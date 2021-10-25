COMMENTARY
‘Folks Knew Crimes Were About to Be Committed’: Dem Lawmakers Furious Over Republicans’ Involvement in Jan. 6
Americans are expressing outrage after a bombshell Rolling Stone report that claims several GOP Members of Congress and their staffs were involved in planning and organizing Donald Trump’s January 6 rally that led to the violent and deadly insurrection, along with “Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss.”
Some of those who are among the most outraged are Democratic Members of Congress, who were in the Capitol on January 6 and feared for their lives. Learning that some of their GOP colleagues were involved in the planning of the rally that precipitated the insurrection has been “triggering,” as one House Democrat revealed, adding that it makes her “blood boil.”
The Rolling Stone article cites two “planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C.,” who allege Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were deeply involved, along with these members of Congress or their aides: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
Legal experts have called for those members of Congress and staffers to be expelled if the allegations are true, while one has urged people to “chill,” and let the DOJ do what it needs to.
But the outrage is palpable.
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) calls the Rolling Stone article “highly disturbing.”
“No one should be above the law,” he says, “including Members of Congress and former White House Staff. And if pardons were indeed discussed in advance, why would that be? Because folks knew crimes were about to be committed.”
U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) says she is “joining the calls for those who helped plan the deadly January 6th insurrection to be immediately expelled.”
“Every Member of Congress that helped to plan the attempted coup of our government shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress.”
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, the first Asian-American elected to Congress from New York, says she has “angry tears right now,” citing the Rolling Stone report.
“During 1/6, I, like many, texted loved ones goodbye. Countless people have asked if I’ve been ok since & I’ve always answered truthfully that i was fine. But this article was triggering. How could colleagues be traitors? This makes my blood boil.”
She adds:
And this is why i push to #EndTheFilibuster. Isn’t saving our democracy more important than procedure? If we don’t pass voter reform and other important legislation, we could lose more lives and we could have another 1/6, but this time one where the traitors actually win. 2/2
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) October 25, 2021
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) says the Rolling Stone report is “Further reinforcement of why the work of the” House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “is so important. If any current members of Congress worked with the insurrectionists who threatened the very government they are a part of, they should be removed from office.”
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says reports like the Rolling Stone article “underscore why the work of the Jan. 6th Committee is so important. We must follow all the facts, no matter where they lead.”
COMMENTARY
‘Just Three Words: Call Your Lawyer’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Report Naming Republicans Involved in Jan. 6
Legal experts including a Harvard professor and a top election and voting rights law attorney are weighing in on Sunday night’s bombshell report from Rolling Stone naming members of Congress and the Trump administration who were involved in the planning and organizing of the January 6 rally and/or “Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss,” according to two of the planners of the “Stop the Steal” rally.
Rolling Stone reports “planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., have begun communicating with congressional investigators and sharing new information about what happened when the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Two of these people have spoken to Rolling Stone extensively in recent weeks and detailed explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.”
Those named in the Rolling Stone report as allegedly being involved include Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and these members of Congress or their staffers: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
Harvard professor, CNN Analyst, Grip Mobility CEO, well-known national security expert and former Obama Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem says clearly: “Mark Meadows, just three words: call your lawyer.”
The protestors were acting fearlessly, as if someone had given them blanket immunity. From @RollingStone, which has been doing terrific work, we may now know why. Mark Meadows, just three words: call your lawyer. @hunterw @NoahShachtman https://t.co/a9Ma3EMXlz
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 25, 2021
Marc Elias, a top election law attorney who oversaw the 50-state response to the Trump campaign’s attempts contesting the 2020 election for the DNC calls for every member of Congress involved to be “expelled.”
Every Member of Congress who was involved should be expelled.
Every staffer who was involved should be fired.
Every lawyer who was involved should be disbarred.https://t.co/hsUqo9oFi6
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 25, 2021
Elie Mystal, the Justice Correspondent for The Nation says this is a matter for the DOJ:
People think this is what the Jan 6 committee is for but really this is what the Department of Justice is for. https://t.co/dxRl5kOpMt
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 25, 2021
“The potential that Members of Congress were deeply involved in the failed Trump Coup is another reason AG Garland must appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Jan. 6th,” says former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, who also makes clear this is a matter for DOJ. “There are Congressional staff who can testify to the involvement of Members.”
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, is calling it the “mother of all cover-ups.”
Attorney Maya Wiley, an MSNBC and NBC News Legal Analyst and senior vice president for social justice at The New School says it “Certainly explains how hard GOP tried to derail” the January 6 Committee.
