Here’s Why GOP Attempts to Obstruct Jan. 6 Investigations Have Largely Succeeded

Eight months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Republican efforts to obstruct investigations into the matter have largely been a success.

On Monday, MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian interviewed former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

After a question about whether Trump could try to invoke executive privilege to stop document requests, Katyal took a big-picture look at GOP “delay tactics.”

“And in some ways it’s worth noting they’ve already worked. I mean, today is September 6th — it is eight months to the day from when this attack on our nation happened and we still don’t have answers to basic questions because of Republican obstruction,” Katyal explained.

“They first wanted to block a committee altogether and now they’re invoking all these fake privileges to try and hide the truth from the American people. It will eventually not work, but I think it’s a real shame that here we are eight months later and we don’t know the answers to a lot of basic questions,” he said.

Watch: