‘Cruella DeVille’ Kellyanne Conway Blasted for ‘Gloating’ Over Low Jobs Numbers: She ‘Helped Get Many People Killed’

Former Trump White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway is getting blasted for gloating over a disappointing jobs report.

235,000 new jobs were created, and unemployment fell to 5.2%, the lowest in 18 months. President Joe Biden spoke about the report Friday morning, saying it “means that we have been adding an average of 750,000 jobs per month, on average, during the past three months.”

“And in the three months before I became President?  Well, we were adding 60,000 jobs a month,” he noted, calling the “total job creation in the first seven months of my administration … nearly double — double any prior first-year President.”

But to Conway, it was all bad news – which appeared to delight her.

“Read it and weep,” she tweeted, along with other remarks.

Many were angered by what they saw as her rooting for the economy to fail in order to prop up her former boss’s horrific record.

In a rare moment of apparent anger MSNBC host Chris Hayes unleashed his fury on Conway’s comments, saying she worked in a White House “that was objectively pro Covid and helped get many many people killed unnecessarily.”

“I hope,” he added sardonically, she is “not spiritually haunted by the mass death and misery she so blithely facilitated.”

Hayes was responding to Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell, who noted that “this is a strange thing to gloat about. the slowdown in hiring is driven by people refusing to get vaccinated and thereby enabling delta to spread (and kill people) faster.”

Those “people refusing to get vaccinated” are in large part almost entirely Trump supporters.

Hayes and Rampell were far from the only ones angered or perplexed by Conway’s remarks.

 