COMMENTARY
‘We’re in Trouble’: Steve Schmidt Issues Dire Warning About Changed GOP After January 6th Insurrection
Appearing on MSNBC’s the 11th Hour with host Brian Williams, former GOP campaign consultant Steve Schmidt warned that Democrats need to accept that the Republican Party has changed drastically after four years of Donald Trump and the Jan 6th riot — and failure to recognize that simple fact puts the entire country at risk.
Using one of Schmidt’s tweets where he called Trump’s “truth” a “hideous deception” as a jumping-off point, the former Republican warned, “We’re in trouble.”
“Objectively, since the insurrection on Jan 6th, the Republican Party is far more radical,” Schmidt began. “Far more committed to the lie that Trump has told, fully committed to the authoritarian movement.”
“Should the events repeat themselves, the Republican Party is in a much different place than it was this past election with regard to being prepared to subvert the legal and lawful results,” he continued.
“The Democrats have done nothing since coming into office,” he added. “They have done nothing to prevent any of the abuses we have seen, done nothing to harden any of the infrastructures”
He later added, “This is a serious moment.”
Watch below:
COMMENTARY
Republicans Just Filibustered a Critical Voting Rights Bill. Here’s Why Everyone Is Blaming Joe Manchin.
Minutes ago Senate Republicans filibustered critical voting rights legislation – actually, filibustered debate on voting rights legislation. They refused to even allow debate on protecting the most important, most critical element of a democracy: the right and the ability to vote.
“If there is anything worthy of the Senate’s attention, if there’s any issue that merits debate on this floor, it is protecting our democracy from the forces that are trying to unravel it from the inside out,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Republicans blocked debate on the bill.
While Republicans absolutely should be and are being held accountable, many on social media are blaming Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for the failure to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.
Why?
Back in May Sen. Manchin insisted he could get Republicans to come to the table, to act in good faith, to do the right thing when it counted.
He insisted the filibuster had to be protected at all costs, and he’s steadfastly refused to budge on eliminating it. Even as Republicans in state after state after state enact anti-democratic legislation designed to make it harder and harder for people, especially minorities, to vote.
In short, he failed.
Not a single Republican crossed the aisle – much less ten to get the necessary 60 votes – not even to allow debate on protecting voting rights.
And now many are blaming Manchin.
That’s it. The bill will not move forward at this time. No more handwringing about compromises or baloney talk from Joe Manchin of winning over 10 Republicans. NOW IT IS TIME TO REFORM THE FILIBUSTER!
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 20, 2021
Can someone please ask @Sen_JoeManchin what happened to 10 Republicans he promised would support Freedom to Vote Act & how he plans to pass his voting rights bill without changing filibuster rules?
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 20, 2021
Joe Manchin on May 27, 2021 on why he refuses to reform the filibuster: “You have to have faith there’s 10 good people.”
There weren’t. Not even one. By Manchin’s own logic, there’s no longer any justification to retain the filibuster.pic.twitter.com/ty5mbCP40M
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 20, 2021
For real, though, Manchin’s theory of change — that Rs could be coaxed to support reasonable, moderate compromise on critical issues — has been disproven.
He said he had “faith there’s 10 good people” in the GOP caucus to support these bills. There are not.
Now what?
— Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) October 20, 2021
Asked last month about his plan to get the Freedom to Vote Act passed, Joe Manchin replied, “It’s to get 10 Republicans.”
Today, the bill got zero Republicans. https://t.co/HBckbx2nIi
— Steve Benen (@stevebenen) October 20, 2021
I thought Joe Manchin was going to find 10 GOP votes for this bill??? https://t.co/cKixpLhITm
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 20, 2021
This was the bill that Joe Manchin insisted on writing himself because he assured us all he could get 10 Republicans to support it. Turns out this was just another stall tactic by Manchin to keep us in idle while the clock ticks down to Too Late.
— Mattie Gage — Please Wear A Mask–I voted for Joe (@BlueSkyDays17) October 20, 2021
Manchin helped write a voter protection law bill in place of the one we had. In doing so, he said he was confident he could get 10 republicans to vote for it. Well they vote on this voter protection act today and it’s being said not one Republican will vote for it. FAILED! pic.twitter.com/RYQJJprLpe
— katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🧚🌺🌼🌸 (@katherineOma) October 20, 2021
Bear in mind this is Joe Manchin’s baby, the bill he swore up and down would get 10 @GOP votes if only Democrats would stop trying to lead.
So much for that.
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 20, 2021
I think it’s time to turn Joe Manchin into a balloon animal because he would provide more joy in that way then being a senator because almost everything he does makes society worse. 10 republicans my ass. Throw in Kyrsten Sinema too
— Älia Meth 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@meth_alia) October 20, 2021
