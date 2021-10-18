'HIRED ACTOR'
Psaki Again Destroys Doocy So Bad Some Are Asking if He Is a ‘Deep State’ Actor or a ‘Plant’ to Make Her Look Good
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s near-daily ritual of educating Peter Doocy took such a dramatic step up on Monday some are asking if perhaps the Fox News correspondent is a “plant” or a “deep state hired actor” designed to make her look good.
When today’s exchange was all done Psaki had reminded Doocy that Trump “used his office to incite an insurrection,” and “put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threaten to resign en masse.”
Doocy Monday afternoon had jumped on President Joe Biden’s response to a reporter’s question Friday. When asked if the January 6 Committee’s subpoenas against those who refuse to comply should be enforced, the President said they should be.
Some, including Doocy, are accusing Biden of reneging on a promise to not weigh in on the Justice Dept.’s decisions whether or not to prosecute cases – something Donald Trump did on a regular basis. But enforcing a subpoena is not deciding whether or not to prosecute a case. The DOJ, or, in this case, U.S, Attorneys, have a legal mandate to enforce congressional subpoenas.
Here’s part of the exchange:
“Former President Trump used his office to incite an insurrection … I think there’s hardly a comparison there.”
— WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki shuts down Fox News’ Peter Doocy for comparing Biden saying DOJ should prosecute 1/6 obstructionists to Trump’s full-scale misuse of DOJ. pic.twitter.com/1LoL0XwOAV
— The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2021
And here’s how people are responding:
The fact (glaringly obvious to me) that Doocey and Psaki aren't orchestrating this grand slam of grand dunks on Doocey, makes it even more hilarious that his skill at questioning the administration has not improved whatsoever.
— Ambrishhhh 👻 (@ambrishrk) October 18, 2021
I love this woman.
— Tatyana (@Sassy_Miss_T) October 18, 2021
Old news. Peter Doocy is plant. He is there to make Psaki look quick and smart. Thank you.
— Jessica COVID survivor and vaccinated (@jesecuejimenez) October 18, 2021
Hear me out guys:
Is this becoming to obvious???
Starting to think Doocy might be "Deep State", hired actor paid by Biden/Psaki to make assists that @PressSec then can turn into a simple home runs … 😉
(Or may be he is just that stupid). https://t.co/VCjSLHNvN6
— Alfred Vega (@AlfredVega) October 18, 2021
Why is it when Psaki dishes out humble pie, Doocy keeps coming back for seconds and thirds…?😮
— Tim Gray (@gray_tj) October 18, 2021
Does Doocy ever get tired of being bitchdragged around the press room by Psaki? He’d be far better off just being quiet instead of constantly displaying his massive ignorance and foolish attempts at “gotcha journalism”.
— SonnyB (@sonnyb9) October 18, 2021
Does Doocy get paid extra to look like a dumbass? Or does he just like Jen Psaki owning him on a daily basis?
— Pam (@ProudCaliGirl) October 18, 2021
