#BoycottTexas Movement Targeting Lone Star State Companies Grows Over Abbott’s Abortion Ban

Even if companies headquartered in Texas aren’t speaking out and using their considerable clout to condemn GOP Governor Greg Abbott‘s vigilante-based near-total ban on abortion, many Americans are using the power of their voice and their wallets to make a difference.

The #BoycottTexas movement is growing, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court declared it would not step in to place a hold on what experts say is a clearly unconstitutional law. The law, signed and promoted by Governor Abbott, is a “heartbeat bill” than bans abortion at six weeks, when anti-abortion activists claim a “heartbeat” can be detected.

Abbott, who is running for re-election and has been attracting businesses to the Lone Star State, using what it call its “business-friendly” laws to encourage out-of-state corporations to move there.

“Texas offers a business-friendly climate—with no corporate or personal income tax—along with a highly skilled workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure and predictable regulations,” Abbott’s Economic Development agency claims, despite a near-total shutdown of the state when its electric grid collapsed, and despite the state’s GOP lawmakers passing 666 new laws that just went into effect, including the abortion ban.

Meanwhile, some consumers and businesses are furious and declaring they will no longer shop at Texas-based businesses, travel to the state, or hold events there.

Here’s how some are reacting to the abortion ban:

