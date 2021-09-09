News
Former Top Staffer About to ‘Set Fire’ to Trump World by Exposing ‘Surprising New Scandals’ in Tell-All Memoir
A former White House official and chief of staff to Melania Trump is about to reveal what a publishing source calls “surprising new scandals” in a new tell-all memoir.
Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary and communications director without ever holding a press briefing, will publish “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House” on Oct. 5 under the Harper Collins banner, reported Axios.
“There isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate,” said a former West Wing colleague. “It’s hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause.”
A source close to the publication said Grisham “has receipts” from her time in the White House because, as the press secretary, her job required her to know what was happening.
“Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself,” that source said.
She resigned on Jan. 6, after four years in the White House, and is the only person who served under both Donald and Melania Trump, and one of the few who spent time in their private residence.
“When I heard this,” the West Wing source said, “all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face.”
Watch Live: Biden Unveils Sweeping 6-Point COVID Plan – Will Require Employers to Ensure Workers Are Vaccinated or Tested
At 5 PM ET Thursday President Joe Biden will unveil his sweeping six-point action plan to fight coronavirus in the face of an out of control pandemic fueled by the delta variant and right wing disinformation tactics empowering Americans to make anti-vaccination and anti-masking choices.
Including in the President’s new plan will be an order using the Dept. of Labor to require all companies with 100 or more workers to require employees to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, according to the administration’s new micro-site. He will also require employers to allow time off so workers can get vaccinated.
President Biden will sign an executive order requiring all executive branch employees of the federal government, and all federal contractors to be vaccinated, with no option for testing instead of vaccination.
The administration will also require the approximately 17 million health care workers at Medicaid and Medicare funded facilities to be vaccinated.
And President Biden will ask all large entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination for entry.
The President’s massive plan, possibly unlike any in history, also addresses “further protecting” the “175 million fully vaccinated Americans,” “keeping schools safely open,” “increasing testing and requiring masking,” “protecting our economic recovery,” and “improving care for those with COVID-19.”
Watch live starting at 5 PM:
Christian Construction Company Fires Man Who Says the ‘Holy Spirit’ Made Him ‘Confront’ Women Over Bathing Suits
A Christian construction company that lists its values as “faith, respect, truth, and integrity” says it has fired Logan Dorn, a man caught on camera saying his “righteous anger” and the “Holy Spirit” made him harass several young women over their choice of bathing suits at a public beach on a Colorado lake. Those videos went viral, garnering millions of views.
“Today information was brought to our attention that one of our employees, Logan Dorn, was accused of harassing a group of individuals over the weekend in Northern Colorado,” a post on the Mighty Hand Construction’s Facebook page reads. “We began an investigation this morning which has resulted in the immediate termination of Mr. Dorn. Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan’s behavior in the videos, nor do his actions reflect our values as a company. Mighty Hand strives to be a place of business where all are treated with utmost respect and acceptance, and actions by our employees which go against those values will not be tolerated.”
Dorn had likened the women’s bathing suits to “pornography,” and said he felt a “righteous anger” and a “boldness by the Holy Spirit to go in to confront” them. He says he told the women, who repeatedly urged him to leave them alone, “there’s going to come a day when you, when you’re going to be face to face with God.”
“I’m not going to apologize,” Dorn also said in his own video defending his actions. “I’m just going to say, I’m going to continue to stay on on the truth, I’m I continue to stand on the Word of God. Our society is on such a downclimb of morality of pornography and lust is at an all time high.”
On their website Mighty Hand Construction has a lengthy set of values, including: “We will do all things with trust in God, each other, and our leaders,” “We will treat all people with kindness and decency,” and “We will not force our beliefs but encourage when permitted.”
Trump’s Inner Circle Funding Secret Influence Campaigns Through Teenage Memers
Donald Trump’s inner circle is paying teenagers and young adults to push out right-wing memes to promote the former president’s re-election.
Those memers first caught the attention of MAGA merchants, who paid them last to display ads for their products, but some high-profile campaign funds and individuals associated with the twice-impeached one-term president have also paid these high schoolers to promote their content, reported HuffPost.
“Since the 2020 election, these meme moguls have quietly collected payments to run ads for the Trump campaign’s ‘Election Defense Fund’; former senior Trump aide Jason Miller’s new social media network, GETTR; Trump confidant Mike Lindell’s bedding company, MyPillow; and, as recently as a few weeks ago, the National Republican Senatorial Committee,” the website reported. “In a few cases, the memers have included high-schoolers as young as 14. Some of these discreet ad deals were brokered directly between teens and former members of the Trump White House.”
Most of those ads are links inserted in the memers’ Instagram bios, which captions urging social media users to click through to the advertiser’s website, and the teens are paid a small fee through a third-party marketing agency for each person who clicks the link.
“There’s a lot of money to be made,” said one memer with hundreds of thousands of followers. “You just gotta know the right people.”
Those people include Ory Rinat, the former chief digital officer of Trump’s White House who now operates the influencer marketing platform Urban Legend; Sondra Clark, the former marketing director for Trump’s executive office, and Donald Trump Jr., who shared some of their memes on his own Instagram account.
“Advertisers set up campaigns where they pay for ? and creators are paid for ? driving specific results like newsletter sign-ups, event registrations, or visits to a landing page,” said a spokesperson for Urban Legend. “In the past year, brands have launched 175 campaigns through the [Urban Legend] platform, mobilizing creators across the ideological spectrum and beyond politics, in verticals like healthcare, parenting, and sports.”
The memers spread false information about COVID-19 and public safety measures, including vaccines, and call for deporting elected officials who are women of color and QAnon-adjacent claims that President Joe Biden is a pedophile, with links to sponsored content from MyPillow, GETTR and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
These influence campaigns, which are largely shielded from advertising regulations, could open the door to dark-money campaigns and targeted disinformation operations conducted by the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency in 2016, and none of the ads reviewed by HuffPost were labeled as paid advertisements — a deceptive practice known as “stealth shilling” — and most were deleted within a day or two.
“A lot of this stuff is very down-low,” the memer said.
