donald Trump born NYC, rebuilt a city in the 70’s,80’s,90s that looked like the SHIT city you are now creating He live here when you were supporting Socialism & Sandinistas he was always a PATRIOT. I know I lived it @realDonaldTrump @NYCMayor
— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019
