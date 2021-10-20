Flustered Jim Jordan Just Can’t Seem to Remember When or How Many Times He Talked to Trump on Jan. 6

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), speaking before the House Rules Committee Wednesday appeared flustered and agitated when asked if he had talked to Donald Trump on January 6.

Jordan began by delivering a rambling, angry, lie-filled speech revealing he is far more angry about the investigation into the attack on American democracy than the actual attack on democracy.

The fast-talking Ohio GOP Congressman spewed a cornucopia of right wing talking points, including attacking the Biden administration in his remarks as the “worst administration in history.”

But his tune changed when he was asked questions.

“If you could just, for the record, was it before, during or after the attack –” Jordan was asked by Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA).

“I talked to the president after the attack,” Jordan interrupted.

“So not before or during?” McGovern asked to confirm.

“Right,” Jordan agreed.

“Okay, and you –” McGovern continued before being interrupted by Jordan.

“And I have been clear about that. But here, let me ask you a question, you brought up January 6 –” Jordan continued, attempting to flip control of the questioning.

He was not successful.

“But, but my understanding is that you said to a reporter from Politico that you spoke to him during, so, it’s now after the attack?”

“During? No, I didn’t speak to the president during the attack,” Jordan insisted.

“So you admitted to speaking to the former president on January 6 the same day you voted to overturn the election,” McGovern concluded.

In July Jordan told Rolling Stone he talked to Trump on January 6 “countless times” but refused to reveal the content or time of those calls. He also told Spectrum News:

“Uhh, I’d have to go— I spoke with him that day after … I think after?” he stammered. “I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know. I don’t know when those conversations happened. I know that I spoke with him all the time.”

Ohio’s @Jim_Jordan confirms to me: “I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th.” Before, during or after attack? “I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know…I don’t know when those conversations happened.” pic.twitter.com/h4fbuMYtk0 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 28, 2021

A simple review of his telephone records would make determining when he spoke to Trump much easier.

