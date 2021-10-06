RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Top Georgia Republican Twists Tax Question in Racist Dogwhistle: Newcomers Must ‘Assimilate Into Our Values’
Butch Miller, the Republican President pro tempore of the Georgia state Senate, is getting blowback after he twisted a tax policy question into what some see as a racist dogwhistle.
Miller, who is running to be the GOP nominee for Lt. Governor, was asked a question about tax policy. His answer seemingly had nothing to do with taxes: “we need to make sure that we’re attracting people in Georgia that do think like us, and if they don’t think like us they need to assimilate into our values and our culture.”
The Georgia Republican was speaking in an interview with BKP Politics on the local streaming website FYN TV. Miller was asked: “what about the tax structure for the people of Georgia? I know your opponent has talked about eliminating personal, you know tax in Georgia, what about the tax structure for the people in Georgia?”
“Let’s take that,” Sen. Miller replied. “That’s a big subject and you’ve covered a lot again, you’ve covered a lot of ground I appreciate that. The fact of the matter is we have attracted many people to, to the state of Georgia, they don’t think like us, we need to make sure that we’re attracting people in Georgia that do think like us, and if they don’t think like us they need to assimilate into our values and our culture.”
“If you don’t make it, mine it, or grow it, it’s hard to make a living doing it. So we can’t make a living by cutting each other’s grass and doing each other’s laundry. That’s just a fact. So, in terms of our tax structure and eliminate basically eliminated the income tax for the, for the house, the household income tax the individual income tax, you will see multiple pieces of legislation introduced to that effect, and I’ll be a part of that.”
Atlanta Journal Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein was first to flag Miller’s comments. Here’s how people are responding.
Tell me you are a racist without telling me you are a racist. https://t.co/KA7Abkn4et
— Hans Appen (@hansappen) October 6, 2021
This is an example of what the base of the GOP has become. This is who moderate GOP & Dems want Solid Dems & Progressive Dems to negotiate with and appeal to. Umm, how ‘bout NO! #ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/xqH7q2moWV
— Cornell Woolridge (@RenaissanceXM) October 6, 2021
By “our values and our culture”, to which oppressive era in Georgia’s history is he referring?
— Dave Pluke (@davepluke) October 6, 2021
I mean, people who “look like me” would’ve been more honest, not that his racism isn’t crystal clear. https://t.co/ybGYHCBkUP
— Nioshii (@Nartist) October 6, 2021
SO much louder than a dog whistle and in response to a Q about tax policy.🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/ybGYHCBkUP
— Nioshii (@Nartist) October 6, 2021
He doesn’t speak for GA. I was born and raised here as were my parents and my parent’s parents. Also their parents. I am as GA as it gets.
— GA is blue 🇺🇲🏴☠️🌊🐔 (@bluestategadawg) October 6, 2021
1. If your moving to Georgia, you probably like Georgia. 2. The assimilation comment is why the GOP has to manipulate election laws and maps to win! Next! #2022elections #gapol https://t.co/YXXwunIhP7
— Keith Brannum (@BKeith25) October 6, 2021
“Our values, our culture.” I know what that means in any context in the south or anywhere for that matter!
— Eva Beck (@EvaEvabeck) October 6, 2021
It’s called a racial “dog whistle” because it’s supposed to be hidden.
There’s no hiding here. https://t.co/Y1v0cSRAJx
— Preston Thompson (@PSton3) October 6, 2021
Looks like he forgot his hood.
— Mandy M2S (@MandyM2S) October 6, 2021
cc: @RacismDog https://t.co/rploQ5UNdH
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 6, 2021
Far Right Pro-Trump Network OAN Is Funded Almost Entirely by AT&T: Reuters Report
The far right wing cable network One America News (OAN) is funded almost entirely by telecom and tech giant AT&T.
OAN, which is even more far right than Fox News or Newsmax, served as a mouthpiece for the Trump administration and is being sued in a $1.6 billion defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems. The extremist network regularly promotes far right wing conspiracy theories as it attacks Democrats and the left.
OAN, according to a Reuters special report, is “at the center of a bitter national divide over politics and truth.”
