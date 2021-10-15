Baseball-Bat Wielding Woman Bites Capitol Police Officer: Report

A woman wielding a baseball bat who “appeared agitated” allegedly attacked U.S. Capitol Police officers Friday morning including by biting one of them.

Police say several officers approached her, but she “did not cooperate” and “instead started yelling at them. When she raised her bat, the officers tried to take it,” WJLA reports.

The woman, identified as Olivia Romano, 25, “allegedly became combative and bit one of the officers, police report.” She was taken into custody.

WFLA points to a tweet in which Romano allegedly accuses the Secret Service of illegally arresting “Indigenious [sic] Water Protectors & allies.”

