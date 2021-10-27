RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tom Cotton Told Reporters to ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’ Before Demanding ‘Shameful’ Merrick Garland’s Resignation
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) put on a show for the Fox News cameras Wednesday afternoon, repeatedly calling Attorney General Merrick Garland “shameful” and demanding his resignation.
Retweeting video of the Arkansas Republican’s performance, CNN’s congressional reporter Manu Raju revealed Cotton had told him and Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman to “Get your popcorn ready.”
“This is, judge, this is shameful,” declared Cotton, referring to Garland as a judge instead of as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
Attorney General Garland tried to defend himself, telling Cotton “that’s wrong” but the performative lawmaker refused to allow him to speak, repeatedly calling him “shameful.”
Further disparaging Garland, Cotton said: “Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court,” reminding him how Sen. Mitch McConnell blocked him from even having a hearing after then-President Barack Obama nominated him to the nation’s highest court.
Then, pointing at Garland, Cotton continued his attack, saying, “You should resign in disgrace.”
Yikes. Tom Cotton worked himself into a lather. pic.twitter.com/2pE9IGtRKl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
Cotton wasn’t apparently interested in anything Garland had to say, departing as soon as he finished his performance:
Tom Cotton leaves the hearing room in a huff pic.twitter.com/6nhZbakY1P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
Public Notice founder Aaron Rupar notes Cotton succeeded in immediately getting on Fox News:
Cotton’s blatant efforts to get Fox News’s attention has already succeeded https://t.co/bSKMTnGPBI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
