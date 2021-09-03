BoycottTexas Movement Targeting Lone Star State Companies Grows Over Abbott’s Abortion Ban

Even if companies headquartered in Texas aren’t speaking out and using their considerable clout to condemn GOP Governor Greg Abbott‘s vigilante-based near-total ban on abortion, many Americans are using the power of their voice and their wallets to make a difference.

The #BoycottTexas movement is growing, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court declared it would not step in to place a hold on what experts say is a clearly unconstitutional law. The law, signed and promoted by Governor Abbott, is a “heartbeat bill” than bans abortion at six weeks, when anti-abortion activists claim a “heartbeat” can be detected.

Abbott, who is running for re-election and has been attracting businesses to the Lone Star State, using what it call its “business-friendly” laws to encourage out-of-state corporations to move there.

“Texas offers a business-friendly climate—with no corporate or personal income tax—along with a highly skilled workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure and predictable regulations,” Abbott’s Economic Development agency claims, despite a near-total shutdown of the state when its electric grid collapsed, and despite the state’s GOP lawmakers passing 666 new laws that just went into effect, including the abortion ban.

Meanwhile, some consumers and businesses are furious and declaring they will no longer shop at Texas-based businesses, travel to the state, or hold events there.

Here’s how some are reacting to the abortion ban:

Boycott Texas.

Women have no rights there.#BoycottTexas pic.twitter.com/MuH8tqMtlh — Captain Canada Math (@gburgatheist) September 2, 2021

Hi @MichaelsStores You’re based in Irving, Texas. With 500+ stores, you’re the largest arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. Most of your customers are women. Holiday Season is approaching. Do you plan to hire women employees? Speak out about Texas.#BoycottTexas pic.twitter.com/8GEjsgWb30 — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) September 1, 2021

Every major sports team, every college sports team, every musician should #BoycottTexas until this is overturned. https://t.co/IyVveTLMcq — Little MsSunshine ☮️ ✌🏻🌱 🌈 (@MsSunshine2020) September 1, 2021

If Major League Baseball can pull its All Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia over voting restrictions, then, there should be consequences for a state attacking women’s rights to reproductive freedom. #BoycottTexas — Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) September 2, 2021

Due to the Texas anti-abortion law passed during the night, I will no longer accept invitations for seminars or outreach activities in the State of Texas. I have just formally withdrawn from the @GE_TAMU symposium next month, which I was really looking forward to 😥#BoycottTexas pic.twitter.com/JAlufCvlPG — Jason Rasgon (@vectorgen) September 2, 2021

So let me get this straight: In Texas, a virus has reproductive rights and a woman does not. 🤨#BoycottTexas — TimTheEnchanter 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️⚛️💉💉✊🏼 (@TimTheGodmocker) September 2, 2021

#BoycottTexas

🚫 conventions

🚫 business meetings

🚫 sporting events

🚫 vacations

🚫 trade shows

🚫 weddings

🚫 reunions Just say no to Texas until abortion rights are restored nationwide #Fresh #ONEV1 #wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/YXzHxmXrCK — 🌊Kathy2💉 #GetVaccinated 💖🐕 (@krosen_nw) September 2, 2021

As long as the new Texas anti-abortion law remains in force, I will not be doing any lectures or events (in person or remote) in the state of Texas. — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 2, 2021

This is from the FB post of a realtor friend. It’s an email from a client who has canceled her plans to move to Texas. #BoycottTexas #TexasTaliban pic.twitter.com/LXbCe6vWaQ — Tim Doke (@tdokester) September 2, 2021

Absolutely! NC passed a horrible “bathroom” bill a few years ago. State was boycotted and it hurt financially. The law is gone. Money talks, bullshit walks. #BoycottTexas — Cocoa Bean🏳️‍🌈 (@CocoaBe42081425) September 2, 2021