But it’s how OAN got there that is disturbing for the AT&T brand.
“AT&T has been a crucial source of funds flowing into OAN,” Reuters notes, adding: “Ninety percent of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including satellite broadcaster DirecTV, according to 2020 sworn testimony by an OAN accountant.”
AT&T, the world’s largest telecom company and majority owner of DirecTV, has funneled “about $57 million” into OAN. The “news” network’s founder and CEO, Robert Herring Sr., “has testified he was offered $250 million for OAN in 2019. Without the DirecTV deal, the accountant said under oath, the network’s value ‘would be zero.'”
“If Herring Networks, for instance, was to lose or not be renewed on DirecTV, the company would go out of business tomorrow,” OAN lawyer Patrick Nellies told the court, a transcript shows.
How did a far right wing “propaganda machine,” as The Daily Beast called OAN in 2019, come into being, seemingly overnight?
“They told us they wanted a conservative network,” Herring said during a 2019 deposition seen by Reuters. “They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other [leftwing] side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.”
Numerous reports have documented OAN’s lies, propaganda, and mistruths, yet despite – or because of – that, Reuters notes, over a two-year period “Trump touted the network, known as @OANN online, to his 88 million Twitter followers at least 120 times.”
Read the entire Reuters report here.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Imagine Thinking This Makes Sense’: Pompeo Schooled After Declaring Parents Should Craft Education Curriculums
Former Trump-era U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is trying to tap into the latest right wing outrage by declaring that parents should be the ones to craft school curriculums. He’s getting mocked for his efforts.
Pompeo’s remarks come after Trump supporters have been going ballistic over the past 24 hours, twisting reports that Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the FBI to investigate violent threats being made against school board officials across the country after months of news reports detailing out-of-control conservatives.
Conservatives have spent months organizing and training “grassroots” activists to bombard school board meetings to oppose mask mandates and “critical race theory.” At least one former Trump administration official is involved behind the scenes, and Christopher Rufo, the right wing activist who admitted to twisting critical race theory to mean anything “crazy” the right wants it to also mischaracterized Garland’s order, once against igniting outrage on the right.
“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,'” Rufo wrote earlier this year, as The Washington Post reported.
Now he’s back, posting this claim which has set off MAGA world.
BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing “threats.”
The letter follows the National School Board Association’s request to classify protests as “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq
— Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021
Tuesday evening Pompeo tried to get in on the action:
I think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. That is all.
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 5, 2021
It did not go well for him:
I think my kids shouldn’t be subjected to what another parent learns on their Facebook feed.
— Rachel, Extreme Masker (@rreedsing) October 5, 2021
Cool, I can’t wait to go to the next school board meeting to demand they teach in history class how Trump loves genocidal tyrants, brags about sexually assaulting married women and said my boss should be executed. https://t.co/TDmIF8DIZV
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 5, 2021
Ironically, parents who feel this way are generally the ones who don’t know enough about any topic worth being taught. https://t.co/3OsydRaq7O
— Charles #GetVaxxed! ? (@charles_gaba) October 5, 2021
I was just wondering how this works?What if 25 sets of parents of 25 students in a history class all disagree with each other on what should be taught? Do we take a parental vote each day? I’d like to see this in action, instead of just dumb tweets from Desantis and Pompeo. https://t.co/zvQ0q7sCCI
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2021
Meanwhile just a little civics educations might have prevented the entire trump presidency https://t.co/BDHDTbQW4y
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 5, 2021
Thank you Mike Pimpeo!!! Our Flat Earth Society has been trying to get our lesson plans approved at our local school board, and your recommendation will surely help!!!
— The David Sparks For Senate Show (@SenateShow) October 5, 2021
“That is all”?
Call me old fashioned but I think the state has an interest in teaching a common curriculum and if a few angry parents don’t like it there are plenty of private and religious schools. https://t.co/ifbCOaeAIC
— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 5, 2021
I think public figures should model telling the truth and not selling out their country https://t.co/gTn6SKgH75
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 5, 2021
Ah so in other words my second graders teacher will get 30 different opinions. Stay out of something you have non expertise in Culture wars are not the way to win an election
— Cindy L Arnevik (@cabbageridge) October 5, 2021
But what if parents are conspiracy oriented nutjobs?
Horrible idea.
But a solid performative tweet. https://t.co/MlWeYxCpJh
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 5, 2021
They can enroll their children in private schools and have that right.
— Leslie Warlick (@WarlickLeslie) October 5, 2021
Literally what would the point of school be in this case https://t.co/zoi0Lsn7FZ
— Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) October 5, 2021
What if I think my children should be taught “critical race theory”? Oh wait you only meant certain parents who share your political views … my bad! https://t.co/ZAN6NDDqbT
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 5, 2021
How about history based on actual facts not your dreamed up version
— Annsara (@Annsara18) October 5, 2021
I think this is a regressive, even childish position. That is all. https://t.co/1mD0QGz5hC
— BooMcScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 5, 2021
Imagine thinking this makes sense.
? https://t.co/Qj0RyjllcP
— Peter Gleick ?? (@PeterGleick) October 5, 2021
Well that’s because you’re an idiot, Mikey. That is all. https://t.co/08XwdVlKCG
— ? Scary Larry ? ?????? (@StompTheGOP) October 5, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pro-Trump MAGA Protestors Wave Obscene ‘F’ Biden Signs Ahead of President’s Michigan Speech
Patches of Trump supporters lined the highway as President Joe Biden’s motorcade made its way on M-59 to Howell, Michigan after Air Force One landed at 2:23 PM local time. They waved false flags declaring “Trump Won,” and others saying “Fuck Biden.” Videos posted by reporters, along with local news reports, show the obscene signs were not a rarity among the MAGAites.
Reuters’ Jarrett Renshaw reports he saw “at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden.”
Driving into Howell Michigan in motorcade today, POTUS was greeted by at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/dwU8hbOCVF
— Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 5, 2021
Michigan’s MLive reporter for social policy and politics, Malachi Barrett, says the protests were organized by Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair Michigan Republican Party. Meshawwn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, according to one local paper, have “radicalized” Michigan’s GOP “and emboldened insurrectionists.”
More photos and videos:
Some still shots from the protest awaiting President Biden in Howell this afternoon.
Photocredit to my coworker Adam Fakult. pic.twitter.com/KmaatszbCT
— Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) October 5, 2021
Hundreds of protesters lining M-59 ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Howell today. pic.twitter.com/SPzeCuLqkw
— Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) October 5, 2021
Here in Howell, outside the union hall where President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in a few hours.
Several hundred protesters with at times profane messages pic.twitter.com/YTpX0mrND6
— Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) October 5, 2021
Of course, many came out to support President Biden.
“I’m here to support President Biden and his policies,” Tammy Sexton told Livingston Daily. “I care deeply about people and want to make sure everyone here is safe. I’m here in case something happens. I want to be there to help people if I need to, to keep people safe.”
Henrietta Torrio showed up to support Biden’s plan and protest Trump. She wore a Trump mask altered with gold teeth.
“I’m an electrical engineer and I’m ready to build it back better. America is ready to be better. We have better people in office now, and honesty and dignity has been brought back to the White House,” Torrio said.
Trending
- 'THEOCRATIC TYRANNY'2 days ago
‘Christian Taliban Leader’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of Calling for ‘Holy War’ Against Democrats
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘There’s No Reason to Yell’: Jen Psaki Smacks Down Right Wing Reporter Pushing Hunter Biden Conspiracy
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union
- HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?3 days ago
‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
- News2 days ago
Trump Delaying 2024 Campaign to Avoid ‘Owning’ GOP Losses Caused by His ‘Toxic Brand’: Report
- 'HYPOCRITICAL DANGEROUS AND DISGRACEFUL'2 days ago
Biden Blasts ‘Dangerous’ GOP After McConnell Declares $8 Trillion in Trump-Era Debt Is Democrats’ Problem
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Far Right Wing Commentator Who Contracted COVID Threatens Dr. Fauci: ‘Give Me Liberty or Give You Death’