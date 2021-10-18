Psaki Again Destroys Doocy So Bad Some Are Asking if He Is a ‘Deep State’ Actor or a ‘Plant’ to Make Her Look Good

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s near-daily ritual of educating Peter Doocy took such a dramatic step up on Monday some are asking if perhaps the Fox News correspondent is a “plant” or a “deep state hired actor” designed to make her look good.

When today’s exchange was all done Psaki had reminded Doocy that Trump “used his office to incite an insurrection,” and “put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threaten to resign en masse.”

Doocy Monday afternoon had jumped on President Joe Biden’s response to a reporter’s question Friday. When asked if the January 6 Committee’s subpoenas against those who refuse to comply should be enforced, the President said they should be.

Some, including Doocy, are accusing Biden of reneging on a promise to not weigh in on the Justice Dept.’s decisions whether or not to prosecute cases – something Donald Trump did on a regular basis. But enforcing a subpoena is not deciding whether or not to prosecute a case. The DOJ, or, in this case, U.S, Attorneys, have a legal mandate to enforce congressional subpoenas.

Here’s part of the exchange:

“Former President Trump used his office to incite an insurrection … I think there’s hardly a comparison there.” — WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki shuts down Fox News’ Peter Doocy for comparing Biden saying DOJ should prosecute 1/6 obstructionists to Trump’s full-scale misuse of DOJ. pic.twitter.com/1LoL0XwOAV — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2021

