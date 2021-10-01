RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Apostle of Hate’: Internet Celebrates as Anti-LGBTQ Televangelist Pat Robertson Announces His Retirement
Conspiracy theorist, anti-LGBTQ activist, religious extremist, right wing media mogul, and conservative televangelist Pat Robertson announced on Friday he is stepping down from his role as host of “The 700 Club.” And while his Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) is calling it “60 Years of History-Making TV Ministry,” many others are applauding the decision.
For more half a century Robertson, a former ordained minister, waged what he saw as a religious war against the LGBTQ community. Just two days after 9/11, while the nation was still crippled and devastated, Robertson joined with Jerry Falwell, infamously blaming gay people and others his opposed for the terror attacks.
“The ACLU. The ACLU has got to take a lot of blame for this,” Falwell declared.
“Oh yes,” Robertson agreed.
Falwell went on to blame “the pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle,” along with the “People for the American Way, all of them.”
“Well, I totally concur,” Robertson declared.
He never apologized.
In 2005 Robertson “accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg of being a communist,” Americans United reported.
Related –
Pat Robertson: ‘Homosexuals’ Want to Destroy Society to Get ‘Their Weird Way of Doing Sex’ Legitimized
He never learned his lesson.
Just last year Robertson blamed the coronavirus pandemic on “wicked” same-sex marriage and on abortion:
Many are rejoicing upon learning Robertson will no longer helm his long-running TV show.
Hallelujah: Sociopath Pat Robertson finally stepping down after decades of posing as a “Christian.” https://t.co/pyuxey6uJE
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson will be taking a lot of steps down soon, each one a little warmer than the last. https://t.co/C79KBdRqVD
— Jim Stewartson, Antifascist, #RIPQ 🇺🇸🏴☠️ (@jimstewartson) October 1, 2021
So much of the modern conspiracy theory movement was built off Pat Robertson’s incoherent scaremongering, relentless pushing of culture war tropes, New World Order hysteria, and demonizing of progressivism. A legend of the paranoid style. https://t.co/Z3WruqNclR
— Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) October 1, 2021
Few people in modern American history have done more damage to Christianity and the common good than Pat Robertson. He’s an apostle of hate, not a follower of Jesus. https://t.co/Hq5YPWFoOn
— Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson, who’s blamed gay people for hurricanes and Covid, is stepping down from hosting the 700 Club, an evangelical hate fest. Pat will be resuming his career as a ventriloquist’s dummy, calling numbers at Mar-a-Lago bingo nites pic.twitter.com/0WADWnCyBe
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson contributed 55 years of damage to society at large with racism, misogyny, and xenophobia weaved into Christianity. https://t.co/5ouMC96i3J
— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson, indotrinator and so called Christian is stepping down. Good riddance.
— Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) October 1, 2021
In honor of Pat Robertson leaving TV, here’s a piece I wrote with @bendimiero for @mmfa about all the times Pat said he was hunting demons https://t.co/BuLOTNrfbH
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 1, 2021
“Christian leaders” like Pat Robertson, James Dobson, and Jerry “Unzipped” Falwell Jr. helped Trump get elected.
Pat Robertson defended Trump’s joking about sexual assault in the Access Hollywood tape as “macho” talk.
— Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson, 91, is stepping down as host of the 700 Club after 55 years! Why so soon? lol…He has been the host since LBJ was President and a great majority of Americans today were not alive when he started! Good riddance & hope this show dies off for good! #PatRobertson
— Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson stepping down from The 700 Club to spend more time at home hating gay people and building models out of toothpicks I guess.
— 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) October 1, 2021
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’ – The Associated Press https://t.co/VWcZcG9wFC via @GoogleNews pic.twitter.com/DdjqU1HbGF
— The Vaccinated And Still Masked Joe Gerard 🌈 (@OklaVoter) October 1, 2021
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘They Hate Doing It’: Extremist Pastor Says People in the ‘Homosexual Community’ Commit Suicide Because of ‘Guilt’
Far right wing Christian extremist pastor Kent Christmas says gay people die by suicide at a high rate because they feel guilty about being gay. Christmas sees homosexuality as an act, not as a state of a person’s being, and declares “they hate doing it,” meaning, being gay.
“Hallelujah!” Pastor Christmas declared. “When we see God begin to do some powerful things in the Spirit, God begins to set men and women free by the power of the Holy Ghost.”
“I cannot tell you how my heart goes out to the homosexual community because there are so many of them,” Christmas said in video published by Right Wing Watch (below.) “Suicide amongst the homosexual community is one of the highest rates of suicide of anything in the earth. And part of it is because of the guilt, they know that it’s not right but they, they’re bound, and they hate doing it.”
Christmas recently attributed the increase in people who identify as LGBTQ to a “demonic spirit that comes after our seed.”
Pastor Christmas is right that the rate of suicidal thoughts and suicidal behavior is higher among the LGBTQ community, especially youth and teens, but he is entirely wrong as to the cause.
“Research shows that anti-LGBT discrimination and victimization contribute to an increase in the risk of suicidality and that LGBT people are at disproportionate risk of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts,” UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute reports.
One study of LGBQ youth published just this week reveals that these children are “less satisfied in their family and tend to experience more bullying at school and in social media,” which can lead to “high rates of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts.”
Conversion therapy, which LGBTQ people have compared to torture, is also a cause. Pastor Christian has said his own son “was” gay, and suggested he went through some type of religious conversion therapy.
“I watched the Holy Ghost deliver him and set him free,” Christmas said.
The Williams Institute also reports that “LGB people who have undergone conversion therapy almost twice as likely to attempt suicide.”
And a Trevor Project study last year revealed 48% of “gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and other gender nonconforming young Americans…said that in the last 12 months, they engaged in self-harm; that number rose to 60% for trans and nonbinary youth.”
Watch:
Right-wing pastor (and Dan Flashes aficionado) Kent Christmas says that “suicide amongst the homosexuality community” is prevalent “because of the guilt”: “They know that it’s not right, but they are bound and they hate doing it.” pic.twitter.com/SjiVXxce4Z
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 30, 2021
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Proclaims America Is ‘A Christian Nation,’ Says School Shootings Will Stop When Kids Learn About Jesus
North Carolina’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was among members of Congress, state legislators, various candidates for office, and radical religious-right activists who gathered at Temple Baptist Church in Mount Airy, North Carolina, last weekend for the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.”
Robinson, who closed out the event on Saturday, is a regular participant in “pastor gatherings” organized by the American Renewal Project, an organization run by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane. As Lane recently explained, “the aim and purpose” of such gatherings “to recruit pastors and spiritual leaders to run for local office—city council, school board, county commissioner, parks and recreation, etc.—in 2022, 2024, 2026 and thereafter, in an attempt to neutralize and overcome the assault by cultural Marxism.”
Based on the speech Robinson delivered at the Salt & Light Conference, it is easy to see why he has been a featured speaker at so many of Lane’s events. The ardent strain of Christian nationalism that fueled his remarks would have been extreme coming from a radical right-wing pastor; it was even more alarming coming from a high-ranking elected official.
Robinson opened his remarks by declaring that the United States has been, is, and always will be a “Christian nation” and that anyone who doesn’t like it is free to leave:
As always, we thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. … It is because of my religion that I stand here today. It is because of Jesus Christ that I stand here today. If I lose my zeal for God, I will no longer stand in the place that he put me. You can’t continue to stand where God puts you without the God that puts you there. And so, we’re going to continue to mention him. As for this not being a Christian nation, yes, it is! If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.
As long as there is a remnant of his people in this place that continue to pray to him and for his wisdom, this will always be a Christian nation. It was established by him. When the founders said those words, when they wrote them down and declared them to the world and told them to a king that, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed”—by who? Their creator. Not the Congress, not the Senate, not the king, but by their creator—”with certain inalienable rights,” God Almighty heard that and said, “There’s a nation I can get behind.” So, this is still a Christian nation, and we still give him thanks because he is still worthy and always will be.”
Later in his speech, Robinson proclaimed that the solution to stopping school shootings is to have public schools teach that Jesus is the only way to salvation:
I’m tired of turning on my TV after a school shooting and watching folks come together on school grounds, where they done told me I can’t pray, I can’t bring my Bible, can’t mention my God, can’t say nothing about Jesus Christ, but as soon as there’s a school shooting, everybody’s down at the schoolyard praying. Now you done run him off your property, but as soon as there’s trouble, here you come, “We’re gonna have a prayer vigil down at the school because we had a shooting.” You know, it seems quite easy to me, sir, if you had had that prayer vigil before that shooting, if you had let God come in that building before that shooting, if you had told those students, ‘Jesus Christ is the way and the light and only through him can you receive salvation,’ there wouldn’t have been no school shooting.
It’s too late now. Your little half-hearted attempts at soothing Jesus Christ, it’s not gonna work. You done kicked God out of your school. Children don’t know whether they men or women, they’re murdering each other with impunity, and can’t read on a grade level, all because you done turned your back on the wisdom of the man that built that schoolhouse you in.
Robinson closed out his remarks by attacking Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and strongly hinting that he intends to run against him, telling the crowd that the state needs a governor “with the courage of John the Baptist” and making it very clear that he believes himself to be just such a person.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Federal Government Should Ban Abortions Because ‘They Scar Your Soul’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says the federal government should make decisions for women under the guise of protecting their “souls” and making them “better people” by banning abortion.
“If we really care about women, like, like we say we do, then we should be telling women that the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother,” Greene said on the far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice, in a video posted by Right Wing Watch.
“Being a mother is the greatest thing I have ever done in my whole life, no matter what I do my entire life. I will never do anything greater than being a mother, it is a true gift, whether a pregnancy is planned, whether the baby is born perfectly healthy or not. Being a mother is, is life changing, life altering, and makes women better people.”
Last week Greene was caught on camera verbally accosting and harassing several Democratic women lawmakers on the steps of Congress, falsely accusing them of “killing babies up until birth.”
On Wednesday Greene declared that abortions “are actually things that can scar your body they hurt you internally. And they not only that they scar your soul, and women have to live with this. We should care for women love for women and teach them, you know how to care for themselves, and that would be being proud to be a mom.”
Any law banning abortion under the guise of protecting someone’s “soul” could arguably be considered unconstitutional.
Watch:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says abortion should be outlawed because motherhood “makes women better people”: “We should be telling women that the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother.” pic.twitter.com/9iOqiLmKEr
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 29, 2021
