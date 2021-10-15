BREAKING NEWS
Baseball-Bat Wielding Woman Bites Capitol Police Officer: Report
A woman wielding a baseball bat who “appeared agitated” allegedly attacked U.S. Capitol Police officers Friday morning including by biting one of them.
Police say several officers approached her, but she “did not cooperate” and “instead started yelling at them. When she raised her bat, the officers tried to take it,” WJLA reports.
The woman, identified as Olivia Romano, 25, “allegedly became combative and bit one of the officers, police report.” She was taken into custody.
WFLA points to a tweet in which Romano allegedly accuses the Secret Service of illegally arresting “Indigenious [sic] Water Protectors & allies.”
The Biden White House on Friday pledged “to treat climate change as ‘systemic’ financial risk,” Axios reports.
2) Officers then moved in on the suspect and she bit a USCP officer.
Fox is told she will be charged with assaulting a Capitol Police Officer.
She is now on the ground on the West Front of the Capitol claiming she was “arrested illegally” and claiming police battery.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
‘Criminal Contempt’: Jan. 6 Committee Slams Bannon for ‘Stonewalling’ and ‘Hiding’ Behind Trump
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued a scathing statement announcing it is moving forward to obtain a formal criminal contempt of Congress charge against Steve Bannon after the far right wing political strategist refused to comply with a lawful congressional subpoena.
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) accused Bannon of “hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke.”
“We reject his position entirely,” Chairman Thompson stated. “The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt.”
Bannon was required to produce documents and present himself to the committee Thursday for a deposition. He refused.
His attorney claims he is protected by Donald Trump’s executive privilege, which the former president does not have. Even if Trump had a right to claim privilege, it would not cover Bannon for several reasons, including that he was not a government employee during the time in question. (Executive privilege does not cover criminal activity, if there was any.)
“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” Thompson warned.
In his statement Thompson explained the process, which includes the Committee meeting and voting on referring Bannon for contempt. The full House would vote on the charges, and assuming passage, “it is the ‘duty’ of the United States Attorney to ‘bring the matter before the grand jury for its action.'”
BREAKING NEWS
‘You Attempted to’ Interrupt ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’: Jan. 6 Committee Issues Scathing Subpoena to Trump Official
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a scathing subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Dept. official accused of scheming with the then-president to overturn the results of the presidential election.
“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” the subpoena reads. “As detailed in a report issued by the Senate Judiciary Committee, you proposed that the Department send a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting that they delay certification of their election results and hold a press conference announcing that the Department was investigating allegations of voter fraud.”
“The report further indicates that you engaged in unauthorized investigation of allegations of voter fraud and failed to abide by the Department’s policy on contacts with the White House.”
There’s more. Read the subpoena here:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Unique and Extraordinary Circumstances’: In Scathing Letter Biden WH Counsel Blocks Trump From Claiming Executive Privilege
It’s official: The White House counsel has just officially and formally blocked Donald Trump from being granted the ability to invoke executive privilege. Trump and his former officials will have no legal means to avoid responding to requests for depositions, testimony, or documents.
President Joe Biden “has waived executive privilege” on the initial set of documents produced at the request of the January 6 Select Committee, NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports.
The Trump legal team had “sought to block some” of the documents, but Biden White House counsel Dana Remus says a in a scathing letter to the National Archives, obtained by NBC: “These are unique and extraordinary circumstances.”
“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” Remus added, NBC News reports.
“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself,” Remus says in the letter.
