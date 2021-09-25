'PRETTY TERRIFYING'
‘Bleakest Scenario’: Advisor to 4 Presidents Warns ‘All Hell Breaks Lose’ After 2024 Election
One of the most experienced former White House staffers in America warned of the unraveling of America during a Saturday appearance on CNN.
David Gergen served as director of speechwriting for President Richard Nixon, communications director for Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and counselor to the president under Bill Clinton.
CNN’s Pamela Brown said, “as someone who has advised so many presidents, who cares so much about American democracy, how concerned are you about the future U.S. elections with this backdrop of the ‘Big Lie’?”
“I’m very concerned,” Gergen replied.
“I think that we’re in more, we’re in potentially more danger than we were six months ago, a year ago. Listen, the bleakest scenario is that all the efforts that are being made now between Democrats and Republicans on where we’re going to go on the economy and pandemic, you know, that all these talks may collapse and we in government may be seen as dysfunctional,” he explained.
“The Republicans then use this in 2022 to take back the House and set themselves up for 2024. Trump could go on as crazy as he is now, he gets crazier as it goes along. You can see all this coming together at an outcome in 2024,” he continued.
“If Trump were to be re-elected, all hell is going to break loose in this country. On the other hand, if his supporters think it’s been stolen from him after 2024, all hell could break loose on that side, too. So I think we’re in pretty treacherous territory right now,” Gergen warned.
“Those are not very good options you just laid out there, David Gergen,” Brown said. “Pretty terrifying.”
"Pretty terrifying" is how @PamelaBrownCNN responded after @David_Gergen laid out the "bleakest scenario" for America. pic.twitter.com/hVVI630ndk
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 25, 2021
