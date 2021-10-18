Connect with us

'HIRED ACTOR'

Psaki Again Destroys Doocy So Bad Some Are Asking if He Is a ‘Deep State’ Actor or a ‘Plant’ to Make Her Look Good

Published

on

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s near-daily ritual of educating Peter Doocy took such a dramatic step up on Monday some are asking if perhaps the Fox News correspondent is a “plant” or a “deep state hired actor” designed to make her look good.

When today’s exchange was all done Psaki had reminded Doocy that Trump “used his office to incite an insurrection,” and “put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threaten to resign en masse.”

Doocy Monday afternoon had jumped on President Joe Biden’s response to a reporter’s question Friday. When asked if the January 6 Committee’s subpoenas against those who refuse to comply should be enforced, the President said they should be.

Some, including Doocy, are accusing Biden of reneging on a promise to not weigh in on the Justice Dept.’s decisions whether or not to prosecute cases – something Donald Trump did on a regular basis. But enforcing a subpoena is not deciding whether or not to prosecute a case. The DOJ, or, in this case, U.S, Attorneys, have a legal mandate to enforce congressional subpoenas.

Here’s part of the exchange:

And here’s how people are responding:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.