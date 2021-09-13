RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Bible-Waving QAnon Congresswoman Calls for Jesus to ‘Install’ ‘Righteous Men and Women of God’ to Run Government
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado spoke Saturday at a conference held by the Truth & Liberty Coalition, a religious-right political organization founded by right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack.
Addressing a crowd of conservative Christian activists gathered in the auditorium at Wommack’s Charis Bible College, Boebert called on the audience to put faith into action by calling on God to remove ungodly leaders in Washington, D.C., and replace them with “righteous men and women of God” who realize that the government should be taking orders from the church.
“When we see Biden address the nation and the world and show more contempt and aggravation and aggression towards unvaccinated Americans than he does terrorists, we have a problem,” Boebert said. “And that’s why I have articles of impeachment to impeach Joe Biden, Kamala Harris.”
“We cannot take another 18 months, we cannot take another three years of this poor, failed leadership,” she continued. “We are sons and daughters of revolutionaries. They went to battle for a lot less. They took a stand for a lot less. And it’s time we get involved. I need you involved in every local level. I need you speaking up. I need the world to hear your voice. You know the word of God, and you know that there is power in your words, that the world was framed by words. You have the Lord God Almighty on your side. I need you to use your voice and speak.”
“What if Jesus showed up today and said, ‘From this point forward, everything you say you will have it’?” Boebert asked rhetorically. “He said it! That’s exactly what he said to us. So, what are we saying? Are we going to sit and agree with the enemy? Are we going to agree with what the enemy is doing? Are we going to sit back and complain and murmur? Or are we going to speak life into this nation? Are we going to speak victory? Are we going to declare that God removes these unrighteous politicians, these corrupt, crooked politician, and installs righteous men and women of God?”
“You have the God kind of faith, and that faith speaks,” she added. “That faith speaks to mountains, those impossible, immovable situations, and I think there’s some mountains they need to hear your voice. … It’s time the church speaks up. The church has relinquished too much authority to government. We should not be taking orders from the government; the government needs to be looking at the church and saying, ‘How do we do this effectively?’”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Far Right Republican Hijacks Hearing, Accuses Biden of Treason, Tries to Stop Secretary of State From Speaking
A far right wing U.S. Congressman hijacked the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan on live TV Monday, accusing the President of the United States of treason then trying to block the Secretary of State from responding to his attacks.
After accusing President Joe Biden of manipulating intelligence coming out of Afghanistan, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) declared, “in my opinion that’s absolutely aid and comfort to the enemy,” which is the definition of treason.
“I absolutely wonder if you were complicit in this as well. I find it hard to believe that President Biden would do that without you being aware of this and these are things that we deserve to know, better answers, have better hearings on this, I do not believe a word that you’re saying on this. Simply put, I do not wish to hear from you,” Congressman Mast told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
As Blinken tried to respond, Mast took over the hearing, talking over Blinken and repeatedly telling him he did not want to hear him, calling him a liar, and announcing he would not listen to him.
“I do not believe a word that you’re saying on this,” he interjected. “I do not wish to hear from you. I’m not yielding you a moment of time. I don’t wish to hear your lies.”
Mast’s time had already expired, and Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) tried to get it back under control.
“What the Congressman said is simply wrong,” Blinken replied. “Period.”
“I think every member of this committee has been apprised of or had access to the intelligence assessments throughout the year – and you know what they were, and you know what they are,” Blinken charged.
The Florida congressman did manage to introduce lies into the record, including the common GOP-told falsehood that the U.S. forfeited tens of billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban.
