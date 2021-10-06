IF THE SHOE FITS
‘Let Me Unravel This’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for Promoting False Claim DOJ Called Parents ‘Domestic Terrorists’
Fox News‘ latest outrage is the false claim, made by anti-critical race theory propagandists and other right wing extremists, that the Dept. of Justice will be prosecuting – as domestic terrorists – parents opposed to what their children are learning in schools.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday afternoon had to explain that to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy when he asked, “Does the administration agree that parents upset about their kids’ curriculums could be considered domestic terrorists?”
There have been numerous reports of far right wing parents threatening violence against school board members, and in some cases examples of law-breaking and violence.
It’s become so bad that the National School Board Association (NSBA) wrote to the White House to ask President Joe Biden to take action and protect local elected officials.
“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased,” the NSBA wrote, “the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
As NCRM reported Tuesday, conservatives have spent months organizing and training “grassroots” activists to bombard school board meetings to oppose mask mandates and “critical race theory.” At least one former Trump administration official is involved behind the scenes, and Christopher Rufo, the right wing activist who admitted to twisting critical race theory to mean anything “crazy” the right wants it to, also mischaracterized Garland’s order, once against igniting outrage on the right.
Psaki was prepared.
“Well let me unravel this a little bit because the National School Board Association is not a part of the U.S. government,” she explained. “I’d point you to them. What the Department of Justice said in a letter from the Attorney General is that, ‘threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.’ That is true. These were threats against public servants, threats against members of the school board, regardless of the reasoning, threats and violence against public servants is illegal. That’s what he was conveying from the Department of Justice.”
Watch:
Fox News' Peter Doocy: "Does the administration agree that parents upset about their kids' curriculums could be considered domestic terrorists?"
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki: "Regardless of the reasoning, threats and violence against public servants is illegal." pic.twitter.com/WeM1ClG7K7
— The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
IF THE SHOE FITS
Bachmann Goes Berserk on Boehner: ‘How Lacking in Self-Awareness Do You Have to Be to Call Fox Viewers Lunatics?’
Republican former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann appeared on Fox News Friday night to attack former Speaker of the House John Boehner, who calls her a “lunatic” in his new book.
Bachmann, a far right religious extremist who retired from Congress amid ethics investigations told Fox News viewers, “for people like us, we’re considered the lunatics. I mean, think of how lacking in self awareness do you have to be to call Fox viewers ‘lunatics’ because that’s really what they’re doing.”
That is in fact what they’re doing. Or, to be more specific, that is what her fellow Republican John Boehner did.
In his book, Axios writes, “Boehner calls the former Minnesota congresswoman, who ran for president in 2012, a ‘lunatic’ who embodied the ability of right-wing media to make ‘people who used to be fringe characters into powerful media stars.’ Boehner writes that Bachmann wanted to be placed on the powerful House Ways and Means, and that he turned her down.”
“Her response to me was calm and matter-of-fact. ‘Well, then I’ll just have to go talk to Sean Hannity and everybody at Fox,” she said, ‘and Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and everybody else on the radio, and tell them that this is how John Boehner is treating the people who made it possible for the Republicans to take back the House.'”
On Friday night Bachmann, who recently called the 2020 election a “coup,” sounded like she was paving the road for a “populist” political campaign.
“The fact is when you talk about the elites in Congress, these people aren’t us, they’re not us, they abhor us,” Bachmann told Fox News’ Mark Steyn.
Related –
‘This Is a Communist Revolution’: Michele Bachmann Says Biden Will Install ‘Marxist’ Government Within First 100 Days
“They’re the handmaidens of the rich and the famous, that’s why they give get out of jail free cards to people like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey,” the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, respectively.
“That’s what they are, they’re they’re actually more like low-level tools working to shill for their post-congressional life, and for people like us, we’re considered the lunatics. I mean, think of how lacking in self awareness do you have to be to call Fox viewers ‘lunatics’ because that’s really what they’re doing.”
Watch:
Bachmann: We’re considered the lunatics. How lacking in self-awareness do you have to be to call Fox viewers lunatics? pic.twitter.com/jzejCmiMew
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2021
Trending
- 'THEOCRATIC TYRANNY'2 days ago
‘Christian Taliban Leader’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of Calling for ‘Holy War’ Against Democrats
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘There’s No Reason to Yell’: Jen Psaki Smacks Down Right Wing Reporter Pushing Hunter Biden Conspiracy
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union
- HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?3 days ago
‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
- News2 days ago
Trump Delaying 2024 Campaign to Avoid ‘Owning’ GOP Losses Caused by His ‘Toxic Brand’: Report
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Far Right Wing Commentator Who Contracted COVID Threatens Dr. Fauci: ‘Give Me Liberty or Give You Death’
- 'HYPOCRITICAL DANGEROUS AND DISGRACEFUL'2 days ago
Biden Blasts ‘Dangerous’ GOP After McConnell Declares $8 Trillion in Trump-Era Debt Is Democrats’ Problem