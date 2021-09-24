SCHOOLED
‘What Would You Have Him Do?’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy’s Desire Biden Visit Border
Peter Doocy stepped up for his daily smack down from White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday afternoon when the Fox News correspondent asked why President Joe Biden hasn’t traveled to the southern border.
Psaki, usually patient with the attention-seeking Doocy, has increasingly grown tired of his attempts to misframe national issues.
“Why hasn’t President Biden ever visited the southern border?” Doocy asked.
“What would you like him to do at the southern border and what impact do you think that would have on the policies?” Psaki shot back without missing a beat.
“Why doesn’t he want to go?” Doocy asked.
“I don’t think it’s an issue of wanting to go, I think it’s an issue of what’s most constructive to address what we see as a challenging situation at the border and a broken immigration system,” Psaki explained. “And his view is the most constructive role we can play is by helping to push immigration reform forward, helping reform the broken policies of the last several years, and listening to his team of advisors who have been to the border multiple times about what the path forward should look like.”
Watch:
Doocy: Why hasn’t President Biden ever visited the southern border?
Psaki: What would you like him to do at the southern border and what impact do you think that would have on the policies? pic.twitter.com/D9Yt9UYHzq
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2021