Watch:
Chaos ensues at Afghanistan hearing after Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) accuses the Biden administration of falsifying data and refuses to let Secretary of State Antony Blinken respond. pic.twitter.com/1anPUAiC4K
— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021
‘Look at Me!’ Anti-Masker Repeatedly Yells at School Board President – Then Screams About ‘Nuremberg Trials’
An anti-mask extremist targeting Torrance, California Unified School District school board president Betty Lieu, who just happens to be married to sitting Democratic U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu, repeatedly screamed “look at me!” as she spoke against masks at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Mrs. Lieu, I would like you to please look at me. You’ve been looking at your computer. Mrs. Lieu. Look at me! Mrs. Lieu look at me!” the speaker, introduced in the original video as Erin DiMaggio, repeatedly screamed, in video posted to social media (below). “Do you feel that? What you have demonstrated is that mentality of power over instead of power with. What you are demonstrating is that you do not care about us, what you, you are still not looking at me Mrs. Lieu. Mrs. Lieu. Thank you. I see you. Our eyes are the seat of our soul, our breath is from the spirit, and what you are doing is you are all damaging and destroying our children’s spiritual, emotional, physical well being. Mrs. Lieu, you again, are not looking at me.”
The speaker went on to claim, “we know that this COVID is worth $6 trillion. That is what the federal government has spent, and we know that they have declared a war on COVID, and that they are using our children as collateral damage in this war. We know that this is about pharmaceutical sales. We know that what they’re doing is they’re using our children for profit, for a virus that is insignificant to them.”
An anti-mask protester who traveled to the Torrance Unifed School District meeting this week seemed to purposely target Pres Betty Lieu. Taking to the microphone, the Palos Verdes parent, demanded Lieu look at her while she spoke.
Betty Lieu is married to Congressman @tedlieu pic.twitter.com/3AfLl9rfow
— InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) September 10, 2021
She went on to say that “COVID-19 is less severe than the flu.” In an email DiMaggio says “the context of my statement was for the children.”
“You can look all of these numbers up, they are available on the CDC, this is the point where I would be censored on Facebook and I would be censored on Next Door, but it is criminal, what you are doing by keeping our children in masks, and teaching them to live in fear of one another for the breath, the breath that is given to us by God, all world religions, recognize the breath as the spirit.”
As she was warned her time was up she continued, saying “we know from history that those who blindly follow the rules. During the Nuremberg Trials. They were shot, they were killed.”
Part 2 of the public commenter who targeted President Betty Lieu of the Torrance Unified School District school board.
(Previous video had a notification from the “Southbay Parents Push Back” on Signal pop up. That appears to be the group that organized protesters who attended) pic.twitter.com/nmaH5RRTVd
— InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) September 10, 2021
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect DiMaggio’s statement that she was referring to children when she said COVID is less severe than the flu.
‘Sedition Caucus’ Republicans Target VP Harris, AOC and Jan. 6 Committee Dems With Threat to Telecom Companies
Eight House Republicans who are among those supporting or defending the January 6 insurrectionists as “political prisoners” are striking back by targeting the Democratic members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and other top Democrats in threatening letters to 14 telecommunications and social media companies.
The letters demand the companies preserve the records of 16 Democrats, including those on the Select Committee, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and members of the “Squad,” including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, Fox News reports.
“Simply put, neither the Committee nor you have the legal authority to provide those records,” the letter reads. “Adopting the misguided legal theory of the Committee Chairman would undoubtedly end with Congress rifling through the private records of any American.”
Experts say that’s false.
In a statement about the letters Rep. Andy Biggs wrote, “From day one Pelosi and the Far-Left Democrats have acted above the law by creating a smear campaign to take down Trump supporters.”
Late last month the Select Committee sent letters to the heads of 35 companies, ordering them to preserve records of people who may have participated in the insurrection or the rallies preceding it. That led House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose name reportedly was on the list, to go ballistic, claiming the request was illegal, which experts say is incorrect.
The Republicans who signed the letter include Reps. Andy Biggs, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Jody Hice, and Scott Perry.
8 House Republicans send letters to 14 companies, including Twitter, mimicking the Jan. 6 panel by “requesting they preserve the communication and phone records of Democrat representatives for future investigative use.” pic.twitter.com/CaI4DCfdkZ
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 8, 2021
