‘What the Actual Hell? CNN’s John Avlon Unleashes on Mo Brooks for Support of Right-Wing Terrorist
Starting off CNN’s early show, host John Avlon read the statement released from Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) after an alleged bomber threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol and Library of Congress Thursday.
When the five-hour stand-off had concluded, Brooks released a statement calling the man a terrorist, but then empathized with his strife.
“Although this terrorist’s motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society,” wrote Brooks.
Avlon noted that Brooks was among those who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally ahead of the attack on the Capitol. He told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”
“Look,” Avlon began, “what the actual hell? This is a member of Congress running for the Senate. Without knowing the facts, saying, ‘I don’t know the details,’ but my sympathies are with people who might have been motivated to possibly say they have a bomb to blow up where he works the heart of the Capitol — again?”
Brianna Keilar noted that it was alarming because there may be a constituency for the kind of sympathies Brooks is expressing and for domestic terrorism itself.
“If that’s not a screaming warning about a sickness in our politics where a politician already implicated for incitement, given what he said go and kick-ass on Capitol Hill, to see this and his first impulse is to put out a statement saying he doesn’t know all the details but he wants to sympathize with what he believes might be their impulse?” Avlon responded. “That is — we have crossed a line when politicians see political gain in praising people who say they want to blow up the place where they work.”
See the video below:
‘High Treason’: Congressman Labeled ‘Traitor’ and ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for ‘Siding With’ DC MAGA Bomb Suspect
U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks, who is being sued for his role in helping to incite Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection, is now being labeled a “terrorist sympathizer” and a “domestic terrorist” after issuing a statement lending support to the man who allegedly threatened to unleash a massive car bomb loaded with $3000 of coin shrapnel to level two DC blocks on Thursday.
Congressman Brooks, an Alabama Republican who is also running for a U.S. Senate seat, minutes after the suspect was captured said, “generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society.”
Many feel he is siding with Floyd Ray Roseberry, the 49-year old registered Republican from North Carolina who allegedly sat in his truck parked by the Library of Congress and in a live Facebook video demanded President Joe Biden call him and resign the presidency.
“The way to stop Socialism’s march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections,” Brooks added, saying “America’s future is at risk.
Here’s how some are responding:
A man just threatened to blow up the Capitol and this is how a member of the United States House of Representatives responded:
“I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism, and its threat to liberty, freedom, and the very fabric of American society.” https://t.co/c3vJj9PqYk
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 19, 2021
Don’t be surprised that Mo Brooks is sympathizing with the Library of Congress terrorist Ray Roseberry.
He is a January 6th seditious traitor.
Be surprised he hasn’t been expelled.#ExpelBrookspic.twitter.com/SPpsha8NzI
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks wore body armor to the Jan. 6th “Stop the Steal” rally. He knows his supporters are a bunch of violent terrorists — and he’s clearly okay with it. https://t.co/FOIgvwGSvJ
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks doesn’t just support terrorism he encourages it.
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 19, 2021
I’m so old I remember when it would have been considered a career-ending outrage, if not high treason, for a Congressman of either party to make a statement supporting a bomb threat against a federal building, as Rep. Mo Brooks just did. pic.twitter.com/J4AK9lQTld
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 19, 2021
Disgusting statement from the Republican congressman who also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally before the Capitol riot.
Mo Brooks says, regarding the man who claimed to have a bomb near the Library of Congress, that he “understand[s] citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism.” https://t.co/UkRDVqSC91
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks is a traitor. That’s it. That’s the tweet.
— Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks American Taliban
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 19, 2021
The reason why Mo Brooks is siding with the domestic terrorist, is because he *??* one.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 19, 2021
I feel fully justified right now calling @RepMoBrooks a low life terrorist pr-ck. When you publicly align with a domestic terrorist as he did today, his only acceptable next step should be resignation.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 19, 2021
Member of Congress and 1/6 Seditionist @RepMoBrooks “understands” domestic terrorism. These are his people. Mark my words. Americans are going to get killed by these insurrectionists. pic.twitter.com/a88d7yUJEn
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks should be in a prison cell for his role in the Jan 6th insurrection.
