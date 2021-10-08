RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Bachmann Goes Berserk: ‘We’re in a Coup Right Now’ Under ‘Draconian Fascism’ That’s ‘The Same as Murder’
Former Rep. Michele Bachmann was among those who spoke during the first session of the Family Research Council’s “Pray Vote Stand” conference Wednesday night. Following her remarks, Bachmann was interviewed backstage on Facebook Live by FRC’s Marjorie Jackson, who asked Bachmann what sort of battles she foresees for the nation in the years ahead.
Bachmann, who is currently dean of the school of government at Pat Robertson’s Regent University, responded by declaring that the United States’ government has been overthrown in a fascist coup, claiming that we are now living in the “absolute worst times” in this nation’s history.
“It’s tough to get much more draconian than we are right now,” Bachmann said. “Quite literally, the government has turned to fascism. That’s what we’re in. I believe we’re in a coup right now—which is an illegal hostile takeover of government—and I believe that that’s what we’re in the middle of.”
“When you have government forcing private businesses to fire people because the people aren’t complying with what government says, then you’re denying people the right to earn a living,” she continued. “In the book of Ecclesiastes, it says when you deny someone the right to their living, it’s the same as murder, and so our government is engaging in probably some of the most horrific actions we have ever seen. If you take all the bad actions of government throughout the entire history of the United States and you put them all together, they pale in comparison to what we’re seeing now. This is a very unique time, so people shouldn’t think they’re crazy when they’re looking at current events and wondering what’s going on. This really is the absolute worst times.”
It is shocking just how quickly America has supposedly fallen, given that just three years ago, Bachmann was boasting that we were living in “an unparalleled golden time” under former President Donald Trump.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Far Right Wing Commentator Who Contracted COVID Threatens Dr. Fauci: ‘Give Me Liberty or Give You Death’
Far right extremist commentator Josh Bernstein, an anti-vaxxer who recently contracted COVID after threatening a “lead injection” for anyone who tried to vaccinate him, appears to have issued an obscenity-laden death threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.
“Let me tell you something you sick twisted garden gnome,” Bernstein says in the video below which was posted by the watchdog group by Right Wing Watch.
“Okay? Our rights don’t come from you. They don’t come from the NIH, they don’t come from the Center for disinformation control, they don’t come from the Wuhan Health Organization, and they certainly don’t come from this fraudulent extremist authoritarian regime government, either,” Bernstein declared, referring to the National Institutes of Health, and apparently the CDC , the World Health Organization, and the Biden administration.
“They come from God. That’s where they come from, and not you, or any government, or any intel person or agency is going to do anything about it,” he warned.
“You know, I’ve always said Patrick Henry had it half right: ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ Bullshit. Give me liberty or give you death. That’s right. Signed, sealed and fucking delivered. So all I got to say about that. Tread lightly.”
Watch:
The regularity with which right-wing commentators threaten violence against Dr. Anthony Fauci is truly remarkable. Here is Josh Bernstein misparaphrasing Patrick Henry: “Give me liberty or give YOU death.” pic.twitter.com/ODsO0j59Qq
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 4, 2021
‘Apostle of Hate’: Internet Celebrates as Anti-LGBTQ Televangelist Pat Robertson Announces His Retirement
Conspiracy theorist, anti-LGBTQ activist, religious extremist, right wing media mogul, and conservative televangelist Pat Robertson announced on Friday he is stepping down from his role as host of “The 700 Club.” And while his Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) is calling it “60 Years of History-Making TV Ministry,” many others are applauding the decision.
For more half a century Robertson, a former ordained minister, waged what he saw as a religious war against the LGBTQ community. Just two days after 9/11, while the nation was still crippled and devastated, Robertson joined with Jerry Falwell, infamously blaming gay people and others he opposed for the terror attacks.
“The ACLU. The ACLU has got to take a lot of blame for this,” Falwell declared.
“Oh yes,” Robertson agreed.
Falwell went on to blame “the pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle,” along with the “People for the American Way, all of them.”
“Well, I totally concur,” Robertson declared.
He never apologized.
In 2005 Robertson “accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg of being a communist,” Americans United reported.
Related –
Pat Robertson: ‘Homosexuals’ Want to Destroy Society to Get ‘Their Weird Way of Doing Sex’ Legitimized
He never learned his lesson.
Just last year Robertson blamed the coronavirus pandemic on “wicked” same-sex marriage and on abortion:
Many are rejoicing upon learning Robertson will no longer helm his long-running TV show.
Hallelujah: Sociopath Pat Robertson finally stepping down after decades of posing as a “Christian.” https://t.co/pyuxey6uJE
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson will be taking a lot of steps down soon, each one a little warmer than the last. https://t.co/C79KBdRqVD
— Jim Stewartson, Antifascist, #RIPQ ?????? (@jimstewartson) October 1, 2021
So much of the modern conspiracy theory movement was built off Pat Robertson’s incoherent scaremongering, relentless pushing of culture war tropes, New World Order hysteria, and demonizing of progressivism. A legend of the paranoid style. https://t.co/Z3WruqNclR
— Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) October 1, 2021
Few people in modern American history have done more damage to Christianity and the common good than Pat Robertson. He’s an apostle of hate, not a follower of Jesus. https://t.co/Hq5YPWFoOn
— Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson, who’s blamed gay people for hurricanes and Covid, is stepping down from hosting the 700 Club, an evangelical hate fest. Pat will be resuming his career as a ventriloquist’s dummy, calling numbers at Mar-a-Lago bingo nites pic.twitter.com/0WADWnCyBe
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson contributed 55 years of damage to society at large with racism, misogyny, and xenophobia weaved into Christianity. https://t.co/5ouMC96i3J
— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson, indotrinator and so called Christian is stepping down. Good riddance.
— Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) October 1, 2021
In honor of Pat Robertson leaving TV, here’s a piece I wrote with @bendimiero for @mmfa about all the times Pat said he was hunting demons https://t.co/BuLOTNrfbH
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 1, 2021
“Christian leaders” like Pat Robertson, James Dobson, and Jerry “Unzipped” Falwell Jr. helped Trump get elected.
Pat Robertson defended Trump’s joking about sexual assault in the Access Hollywood tape as “macho” talk.
— Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson, 91, is stepping down as host of the 700 Club after 55 years! Why so soon? lol…He has been the host since LBJ was President and a great majority of Americans today were not alive when he started! Good riddance & hope this show dies off for good! #PatRobertson
— Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson stepping down from The 700 Club to spend more time at home hating gay people and building models out of toothpicks I guess.
— ?DeathMetalViking? (@DeathMetalV) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’ – The Associated Press https://t.co/VWcZcG9wFC via @GoogleNews pic.twitter.com/DdjqU1HbGF
— The Vaccinated And Still Masked Joe Gerard ? (@OklaVoter) October 1, 2021
‘They Hate Doing It’: Extremist Pastor Says People in the ‘Homosexual Community’ Commit Suicide Because of ‘Guilt’
Far right wing Christian extremist pastor Kent Christmas says gay people die by suicide at a high rate because they feel guilty about being gay. Christmas sees homosexuality as an act, not as a state of a person’s being, and declares “they hate doing it,” meaning, being gay.
“Hallelujah!” Pastor Christmas declared. “When we see God begin to do some powerful things in the Spirit, God begins to set men and women free by the power of the Holy Ghost.”
“I cannot tell you how my heart goes out to the homosexual community because there are so many of them,” Christmas said in video published by Right Wing Watch (below.) “Suicide amongst the homosexual community is one of the highest rates of suicide of anything in the earth. And part of it is because of the guilt, they know that it’s not right but they, they’re bound, and they hate doing it.”
Christmas recently attributed the increase in people who identify as LGBTQ to a “demonic spirit that comes after our seed.”
Pastor Christmas is right that the rate of suicidal thoughts and suicidal behavior is higher among the LGBTQ community, especially youth and teens, but he is entirely wrong as to the cause.
“Research shows that anti-LGBT discrimination and victimization contribute to an increase in the risk of suicidality and that LGBT people are at disproportionate risk of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts,” UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute reports.
One study of LGBQ youth published just this week reveals that these children are “less satisfied in their family and tend to experience more bullying at school and in social media,” which can lead to “high rates of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts.”
Conversion therapy, which LGBTQ people have compared to torture, is also a cause. Pastor Christian has said his own son “was” gay, and suggested he went through some type of religious conversion therapy.
“I watched the Holy Ghost deliver him and set him free,” Christmas said.
The Williams Institute also reports that “LGB people who have undergone conversion therapy almost twice as likely to attempt suicide.”
And a Trevor Project study last year revealed 48% of “gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and other gender nonconforming young Americans…said that in the last 12 months, they engaged in self-harm; that number rose to 60% for trans and nonbinary youth.”
Watch:
Right-wing pastor (and Dan Flashes aficionado) Kent Christmas says that “suicide amongst the homosexuality community” is prevalent “because of the guilt”: “They know that it’s not right, but they are bound and they hate doing it.” pic.twitter.com/SjiVXxce4Z
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 30, 2021
