CRIME
Senate Refers Ex-DOJ Attorney Who Became ‘Trump’s Big Lie Lawyer’ to DC Bar for Investigation: Report
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has referred a former top Trump Dept. of Justice attorney to the Washington, D.C. Bar Association, requesting he be investigated for “compliance with applicable rules of professional conduct,” according to Law & Crime.
The Committee Thursday released a bombshell 394-page report on Trump’s final weeks in office, noting that former Acting Civil Division Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark “sought to involve DOJ in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and plotted with then President Trump to oust Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who reportedly refused Trump’s demands.”
In another damning assertion, the Committee’s report adds: “After personally meeting with Trump, Jeffrey Bossert Clark pushed Rosen and Donoghue to assist Trump’s election subversion scheme—and told Rosen he would decline Trump’s potential offer to install him as Acting Attorney General if Rosen agreed to aid that scheme.”
“More than two months after DOJ authorized him to testify without restriction, Clark still has not agreed to the Committee’s request that he sit for a voluntary interview,” today’s report notes.
The Senate Judiciary’s report can be accessed directly here, or via the Committee’s website here.
CRIME
FBI Investigating Possible Campaign Finance ‘Misdeeds’ by Group Headed by Trump Confidant Matt Schlapp: Report
The FBI has opened up a criminal campaign-finance investigation into possible “misdeeds” committed by the right wing organization headed by conservative lobbyist and Trump confidant Matt Schlapp.
The group, the American Conservative Union, is best known for its annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event that attracts right wing politicians and activists from across the country.
Citing sources, The Dispatch reports “federal investigators are currently looking into possible criminal campaign-finance misdeeds at ACU during Schlapp’s tenure. As part of the investigation, the FBI has interviewed former and current ACU employees about the financial dealings of the organization and its leaders—and in particular, as one source said, about their ‘knowledge of the events leading up to the endorsement of Brian Kelsey.’.”
Kelsey is a Tennessee state senator who in 2016 ran for the GOP nomination for a seat in Congress.
Since 2015 Schlapp has been the chairman of the ACU.
“The allegations in our complaint—they’re really quite bad,” Adav Noti, chief of staff at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Dispatch. The CLC is the organization that filed the FEC complaint. “This is not run-of-the-mill shenanigans. It’s true that $100,000 isn’t an overwhelmingamount of money, but it’s not nothing for a congressional race in Tennessee, either. And the two-part scheme to route it back to the campaign—if that is indeed what happened, it’s a very serious violation. It’s not a ticky-tack or a technical issue.”
Read the entire report at The Dispatch.
CRIME
‘Not Good News for Matt Gaetz’: Former Federal Prosecutor Weighs in on Joel Greenberg Sentencing Development
A well-known former federal prosecutor is weighing in on the latest news about ex-Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts including the sex trafficking of a minor.
Greenberg, a close friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who he once called his “wingman,” has been awaiting sentencing. He was originally charged with 33 criminal counts, but in May entered into a plea agreement.
On Tuesday NBC News Correspondent for Investigations, Tom Winter, reported Greenberg “has asked to delay his sentencing citing his ongoing cooperation with investigators, court documents say, as the probe into whether or not Gaetz had sex with an underage girl continues.”
Citing Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, Winter adds that “Greenberg has been cooperating with prosecutors through a series of proffers and that cooperation won’t be done before his current sentencing date of November 18th. Prosecutors and Greenberg are asking for a sentencing date in March 2022.”
“Prosecutors would not agree to this if he wasn’t being helpful,” Winter notes.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a University of Alabama Law School law professor and an MSNBC legal analyst who frequently appears on the network weighed in on the sentencing development, saying: “This is not good news for Matt Gaetz.”
CRIME
Josh Duggar ‘Grins’ as He Leaves Court Despite Judge Refusing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case: Report
Former reality TV star and anti-LGBTQ hate group executive Josh Duggar was reportedly grinning when he left federal court despite a judge refusing to grant almost all of his requests, including a request for dismissal, in his bombshell child porn case.
PEOPLE magazine (video below) reports Duggar left the court with his wife by his side. Anna is pregnant and the couple are expecting their seventh child. Duggar has been banned from visiting children except his own and then only if his wife is present at all times.
The judge refused to grant four out of five of Duggar’s attorney’s motions, according to the New York Daily News, and hasn’t yet decided on the fifth.
“Video captured by 40/29 shows the couple hand in hand, both of them sporting grins as they leave the building,” the tabloid added.
Duggar’s attorneys have tried to get photographs that include the 33-year old Arkansas native’s hands and feet suppressed, and even tried to have the case dismissed because the head of the Department of Homeland Security at the time of the investigation under then-President Donald Trump was, according to a federal judge, “unlawfully” appointed.
According to PEOPLE, Anna Duggar is standing by her husband, whom she believes is innocent despite federal prosecutors’ claims he had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old.
Josh Duggar Leaves Court with Pregnant Wife Anna After Push to Dismiss His Child Porn Case Fails pic.twitter.com/OO1uFIKt2V
— People (@people) September 29, 2021