Now he’s sympathizing with a man who wanted to bomb Congress today. pic.twitter.com/Z0suWjlcK2
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 19, 2021
Wow… insurrectionist Rep. Mo Brooks on today’s attempted terrorist attack boils down to, “Violence is bad, but it’s the Democrats’ fault for being too Socialist. Fight back, patriots” pic.twitter.com/aToyZRMKCO
— Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo) August 19, 2021
What the actual fuck?
Reported ??
Mo Brooks is siding with terrorists, which further emboldens them to act again.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 19, 2021
We always knew Rep. Mo Brooks is pro MAGA terrorist.
That’s the tweet.
— Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 19, 2021
I am confused about the new Republican Terrorism Caucus. Is Mo Brooks supporting Lauren Boebert & Matt Gaetz with the Taliban Caucus, or are #MAGAterrorists only domestic, #AmericaFirst terrorists#MAGAstan is so confusing
Help GOP? Is it #TalibanFirst with #MAGA2024 #GOP2022 https://t.co/hbQAAf0f4T
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks Tries to Weasel Out of Insurrection Lawsuit by Telling Judge He’s ‘Never Smoked Tobacco’ or Cheated
North Carolina Man Who Allegedly Demanded Biden Resign the Presidency and Threatened to Blow Up DC Is Captured
A North Carolina man who allegedly demanded President Joe Biden call him and resign the presidency as he threatened to use his truck as a bomb and blow up two blocks of Washington, D.C. has been captured.
The suspect, reportedly a registered Republican, was identified by MSNBC’s Pete Williams as Floyd Ray Roseberry.
NEW: CBS News confirms the man in a truck near the US Capitol who claims to have a bomb is Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, NC. He wants President Biden to resign and claims in a Facebook livestream that “the revolution is on.”
— Ben Tracy (@benstracy) August 19, 2021
He “surrendered to authorities and is now in custody,” Williams reports, noting that he “began to broadcast live on Facebook,” a video NCRM watched before it was shut down.
?CONFIRMED? Deputy Chief Philip Todd of the Cleveland County, NC Sheriffs Office confirms the man seen live-streaming on Facebook is man being investigated for sitting in a truck full of explosives outside US Capitol, Floyd Ray Roseberry. FBI, Homeland questioning wife @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/87wG9XuzxX
— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 19, 2021
MSNBC reports that the bomb threat at the Library of Congress is over and the man in the pickup truck — identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry — is in custody.
They then show footage of him surrendering to police. We will now see if the explosives were real or not. pic.twitter.com/SccfAIk22j
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 19, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘Active Bomb Threat Investigation’: Capitol Police Negotiating With Suspect Who Says He Has a Tank of Propane (Live Video)
U.S. Capitol Police involved in an “active bomb threat investigation” are negotiating with a suspect who reportedly claims to have a tank of propane in his vehicle.
The U.S. Supreme Court, The Library of Congress, and at least one other federal building have been evacuated.
The suspect, MSNBC reports, is known to police as a man from North Carolina.
“A driver reportedly claimed he had propane in the truck that was parked outside the Library of Congress Jefferson Building on 1st Street Southeast. However, police have not seen a propane tank or anything that resembles an explosive device, several law enforcement officials tell NBC News,” CNBC reports. “Two law enforcement officials said the driver claimed to have a detonator, but police couldn’t confirm that, either.”
News from @PeteWilliamsNBC on the bomb threat outside the Capitol: ‘The man has been identified. He’s a white male from North Carolina, and he is making anti-government statements.’
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 19, 2021
On bomb threat investigation near Library of Congress/suspect, @PeteWilliamsNBC: “Based on the police chief, he is actually, while this is going on, making statements live on Facebook. So that adds an additional complication to this discussion with him.” #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 19, 2021
A 31 minute Facebook video that allegedly was posted by the suspect shows a man who appears to be inside a black pickup truck saying “I’m trying to get Joe Biden on the phone.” He repeatedly says if the police shoot into his vehicle it will “go off.”
He appears to be attacking President Biden, and claims he is a “patriot” and says, “the American people sent me.”
The video, which has not been confirmed as recorded by the suspect, shows massive amounts of coins which would as as shrapnel if the vehicle explodes.
He also claims there are four other bombs.
Domestic extremism expert Jared Holt says this is an alleged photo of someone “related to the bomb threat.”
Alleged photo of an individual related to the bomb threat on Capitol Hill this morning https://t.co/uLEKESnYJ0
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 19, 2021
Live video via CNBC:
