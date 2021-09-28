‘Who Wants to Tell Him?’: Trump Jr. Mocked for Declaring the Second Amendment Is ‘Non-Negotiable’ – Even in Australia

Donald Trump, Jr. is being mocked after heralding the Second Amendment as “non-negotiable,” even in Australia.

The former First Son of the disgraced former president responded to a video of police in Australia apparently handcuffing a man who appeared to be in a park smoking a cigarette and eating lunch. without wearing a face mask. While the argument of police overreach could easily be made, the details are unclear. The video was posted by a conservative opinion columnist who works for a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

“The Second Amendment is non-negotiable!!!” Trump Jr. tweeted, despite the video clearly mentioning “Melbourne,” Australia’s second-largest city, and police clearly wearing distinctive uniforms unlike American police uniforms. The clip has nothing to do with guns or the Second Amendment, and even if the incident had happened in the U.S., it still would have nothing to do with the Second Amendment.

The Second Amendment is non-negotiable!!! https://t.co/Jv0uZ0lsCE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2021

Many are mocking him, but many MAGA acolytes went right along with his claim, while some others appeared to try to cover for him.

A selection of various responses:

We’re fine in Australia. We also don’t have the American Constitution and Rita Poonani is high. — Peta Credlin News ⚪ PA AO (@PeterCredlin_PW) September 27, 2021

Who wants to tell him Melbourne isn’t in the United States? Anyone? The UNITED STATES Constitution isn’t global. — Renee (@rapidcleanings1) September 27, 2021

It’s hilarious how Republicans are complaining about police brutality in Australia but won’t pass the George Floyd act in America… — TheOtherOne (@Interloper_X) September 27, 2021

What’s OUR second Amendment have to do with a well-regulated militia in Australia? Was a weapon involved with this incident? Should someone have exercised their US Second Amendment rights and shot these police officers? Is that what you are saying? Sounds like that. Not surprised — ItbChrimbus! (@StillmissdBoon) September 27, 2021

You know this is Australia, right? — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) September 27, 2021

Not to worry. Sir Dumbalot is going to impose his will and the US Constitution on the Australian Police. https://t.co/LGuRdsG8Se — @MikeDMarler (@MikeDMarler) September 27, 2021

Not sure what this incident in Melbourne has to do with our 2nd amendment .. but nice try at diversion Jr. — Youngatheart (@sassylass22) September 27, 2021

Since when does our 2nd Amendment apply to those in Australia? — LINDZEE (@WVUMAMA2) September 27, 2021

Geography definitely isn’t your strong point is it? — Eileen Beyer (@eileen_beyer) September 27, 2021

This is what happens to countries that trust their government and give up their firearms! LEARN FROM AUSTRALIA MISTAKES! https://t.co/6n658GOeQJ — Lyn Carpenter (@LynCarps247qdds) September 28, 2021

Coming to our country if we give up our guns and comply to mandates! USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/s6orTau2zP — Louise Pittman (@LouiseP11726395) September 28, 2021