Jan. 6 Committee Expected to Subpoena Former DOJ Official Accused of Scheming With Trump to Overturn Election

Trump-loving Ohio GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel was removed from a Butler County school board meeting after he got up and berated the board over its policies on masks and transgender students.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Mandel was invited to the meeting by school board candidate Darbi Boddy, who said she wanted him to speak on her behalf even though he didn’t even live in the district.

Although the board does allow nonresidents to address the board if a resident introduces them as their designee, Boddy apparently failed to follow proper protocols, which led the school board to ask Mandel to stop speaking.

Mandel, however, refused and continued to attack the board for forcing children to wear masks in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point, two Butler County Sheriff’s officers escorted Mandel out of the meeting, and the Enquirer notes that board members may ask for assistance from law enforcement officials when “a disorderly person when that person’s conduct interferes with the orderly progress of the meeting.”

In an interview with the Enquirer, Mandel decried the shabby treatment he received.

“The school board was in total violation of their own rules and of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” Mandel said in the interview. “They should be ashamed of themselves.”

